Red Hat, Fedora and CentOS Stream Flatpak for Beginners: An Introduction to Downloading Software With Flatpak Linux newbies are in for a treat since they can install packages while saving time and effort. Canonical, Ubuntu's parent company, was the first to implement snaps, a cross-distribution dependency-free software. With Snap came Flatpak, another universal packaging system, written in C. Considered a package management utility, it allows a user to install and run applications in an isolated environment.

Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-25 Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Don’t forget to take the Annual Fedora Survey and claim your badge! Fedora Linux 35 System-Wide Change proposals are due Tuesday. I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

CentOS Stream vs. CentOS Linux: Red Hat Explains the Differences | IT Pro At the recent Red Hat Summit 2021, the company gave developers everything they needed to assess CentOS Stream vs. CentOS Linux.

today's howtos How to extract frames from GIFs on Linux Got an animated GIF image you wish to extract frames out of on your Linux desktop? Can’t figure out how to do it? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we go over two easy ways to extract frames from GIFs on Linux!

Parsing YAML This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an Ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience. The time has come for me to try and prototype if it's possible to load some Transilience roles from Ansible's YAML instead of Python.

How to Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 21.04 Linux - Linux Concept VirtualBox is an Open Source tool, known as a cross-platform virtualization application or software. It used to run multiple operating systems or virtual machines simultaneously on a single hardware. In this VirtualBox installation tutorial, we will explain the process to install VirtualBox in Ubuntu 21.04 machine using two different methods. The first method describes the steps to install the latest version of VirtualBox from the Ubuntu repository. The second method will explain the steps to install VirtualBox from the Oracle repository. The VirtualBox package is available in the Ubuntu repository, which may is not always the latest version of VirtualBox, as it updated on a time interval. However, if we want to install the latest version of VirtualBox, always use to Oracle repository. The same instruction will apply to any other Ubuntu-based distribution like Linux Mint and Elementary OS.

How to install and use FFmpeg on Ubuntu 21.04 Linux Operating System - Linux Concept The FFmpeg is the most potent and useful command-line tool on Linux system for multimedia files transcoding. You can use FFmpeg to convert multimedia files between various video and audio formats and resize videos. It has multiple audio and video libraries such as libavcode, libavformat, and libavutil. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install FFmpeg into Ubuntu 21.04 Linux operating system. Here we will also show you how to install FFmpeg stable and latest version into various Ubuntu distro. The same instruction you can use any other Ubuntu-based Linux distribution Operating Systems.

understanding thread stack sizes and how alpine is different From time to time, somebody reports a bug to some project about their program crashing on Alpine. Usually, one of two things happens: the developer doesn’t care and doesn’t fix the issue, because it works under GNU/Linux, or the developer fixes their program to behave correctly only for the Alpine case, and it remains silently broken on other platforms.

Linux: How to send command output to a file - TechRepublic If you have a command that outputs a lot of data to the terminal, you might want to send that output to a file for easier (or later) viewing or sharing. Jack Wallen shows you how.