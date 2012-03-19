Language Selection

Proton 6.3-5 Adds Support for Civilization VI, Far Cry, Dark Devotion, and More

Gaming

Linux gamers rejoice as Proton 6.3-5 is packed with lots of improvements for your favorite games. For starters, it improves video rendering for the Bloodstained, Deep Rock Galactic, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Resident Evil 2 (2019), Resident Evil 3 (2020), and Team Sonic Racing games.

Then, it adds support for the Crypt Stalker, Dark Devotion, Dorfromantic, Far Cry, Hard Reset, Hogs of War, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, Pro Cycling Manager 2020, Sang Froid – Tales of Werewolves, Secret of Mana, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 games, which you can now play on your Linux box.

Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows

    Valve and their partners have issued a new version of Proton for powering Steam Play to enjoy Windows games on Linux.

    Last week was Proton 6.3-5 RC while now that version has been promoted to stable.

    Proton 6.3-5 has an expanded number of games that should now be playable, including the likes of Civilization VI, Crypt Stalker, Far Cry, Hogs of War, Secret of Mana, Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019, and others. Meanwhile there are rendering improvements too for a number of games including Resident Evil 2/3, Metal Gear Solid V, Bloodstained, Deep Rock Galactic, and Team Sonic Racing.

today's leftovers

WordPress 5.8 Beta 4

WordPress 5.8 Beta 4 is now available for testing! This software is still in development, so it is not recommended to run this version on a production site. Consider setting up a test site to play with it. [...] Watch the Make WordPress Core blog for 5.8-related developer notes in the coming weeks, which will break down these and other changes in greater detail. So far, contributors have fixed 254 tickets in WordPress 5.8, including 91 new features and enhancements, and more bug fixes are on the way. Read more

Librem Themes

High contrast is baked into GTK. This means most apps on the Librem 5 support high contrast, at least in the GTK menus. With a bit of theming, the phone shell can follow suit and bring high contrast to your pocket. [...] Librem 14, Librem Mini, and even the Librem Server can all use gnome-shell themes. You can find lots to test or modify over at gnome-look. At the moment, the Gnome shell is at version 3.8, which is widely supported on updated themes. Once you find a theme, extract it to “~/.themes/”. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Use the Chown Command in Linux to Change File Ownership - Make Tech Easier

    On Linux systems, each file is associated with an owner and group owner. When you don’t have the appropriate permission, you won’t be able to access or edit the files or directory. On a Linux system, there is a “change owner” (chown) tool that allows you to change the owner of a file/directory as well as the group owner. Let’s see how you can use the chown command in Linux to better manage your files and folders.

  • Configuring PAM services with SELinux - Linux Concept

    systemd and D-Bus are SELinux-aware applications, with explicit SELinux support built in. Several other services exist on a Linux system that play nicely together with SELinux yet are not SELinux-aware themselves. Many of these services have an affinity with SELinux through their PAM integration.

  • How To Install Htop on Almalinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Htop is more like a classic top process manager. It displays resource usage measures in color and helps you easily track system performance as an enhanced feature. It has both an additional selection array and a clear picture of the plate, which is the same as the standard main command. It can display detailed information about processor and memory usage, tasks being performed, average load, and uptime. In addition, Htop can also display a list of all operating processes, and can even display it in a tree structure. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Htop monitoring tool on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to use the Slimbook mobile Ryzen CPU tuner on Ubuntu

    Do you have a mobile Ryzen CPU and use Ubuntu? Are you looking to get more CPU performance out of it? Perhaps you want to tweak it to turn down the performance? With the AMD Slimbook Controller, you can! Here’s how to use it on your system.

