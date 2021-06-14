today's howtos
-
Remote: a little module for more elegant remoting with WebSockets
Remote1 is a tiny (< 50 lines of code) module that creates a very lightweight façade over a socket connection, using convention over configuration to give you an expressive interface with which to send outgoing messages and handle incoming ones.
-
A couple of Linux top-like programs for network traffic
I have an enduring interest in programs that give you some sort of top-like view of current network traffic, stemming in part from having our NFS fileservers, an active IMAP server, a sometimes quite used web server, all sorts of NFS clients, and so on. In the shiny future where we have Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 machines, this interest will probably be significantly met with eBPF based programs. But for now we're still mostly on Ubuntu 18.04 and 18.04 doesn't have good support for eBPF tools, so I have to get by with some old Linux standbys that work through more traditional means.
-
How to Convert File Formats With Pandoc in Linux
In an earlier article, I covered the procedure to batch convert a handful of Markdown files to HTML using pandoc. In that article, multiple HTML files were created, but pandoc can do much more. It has been called “the Swiss army knife” of document conversion – and with good reason. There isn’t a lot that it can’t do.
Pandoc can covert .docx, .odt, .html, .epub, LaTeX, DocBook, etc. to these and other formats, such as JATS, TEI Simple, AsciiDoc, and more.
-
How to Create a Sudo User in CentOS/RHEL – TecAdmin
Sudo allows us to provide superuser privileges to a normal user with restrictions. It allows users to run programs with the privileges of the superuser. You can configure sudo to give root privileges to specific commands only.
-
How To Disable Camera Permanently on Firefox Browser
To disable camera permanently on Firefox, open the menu button > Preferences > go to Privacy & Security settings > Permissions section > find Camera > click Settings > check Block new requests asking to access your camera > Save Changes > finished. Now every website requiring camera will automatically be blocked to access the camera. For example, it is useful if you often do screen sharing via video conferences but had been disabling manually every camera access so with this trick now you will have it disabled automatically in every conference while all other features like microphone (voice) and text (chat) still work normally. Another important benefit is that now you can disable your camera without putting a sticker to cover it physically. Happy conferencing!
-
Install Audacity 3.0.2 From PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Audacity audio editor and recorder is easy to install in Ubuntu Software via Snap package. For those prefer the classic deb package, the Ubuntu PPA has updated for the latest Audacity 3.0.2.
Since Audacity 3.0, it requires the development branch of wxWidgets toolkit 3.1.x. However, Ubuntu provides only the stable v3.0 series packages.
Thanks to Pascal de Bruijn, I’ve successfully built wxWidgets 3.1.3 for Audacity. So the audio editor packages updated for Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, and Linux Mint 20.
-
systemd on Linux: Intro and Unit Files
The first video in the systemd series, covering the basics of Linux init and systemd, including how to create systemd unit files for services.
-
Top 5 Interesting and Funny Commands on Linux (Fun Terminal)
For a linux user, the terminal or command line is a powerful and important tool for work. A lot of things on linux are done inside the terminal.
When working on a linux server, the command line shell is the only interface to work with, most of the time. But the terminal is also very textish and a bit non-interesting at time.
The linux terminal is not always dull and boring. There are commands to make it do some funny acts to entertain the user.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 585 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Krita 5 is Just Around the Corner, Coming with Exciting New Features
Are you curious about Krita 5? Take a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next major version of this free drawing software. Krita is a professional free and open source painting program. It is a raster graphics editor designed primarily for digital painting and 2D animation. Krita demonstrate a variety of details which make the creation of gorgeous paintings easier. With the release of Krita 4.4.5 earlier this month, all eyes are now focused on the forthcoming Krita 5 release, which is expected to be released in August. Krita 5 has a new look with more readable and useful icons. It is packed with new features such as the new animation timeline docker, import video animations and much more.
6 Reasons Why You Should Give Linux Another Chance in 2021
Linux has been around for quite a while now. And while we’re certainly past the days when it was considered unsuitable for home use, there are still lots of people who remain skeptical of what it has to offer in this regard. The operating system is in a pretty good place right now, all things considered. But it’s important to have the right expectations when jumping into it. It’s a great system for a wide range of tasks and activities, but there are some things for which Windows—or macOS—remains a better choice.
Server: REST, Containers vs Virtual Machine, and Postgres
Events: KDE Akademy, elementary Developer Week, and DebConf
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
22 hours 9 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago