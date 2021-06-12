How I helped my mom switch from Windows to Linux
About a year ago, I decided to migrate my mom to Linux. A year has passed, so it's time for retrospection and conclusions.
Like most of us, I'm officially Mom's Computer Admin. Mom is a lovely lady in her late 60s—a real sweetheart. Mom's computer skills are basic. Mom's computer needs are basic, too. Read the internets, send email, type text, browse and edit photos, play videos and music, call family and friends on Skype or Signal.
Until last year, she was using a Windows laptop, old but not too bad. Then one day, through deceit, threats, and obnoxious popups, Microsoft finally made her click that dreaded "UPGRADE TO WINDOWS 10" button.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 192 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat, Fedora and CentOS Stream
today's howtos
GSoC and Outreachy in GNOME and KDE
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
7 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago
13 hours 23 min ago
13 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago