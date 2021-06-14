Today in Techrights
- Why IRC is Best Off When Self-Hosted (and Large IRC Networks Are Just a Temporarily Convenient Trap)
- The European Patent Office (EPO) Articles, Almost 3,500 of Them in Total, Now Listed in Gemini
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, June 25, 2021
- G 1/21 is a Catastrophe for the EPO's Legitimacy
- Techrights is NOT on Libera Chat, Techrights Has Its Own IRC Network
- Annotated Transcript of Andrew Lee (Freenode) Interview With Lode Ray Dio
- Links 25/6/2021: WordPress 5.8 Beta 4 and Librem GTK Themes
- Links 25/6/2021: Sway 1.6.1 Wayland Compositor and InvoicePrinter 2.2
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, June 24, 2021
- Links 25/6/2021: China's Space Programme Runs on GNU/Linux (Kylin), Ubuntu 21.10 Wallpaper Competition
- Links 24/6/2021: Sparky 2021.06 and KMyMoney 5.1.2
- Politicians Need to Crack Down on Microsoft's Monopoly Abuse Amid Yet More Attacks on Linux (Even From the Inside)
- [Meme] Timely Timing?
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
- Virtual Injustice -- Part 15: A Pandora's Box... But for Whom?
- Links 24/6/2021: End of Akademy 2021 and Good News From SCOTUS (About PTAB)
- Links 23/6/2021: TeXmacs 2.1 and Blender LTS Support
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 372 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Windows 11 System Requirement is Turning Heads. Time to migrate to Linux?
Microsoft announced Windows 11 at the official online event. Here's in this post we brief the Windows 11 system requirement and give you thinking points on whether you should permanently migrate to Linux.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Red Hat, Fedora and CentOS Stream
today's howtos
Recent comments
13 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 20 min ago
21 hours 41 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago