today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 25th of June 2021 04:59:21 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Signal Messenger on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Signal Messenger on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Signal Messenger is a popular, multi-platform application used for sending instant messages, making audio and video calls. It is widely used due to the privacy and security features that it provides to the end-user.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Signal Messenger on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to install Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621.

  • Install FreeRadius & web GUI daloRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 server -

    FreeRADIUS server is an open-source product and widely used RADIUS server in the world and, in addition to EAP, also supports the RADIUS protocol stands for “Remote Authentication DIAL In User Service”. FreeRADIUS implementation provides users a central authentication system for servers and desktops.

    Clients who want to access a network must first log on to the RADIUS server before a connection to the desired network is established. This increases security and makes it easier to manage networks.

  • CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 Migration: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

    This easy to follow step-by-step tutorial explains how to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 by using the migrate2rocky script.

    Back in December 2020, Red Hat accounted that it will be discontinuing CentOS based on RedHat releases. This was come as quite a shock for the CentOS community. This change resulted in a couple of exciting CentOS forks. The first announced was Rocky Linux.

    As you know, CentOS 8 will reach its End-of-Life in December, 2021. If you want to migrate your CentOS 8 server to Rocky Linux 8 which is a 1:1 binary compatible with CentOS and RHEL, then here are the steps to follow.

  • Complete Guide to Self-hosting Ghost CMS With Docker

    Ghost is an open source content management system which is suitable for a blog, newsletter or membership website.

    It is superfast and SEO optimized. We love it here at Linux Handbook. Our website uses Ghost, of course.

    Now, you may opt for a managed Ghost instance from the makers of Ghost itself. It would cost you a lot but you won't have to put effort in deploying Ghost, updating it and maintaining it. And of course, it helps the development of Ghost project.

    If you want to avoid spending a lot or take matters in your hand with a 'do it yourself' approach, you may self-host Ghost on your server.

    In this tutorial, I'll show you the steps to deploy Ghost with Docker.

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Magazine #170
  • How to Use the Chown Command in Linux to Change File Ownership - Make Tech Easier

    On Linux systems, each file is associated with an owner and group owner. When you don’t have the appropriate permission, you won’t be able to access or edit the files or directory. On a Linux system, there is a “change owner” (chown) tool that allows you to change the owner of a file/directory as well as the group owner. Let’s see how you can use the chown command in Linux to better manage your files and folders.

  • Configuring PAM services with SELinux - Linux Concept

    systemd and D-Bus are SELinux-aware applications, with explicit SELinux support built in. Several other services exist on a Linux system that play nicely together with SELinux yet are not SELinux-aware themselves. Many of these services have an affinity with SELinux through their PAM integration.

  • How To Install Htop on Almalinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Htop is more like a classic top process manager. It displays resource usage measures in color and helps you easily track system performance as an enhanced feature. It has both an additional selection array and a clear picture of the plate, which is the same as the standard main command. It can display detailed information about processor and memory usage, tasks being performed, average load, and uptime. In addition, Htop can also display a list of all operating processes, and can even display it in a tree structure. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Htop monitoring tool on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to use the Slimbook mobile Ryzen CPU tuner on Ubuntu

    Do you have a mobile Ryzen CPU and use Ubuntu? Are you looking to get more CPU performance out of it? Perhaps you want to tweak it to turn down the performance? With the AMD Slimbook Controller, you can! Here’s how to use it on your system.

LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO

Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at GCC 11 performance with varying optimization levels and features like link-time optimizations. Stemming from reader requests, here are now similar reference benchmarks off LLVM Clang 12.0 on the same system with going from -O0 to -Ofast and toggling -march=native and LTO usage. Read more Also: Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (May 2021)

Linux on Chromebooks: Underappreciated versatility as an app solution

I’ve previously written an overview with five reasons to run Linux on Chromebooks, but there are tons of specific examples I could share. One arrived just this morning as one of my former Computer Science teachers reached out, asking if MuseScore could run on a Chromebook. I had an answer back to her in minutes, along with installation instructions, showing her the versatility of Linux on Chromebooks. [...] After about of minute of downloads and installation messages, I had MuseScore on my Chromebook, complete with a Launcher icon. Of course, installing a Linux app on a Chromebook doesn’t mean it will work 100% of the time or have full functionality. I was concerned that MuseScore might not play back sounds, so I did a very quick test by composing my own score. And by “composing my own score”, I mean adding three random notes. Read more

Games: Shadowrun Trilogy, Atari VCS Reviewed, and More

  • GOG are giving away the Shadowrun Trilogy for 72 hours

    Time to grab some really good RPGs here as GOG are giving away the whole Shadowrun Trilogy for 72 hours. Again, this is part of their Summer Sale to try and pull more customers to their DRM-free store.

  • [GNU/Linux-based] Atari VCS Review

    The modern-retro Atari VCS was announced with much fanfare when it first hit IndieGogo in May 2018. People were very excited to secure a preorder for the first new Atari console since the Atari Jaguar in the 1990s. On its official website, the Atari VCS is championed as "blending the best of consoles and PCs," but in reality the system is nothing more than a watered-down combination of a console and a PC. It sets out to do some interesting things, but it doesn't do anything unique, and it doesn't do anything well. It definitely doesn't justify its price tag. [...] The Atari VCS costs too much and does too little for me to recommend it. Its 4K mode is pretty pointless, other than it makes for a nice marketing bullet. The number of built-in games is impressive on paper, but there are too few games you'd actually want to play and too many games that didn't age well at all. PC mode is poorly implemented and doesn't make a lot of sense in practice. It would be better to just install 2600 and MAME games to a PC than to install PC software on a glorified emulation machine.

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush Works Day 1 on Yuzu/Ryujinx - Boiling Steam

    What more do I need to say? The title says it all. I have personally tested and confirm Mario Golf: Super Rush works with both Yuzu and Ryujinx. Both emulators have been able to achieve 60 FPS on a fairly consistent basis on my end. Check out the footage below:

  • 470 Drivers: Nvidia Steps Up Their Game!

    If you read the news, it’s all about AMD kicking ass left and right. They keep punching Intel on CPUs, they challenge Nvidia on GPUs more daringly than ever, and with (more) open drivers. However, Nvidia is a lot more alive than Intel is, in terms of technology, and in this past week they have demonstrated their commitment to Linux with the newest 470 drivers.

