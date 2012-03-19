Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at GCC 11 performance with varying optimization levels and features like link-time optimizations. Stemming from reader requests, here are now similar reference benchmarks off LLVM Clang 12.0 on the same system with going from -O0 to -Ofast and toggling -march=native and LTO usage. Also: Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (May 2021)

Do you have a mobile Ryzen CPU and use Ubuntu? Are you looking to get more CPU performance out of it? Perhaps you want to tweak it to turn down the performance? With the AMD Slimbook Controller, you can! Here’s how to use it on your system.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Htop is more like a classic top process manager. It displays resource usage measures in color and helps you easily track system performance as an enhanced feature. It has both an additional selection array and a clear picture of the plate, which is the same as the standard main command. It can display detailed information about processor and memory usage, tasks being performed, average load, and uptime. In addition, Htop can also display a list of all operating processes, and can even display it in a tree structure. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Htop monitoring tool on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

systemd and D-Bus are SELinux-aware applications, with explicit SELinux support built in. Several other services exist on a Linux system that play nicely together with SELinux yet are not SELinux-aware themselves. Many of these services have an affinity with SELinux through their PAM integration.

On Linux systems, each file is associated with an owner and group owner. When you don’t have the appropriate permission, you won’t be able to access or edit the files or directory. On a Linux system, there is a “change owner” (chown) tool that allows you to change the owner of a file/directory as well as the group owner. Let’s see how you can use the chown command in Linux to better manage your files and folders.

Linux on Chromebooks: Underappreciated versatility as an app solution I’ve previously written an overview with five reasons to run Linux on Chromebooks, but there are tons of specific examples I could share. One arrived just this morning as one of my former Computer Science teachers reached out, asking if MuseScore could run on a Chromebook. I had an answer back to her in minutes, along with installation instructions, showing her the versatility of Linux on Chromebooks. [...] After about of minute of downloads and installation messages, I had MuseScore on my Chromebook, complete with a Launcher icon. Of course, installing a Linux app on a Chromebook doesn’t mean it will work 100% of the time or have full functionality. I was concerned that MuseScore might not play back sounds, so I did a very quick test by composing my own score. And by “composing my own score”, I mean adding three random notes.