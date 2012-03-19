GSoC and Outreachy in GNOME and KDE
GSoC 2021 KMyMoney - Week 1 and 2
A significant part of my project is to work on improvements. While starting the project I found that the above UI and the functionality part to create the online quotes page is already written in the libalkimia (master). After implementing the page I noticed a crash when there was some interaction done on the UI buttons or textboxes. By this, I initially thought that it may be due to some slot. Also, the online quotes data weren’t visible on the online quotes that were in the kmymoneyrc config file. I fetched the traceback through the Dr Konqi wizard. It was due to a segmentation fault in a slot. I traced the specified line of code in the log. It pointed me to the function which is used to read the kmymoneyrc file.
[...]
My week 3 and week 4 is planned for writing unit tests. But, in the community bonding meet, Ralf sir said to me that tests are already written. So, I will be running those tests and working on that if something is missing. Also, the “add quote source” button seems disabled that is need to be figured out.
Manuel Genovés: GSoC update – designing an animation API
Based on that and on talks with both my mentor (Alexander) and Jonas Dreßler (an experienced GNOME Shell developer who has fought with animation API designing before) I’ve come with the following UML diagram...
Everyone Struggles
I am almost at the end of the third week of my Outreachy internship and the journey has been nothing but phenomenal so far! I’ve learned so many new things! Outreachy has been a journey filled with learning for me, right from the contribution period. This was my first time contributing to open source and was confused by a lot of things.
Though I have sufficient knowledge of all the required technology stack like Git, JavaScript and Python. It still took me few days to understand what was going on in the community “how the open source contribution works”, “how to make the first contribution” and the list goes on..! To get started, I joined the GNOME matrix channel, introduced myself and started interacting. All the community people were really helpful and suggested me some issues to start with(basically to gain the confidence) and then slowly guided me towards some more technical issues.
Talking about the vocabulary term, Do you know what AST is? Because I didn’t. It scared me at first. My first response after hearing this keyword was “What!, Another thing to add in the list of unknowns.”. Later it turned out to be a familiar word from compiler design.
Will We Soon Be Running Linux On SiFive Cores Made By Intel?
There’s an understandably high level of interest in RISC-V processors among our community, but while we’ve devoured the various microcontroller offerings containing the open-source core it’s fair to say we’re still waiting on the promise of more capable hardware for anything like an affordable price. This could however change, as the last week or so has seen a flurry of interest surrounding SiFive, the fabless semiconductor company that has pioneered RISC-V technology. Amid speculation of a $2 billion buyout offer from the chip giant Intel it has been revealed that the company best known for the x86 line of processors has licensed the SiFive portfolio for its 7nm process. This includes their latest and fastest P550 64-bit core, bringing forward the prospect of readily available high-power RISC-V computing. Your GNU/Linux box could soon have a processor implementing an open-source ISA, without compromising too much on speed and, we hope, price.
Proton 6.3-5 Adds Support for Civilization VI, Far Cry, Dark Devotion, and More
Linux gamers rejoice as Proton 6.3-5 is packed with lots of improvements for your favorite games. For starters, it improves video rendering for the Bloodstained, Deep Rock Galactic, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Resident Evil 2 (2019), Resident Evil 3 (2020), and Team Sonic Racing games. Then, it adds support for the Crypt Stalker, Dark Devotion, Dorfromantic, Far Cry, Hard Reset, Hogs of War, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, Pro Cycling Manager 2020, Sang Froid – Tales of Werewolves, Secret of Mana, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 games, which you can now play on your Linux box.
WordPress 5.8 Beta 4
WordPress 5.8 Beta 4 is now available for testing! This software is still in development, so it is not recommended to run this version on a production site. Consider setting up a test site to play with it. [...] Watch the Make WordPress Core blog for 5.8-related developer notes in the coming weeks, which will break down these and other changes in greater detail. So far, contributors have fixed 254 tickets in WordPress 5.8, including 91 new features and enhancements, and more bug fixes are on the way.
