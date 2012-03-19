Librem Themes
High contrast is baked into GTK. This means most apps on the Librem 5 support high contrast, at least in the GTK menus. With a bit of theming, the phone shell can follow suit and bring high contrast to your pocket.
[...]
Librem 14, Librem Mini, and even the Librem Server can all use gnome-shell themes. You can find lots to test or modify over at gnome-look. At the moment, the Gnome shell is at version 3.8, which is widely supported on updated themes. Once you find a theme, extract it to “~/.themes/”.
