WordPress 5.8 Beta 4 is now available for testing! This software is still in development, so it is not recommended to run this version on a production site. Consider setting up a test site to play with it. [...] Watch the Make WordPress Core blog for 5.8-related developer notes in the coming weeks, which will break down these and other changes in greater detail. So far, contributors have fixed 254 tickets in WordPress 5.8, including 91 new features and enhancements, and more bug fixes are on the way.

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys marvel at the dangerous projects on display this week, including glass etching with hydrofluoric acid and pumping 200,000 A into a 5,000 A fuse. A new board that turns the Raspberry Pi into an SDR shows off the power of the secondary memory interface (SMI) present in those Broadcom chips. We also discuss the potential for graphene in hard drives, and finish up with a teardown of a very early electronic metronome.

“Every conversation that you have brings the potential for collaboration,” says Stephen Augustus, Head of Open Source, Cisco. Augustus recently spoke with Noah Abrahams, Open Source Advocate at StormForge, and co-host Cody Crudgington in a StormForge Fireside Chat, in which they discussed a variety of topics ranging from Kubernetes, open source foundations, corporate support, and open source program offices.

Valve announced the latest version of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer is out now with 6.3-5. Don't know what Steam Play and Proton are? Steam Play is a feature in the Linux Steam client allowing you to run compatibility layers like Proton, which enables you to play games supported on Windows. Be sure to check out our dedicated page for the full run-down. This follows on from the test release that went out earlier in June pulling in many fixes and improvements overall.

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, During this week, the updates have not caused any stir in the mailing lists, which is usually a good sign. We have released a total of 5 snapshots (0618, 0620, 0621, 0622, and 0623).

The latest EasyOS has a lot of printer drivers, provided by 'gutenprint', 'foomatic-db' and 'brlaser' packages. However, from feedback, it seems that not all Hewlett Packard printers are covered, and users want 'hplip' package. I have compiled hplip version 3.19.12 in OpenEmbedded. It is not the latest version, but is the version provided in the Dunfell release of OpenEmbedded. I can bump the version if users report a later version of hplip is required to support their printer.

Librem Themes High contrast is baked into GTK. This means most apps on the Librem 5 support high contrast, at least in the GTK menus. With a bit of theming, the phone shell can follow suit and bring high contrast to your pocket. [...] Librem 14, Librem Mini, and even the Librem Server can all use gnome-shell themes. You can find lots to test or modify over at gnome-look. At the moment, the Gnome shell is at version 3.8, which is widely supported on updated themes. Once you find a theme, extract it to “~/.themes/”.