today's leftovers
-
The latest EasyOS has a lot of printer drivers, provided by 'gutenprint', 'foomatic-db' and 'brlaser' packages. However, from feedback, it seems that not all Hewlett Packard printers are covered, and users want 'hplip' package.
I have compiled hplip version 3.19.12 in OpenEmbedded. It is not the latest version, but is the version provided in the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded. I can bump the version if users report a later version of hplip is required to support their printer.
-
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
During this week, the updates have not caused any stir in the mailing lists, which is usually a good sign. We have released a total of 5 snapshots (0618, 0620, 0621, 0622, and 0623).
-
Valve announced the latest version of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer is out now with 6.3-5. Don't know what Steam Play and Proton are? Steam Play is a feature in the Linux Steam client allowing you to run compatibility layers like Proton, which enables you to play games supported on Windows. Be sure to check out our dedicated page for the full run-down. This follows on from the test release that went out earlier in June pulling in many fixes and improvements overall.
-
-
How to Foster Collaboration with Open Source [Ed: Openwashing of Cisco, a proprietary surveillance giant, followed by a ridiculous PR stunt like " open source program office (OSPO)"]
“Every conversation that you have brings the potential for collaboration,” says Stephen Augustus, Head of Open Source, Cisco.
Augustus recently spoke with Noah Abrahams, Open Source Advocate at StormForge, and co-host Cody Crudgington in a StormForge Fireside Chat, in which they discussed a variety of topics ranging from Kubernetes, open source foundations, corporate support, and open source program offices.
-
Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys marvel at the dangerous projects on display this week, including glass etching with hydrofluoric acid and pumping 200,000 A into a 5,000 A fuse. A new board that turns the Raspberry Pi into an SDR shows off the power of the secondary memory interface (SMI) present in those Broadcom chips. We also discuss the potential for graphene in hard drives, and finish up with a teardown of a very early electronic metronome.
-
This phone was beyond strange, but so much fun exploring it. Ubuntu Touch has come quite a ways since I looked at it in 2020.
WordPress 5.8 Beta 4
WordPress 5.8 Beta 4 is now available for testing!
This software is still in development, so it is not recommended to run this version on a production site. Consider setting up a test site to play with it.
[...]
Watch the Make WordPress Core blog for 5.8-related developer notes in the coming weeks, which will break down these and other changes in greater detail.
So far, contributors have fixed 254 tickets in WordPress 5.8, including 91 new features and enhancements, and more bug fixes are on the way.
Librem Themes
High contrast is baked into GTK. This means most apps on the Librem 5 support high contrast, at least in the GTK menus. With a bit of theming, the phone shell can follow suit and bring high contrast to your pocket.
[...]
Librem 14, Librem Mini, and even the Librem Server can all use gnome-shell themes. You can find lots to test or modify over at gnome-look. At the moment, the Gnome shell is at version 3.8, which is widely supported on updated themes. Once you find a theme, extract it to “~/.themes/”.
today's howtos
-
On Linux systems, each file is associated with an owner and group owner. When you don’t have the appropriate permission, you won’t be able to access or edit the files or directory. On a Linux system, there is a “change owner” (chown) tool that allows you to change the owner of a file/directory as well as the group owner. Let’s see how you can use the chown command in Linux to better manage your files and folders.
-
systemd and D-Bus are SELinux-aware applications, with explicit SELinux support built in. Several other services exist on a Linux system that play nicely together with SELinux yet are not SELinux-aware themselves. Many of these services have an affinity with SELinux through their PAM integration.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Htop is more like a classic top process manager. It displays resource usage measures in color and helps you easily track system performance as an enhanced feature. It has both an additional selection array and a clear picture of the plate, which is the same as the standard main command. It can display detailed information about processor and memory usage, tasks being performed, average load, and uptime. In addition, Htop can also display a list of all operating processes, and can even display it in a tree structure.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Htop monitoring tool on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
Do you have a mobile Ryzen CPU and use Ubuntu? Are you looking to get more CPU performance out of it? Perhaps you want to tweak it to turn down the performance? With the AMD Slimbook Controller, you can! Here’s how to use it on your system.
Recent comments
54 min 2 sec ago
2 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
4 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
15 hours 43 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
1 day 43 min ago