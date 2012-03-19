Open source cache as ram with Intel Bootguard
In coreboot the open source implementation is the most used one. For instance all Google chromeos platforms use it, so it's well tested. FSP is a propriatary binary provided by Intel that can be split up into 3 components: FSP-T (which is in charge of setting up the early execution environment), FSP-M (which configures the DRAM controller), FSP-S (further silicon init). With the FSP codepath in coreboot you call into FSP-T using the TempRamInit API to set up the early execution environment in which you can execute C code later on. This binary sets up CAR just like coreboot does, but also does some initial hardware initialisation like setting up PCIe memory mapped configuration space. On most platforms coreboot is fully able to do that early hardware init itself, so that extra initialisation in FSP-T is superfluous. After DRAM has been initialised, you want to tear down the CAR environment to start executing code in actual DRAM. Coreboot can do that using open source code. It's typically just a few lines of assembly code to disable the non-eviction mode that CPU is running in. The other option is to call FSP-M with the TempRamExit API. See FSP v2.0 spec for more information on TempRamInit and TempRamExit . Sidenote: running FSP-T TempRamInit does not necessarily mean you need to run TempRamExit, as it is possible to just reuse the simple coreboot code. This is done on some platforms to avoid problems with TempRamExit. It's generally a very bad idea to give up control of setting up the execution environment to external code. The most important technical reason to not do this, is because coreboot needs to be in control of the caching setup. When that is not the case you encounter all kinds of problems because that assumption is really baked in to many parts of the code. Coreboot has different stages: bootblock, romstage, ramstage and those are actually all separate programs that have their well defined execution environment. If a blob or reference code sets up or changes the execution environment, it makes proper integration much harder. Before Intel started integrating FSP into coreboot, AMD had a go at integrating their reference code, called AGESA into coreboot. Even though AGESA was not provided as blob but as open source code, it had very similar integration issues, for exactly this reason: it messed with the execution environment. As a matter of fact, Intel FSP v1.0 messed up the execution environment so badly that it was deemed fatally flawed. Support for FSP v1.0 was subsequently dropped from the coreboot master branch. So for technical reasons you want to avoid using FSP-T inside coreboot at all costs. From a marketting perspective FSP-T is also a disaster. You really cannot call coreboot an open source firmware project if even setting up the execution environment is delegated to a blob.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 503 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO
Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at GCC 11 performance with varying optimization levels and features like link-time optimizations. Stemming from reader requests, here are now similar reference benchmarks off LLVM Clang 12.0 on the same system with going from -O0 to -Ofast and toggling -march=native and LTO usage. Also: Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (May 2021)
Linux on Chromebooks: Underappreciated versatility as an app solution
I’ve previously written an overview with five reasons to run Linux on Chromebooks, but there are tons of specific examples I could share. One arrived just this morning as one of my former Computer Science teachers reached out, asking if MuseScore could run on a Chromebook. I had an answer back to her in minutes, along with installation instructions, showing her the versatility of Linux on Chromebooks. [...] After about of minute of downloads and installation messages, I had MuseScore on my Chromebook, complete with a Launcher icon. Of course, installing a Linux app on a Chromebook doesn’t mean it will work 100% of the time or have full functionality. I was concerned that MuseScore might not play back sounds, so I did a very quick test by composing my own score. And by “composing my own score”, I mean adding three random notes.
Games: Shadowrun Trilogy, Atari VCS Reviewed, and More
Recent comments
51 min 13 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
13 hours 43 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
23 hours 17 min ago