today's howtos
How To Install Signal Messenger on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Signal Messenger on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Signal Messenger is a popular, multi-platform application used for sending instant messages, making audio and video calls. It is widely used due to the privacy and security features that it provides to the end-user.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Signal Messenger on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How to install Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621
In this video, I am going to show how to install Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621.
Install FreeRadius & web GUI daloRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 server -
FreeRADIUS server is an open-source product and widely used RADIUS server in the world and, in addition to EAP, also supports the RADIUS protocol stands for “Remote Authentication DIAL In User Service”. FreeRADIUS implementation provides users a central authentication system for servers and desktops.
Clients who want to access a network must first log on to the RADIUS server before a connection to the desired network is established. This increases security and makes it easier to manage networks.
CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 Migration: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
This easy to follow step-by-step tutorial explains how to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 by using the migrate2rocky script.
Back in December 2020, Red Hat accounted that it will be discontinuing CentOS based on RedHat releases. This was come as quite a shock for the CentOS community. This change resulted in a couple of exciting CentOS forks. The first announced was Rocky Linux.
As you know, CentOS 8 will reach its End-of-Life in December, 2021. If you want to migrate your CentOS 8 server to Rocky Linux 8 which is a 1:1 binary compatible with CentOS and RHEL, then here are the steps to follow.
Complete Guide to Self-hosting Ghost CMS With Docker
Ghost is an open source content management system which is suitable for a blog, newsletter or membership website.
It is superfast and SEO optimized. We love it here at Linux Handbook. Our website uses Ghost, of course.
Now, you may opt for a managed Ghost instance from the makers of Ghost itself. It would cost you a lot but you won't have to put effort in deploying Ghost, updating it and maintaining it. And of course, it helps the development of Ghost project.
If you want to avoid spending a lot or take matters in your hand with a 'do it yourself' approach, you may self-host Ghost on your server.
In this tutorial, I'll show you the steps to deploy Ghost with Docker.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Magazine #170
LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO
Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at GCC 11 performance with varying optimization levels and features like link-time optimizations. Stemming from reader requests, here are now similar reference benchmarks off LLVM Clang 12.0 on the same system with going from -O0 to -Ofast and toggling -march=native and LTO usage. Also: Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (May 2021)
Linux on Chromebooks: Underappreciated versatility as an app solution
I’ve previously written an overview with five reasons to run Linux on Chromebooks, but there are tons of specific examples I could share. One arrived just this morning as one of my former Computer Science teachers reached out, asking if MuseScore could run on a Chromebook. I had an answer back to her in minutes, along with installation instructions, showing her the versatility of Linux on Chromebooks. [...] After about of minute of downloads and installation messages, I had MuseScore on my Chromebook, complete with a Launcher icon. Of course, installing a Linux app on a Chromebook doesn’t mean it will work 100% of the time or have full functionality. I was concerned that MuseScore might not play back sounds, so I did a very quick test by composing my own score. And by “composing my own score”, I mean adding three random notes.
Games: Shadowrun Trilogy, Atari VCS Reviewed, and More
