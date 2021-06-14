Poor code quality is actually a widespread problem and quite a bit of evidence supports the claim that bad coding practices lead directly to vulnerabilities. While this isn’t new, perhaps the first time that people truly became aware of it was in 2001 when the Code Red worm exploited a buffer overflow attack on Microsoft’s Internet Information Services (IIS)...

Microsoft announced Windows 11 at the official online event. Here's in this post we brief the Windows 11 system requirement and give you thinking points on whether you should permanently migrate to Linux.

Red Hat, Fedora and CentOS Stream Flatpak for Beginners: An Introduction to Downloading Software With Flatpak Linux newbies are in for a treat since they can install packages while saving time and effort. Canonical, Ubuntu's parent company, was the first to implement snaps, a cross-distribution dependency-free software. With Snap came Flatpak, another universal packaging system, written in C. Considered a package management utility, it allows a user to install and run applications in an isolated environment.

Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-25 Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! Don’t forget to take the Annual Fedora Survey and claim your badge! Fedora Linux 35 System-Wide Change proposals are due Tuesday. I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

CentOS Stream vs. CentOS Linux: Red Hat Explains the Differences | IT Pro At the recent Red Hat Summit 2021, the company gave developers everything they needed to assess CentOS Stream vs. CentOS Linux.