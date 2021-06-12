Language Selection

Windows 11 System Requirement is Turning Heads. Time to migrate to Linux?

Submitted by arindam1989 on Saturday 26th of June 2021 05:29:44 AM Filed under
Linux
News

Microsoft announced Windows 11 at the official online event. Here's in this post we brief the Windows 11 system requirement and give you thinking points on whether you should permanently migrate to Linux.
Red Hat, Fedora and CentOS Stream

  • Flatpak for Beginners: An Introduction to Downloading Software With Flatpak

    Linux newbies are in for a treat since they can install packages while saving time and effort. Canonical, Ubuntu's parent company, was the first to implement snaps, a cross-distribution dependency-free software. With Snap came Flatpak, another universal packaging system, written in C. Considered a package management utility, it allows a user to install and run applications in an isolated environment.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-25

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Don’t forget to take the Annual Fedora Survey and claim your badge! Fedora Linux 35 System-Wide Change proposals are due Tuesday. I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • CentOS Stream vs. CentOS Linux: Red Hat Explains the Differences | IT Pro

    At the recent Red Hat Summit 2021, the company gave developers everything they needed to assess CentOS Stream vs. CentOS Linux.

today's howtos

  • How to extract frames from GIFs on Linux

    Got an animated GIF image you wish to extract frames out of on your Linux desktop? Can’t figure out how to do it? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we go over two easy ways to extract frames from GIFs on Linux!

  • Parsing YAML

    This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an Ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience. The time has come for me to try and prototype if it's possible to load some Transilience roles from Ansible's YAML instead of Python.

  • How to Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 21.04 Linux - Linux Concept

    VirtualBox is an Open Source tool, known as a cross-platform virtualization application or software. It used to run multiple operating systems or virtual machines simultaneously on a single hardware. In this VirtualBox installation tutorial, we will explain the process to install VirtualBox in Ubuntu 21.04 machine using two different methods. The first method describes the steps to install the latest version of VirtualBox from the Ubuntu repository. The second method will explain the steps to install VirtualBox from the Oracle repository. The VirtualBox package is available in the Ubuntu repository, which may is not always the latest version of VirtualBox, as it updated on a time interval. However, if we want to install the latest version of VirtualBox, always use to Oracle repository. The same instruction will apply to any other Ubuntu-based distribution like Linux Mint and Elementary OS.

  • How to install and use FFmpeg on Ubuntu 21.04 Linux Operating System - Linux Concept

    The FFmpeg is the most potent and useful command-line tool on Linux system for multimedia files transcoding. You can use FFmpeg to convert multimedia files between various video and audio formats and resize videos. It has multiple audio and video libraries such as libavcode, libavformat, and libavutil. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install FFmpeg into Ubuntu 21.04 Linux operating system. Here we will also show you how to install FFmpeg stable and latest version into various Ubuntu distro. The same instruction you can use any other Ubuntu-based Linux distribution Operating Systems.

  • understanding thread stack sizes and how alpine is different

    From time to time, somebody reports a bug to some project about their program crashing on Alpine. Usually, one of two things happens: the developer doesn’t care and doesn’t fix the issue, because it works under GNU/Linux, or the developer fixes their program to behave correctly only for the Alpine case, and it remains silently broken on other platforms.

  • Linux: How to send command output to a file - TechRepublic

    If you have a command that outputs a lot of data to the terminal, you might want to send that output to a file for easier (or later) viewing or sharing. Jack Wallen shows you how.

GSoC and Outreachy in GNOME and KDE

     
  • GSoC 2021 KMyMoney - Week 1 and 2

    A significant part of my project is to work on improvements. While starting the project I found that the above UI and the functionality part to create the online quotes page is already written in the libalkimia (master). After implementing the page I noticed a crash when there was some interaction done on the UI buttons or textboxes. By this, I initially thought that it may be due to some slot. Also, the online quotes data weren’t visible on the online quotes that were in the kmymoneyrc config file. I fetched the traceback through the Dr Konqi wizard. It was due to a segmentation fault in a slot. I traced the specified line of code in the log. It pointed me to the function which is used to read the kmymoneyrc file. [...] My week 3 and week 4 is planned for writing unit tests. But, in the community bonding meet, Ralf sir said to me that tests are already written. So, I will be running those tests and working on that if something is missing. Also, the “add quote source” button seems disabled that is need to be figured out.

  • Manuel Genovés: GSoC update – designing an animation API

    Based on that and on talks with both my mentor (Alexander) and Jonas Dreßler (an experienced GNOME Shell developer who has fought with animation API designing before) I’ve come with the following UML diagram...

  • Everyone Struggles

    I am almost at the end of the third week of my Outreachy internship and the journey has been nothing but phenomenal so far! I’ve learned so many new things! Outreachy has been a journey filled with learning for me, right from the contribution period. This was my first time contributing to open source and was confused by a lot of things. Though I have sufficient knowledge of all the required technology stack like Git, JavaScript and Python. It still took me few days to understand what was going on in the community “how the open source contribution works”, “how to make the first contribution” and the list goes on..! To get started, I joined the GNOME matrix channel, introduced myself and started interacting. All the community people were really helpful and suggested me some issues to start with(basically to gain the confidence) and then slowly guided me towards some more technical issues. Talking about the vocabulary term, Do you know what AST is? Because I didn’t. It scared me at first. My first response after hearing this keyword was “What!, Another thing to add in the list of unknowns.”. Later it turned out to be a familiar word from compiler design.

