today's leftovers
-
[EasyOS] HPLIP Hewlett Packard printer drivers
The latest EasyOS has a lot of printer drivers, provided by 'gutenprint', 'foomatic-db' and 'brlaser' packages. However, from feedback, it seems that not all Hewlett Packard printers are covered, and users want 'hplip' package.
I have compiled hplip version 3.19.12 in OpenEmbedded. It is not the latest version, but is the version provided in the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded. I can bump the version if users report a later version of hplip is required to support their printer.
-
Data and AI Developer Digital Conference on-demand replays are ready for you [Ed: IBM reduced to a list of mostly mindless buzzwords]
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/25
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
During this week, the updates have not caused any stir in the mailing lists, which is usually a good sign. We have released a total of 5 snapshots (0618, 0620, 0621, 0622, and 0623).
-
A busy weekend ahead perhaps? Steam Play Proton 6.3-5 is out now | GamingOnLinux
Valve announced the latest version of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer is out now with 6.3-5. Don't know what Steam Play and Proton are? Steam Play is a feature in the Linux Steam client allowing you to run compatibility layers like Proton, which enables you to play games supported on Windows. Be sure to check out our dedicated page for the full run-down. This follows on from the test release that went out earlier in June pulling in many fixes and improvements overall.
-
The Linux Foundation launches Open Voice Network to build industrywide digital assistant standards [Ed: Linux Foundation openwashing listening devices and promoting Microsoft again in their paid-for media partners]
-
How to Foster Collaboration with Open Source [Ed: Openwashing of Cisco, a proprietary surveillance giant, followed by a ridiculous PR stunt like " open source program office (OSPO)"]
“Every conversation that you have brings the potential for collaboration,” says Stephen Augustus, Head of Open Source, Cisco.
Augustus recently spoke with Noah Abrahams, Open Source Advocate at StormForge, and co-host Cody Crudgington in a StormForge Fireside Chat, in which they discussed a variety of topics ranging from Kubernetes, open source foundations, corporate support, and open source program offices.
-
Hackaday Podcast 124: Hard Drivin’ With Graphene, Fooled By Lasers, Etching With Poison Acid, And All The Linux Commands | Hackaday
Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys marvel at the dangerous projects on display this week, including glass etching with hydrofluoric acid and pumping 200,000 A into a 5,000 A fuse. A new board that turns the Raspberry Pi into an SDR shows off the power of the secondary memory interface (SMI) present in those Broadcom chips. We also discuss the potential for graphene in hard drives, and finish up with a teardown of a very early electronic metronome.
-
Volla Phone | Using Linux Phone instead of Android or Apple
This phone was beyond strange, but so much fun exploring it. Ubuntu Touch has come quite a ways since I looked at it in 2020.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 454 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO
Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at GCC 11 performance with varying optimization levels and features like link-time optimizations. Stemming from reader requests, here are now similar reference benchmarks off LLVM Clang 12.0 on the same system with going from -O0 to -Ofast and toggling -march=native and LTO usage. Also: Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (May 2021)
Linux on Chromebooks: Underappreciated versatility as an app solution
I’ve previously written an overview with five reasons to run Linux on Chromebooks, but there are tons of specific examples I could share. One arrived just this morning as one of my former Computer Science teachers reached out, asking if MuseScore could run on a Chromebook. I had an answer back to her in minutes, along with installation instructions, showing her the versatility of Linux on Chromebooks. [...] After about of minute of downloads and installation messages, I had MuseScore on my Chromebook, complete with a Launcher icon. Of course, installing a Linux app on a Chromebook doesn’t mean it will work 100% of the time or have full functionality. I was concerned that MuseScore might not play back sounds, so I did a very quick test by composing my own score. And by “composing my own score”, I mean adding three random notes.
Games: Shadowrun Trilogy, Atari VCS Reviewed, and More
Recent comments
51 min 13 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
13 hours 43 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
23 hours 17 min ago