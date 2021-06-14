Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 26th of June 2021 07:08:36 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Remote: a little module for more elegant remoting with WebSockets

    Remote1 is a tiny (< 50 lines of code) module that creates a very lightweight façade over a socket connection, using convention over configuration to give you an expressive interface with which to send outgoing messages and handle incoming ones.

  • A couple of Linux top-like programs for network traffic

    I have an enduring interest in programs that give you some sort of top-like view of current network traffic, stemming in part from having our NFS fileservers, an active IMAP server, a sometimes quite used web server, all sorts of NFS clients, and so on. In the shiny future where we have Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 machines, this interest will probably be significantly met with eBPF based programs. But for now we're still mostly on Ubuntu 18.04 and 18.04 doesn't have good support for eBPF tools, so I have to get by with some old Linux standbys that work through more traditional means.

  • How to Convert File Formats With Pandoc in Linux

    In an earlier article, I covered the procedure to batch convert a handful of Markdown files to HTML using pandoc. In that article, multiple HTML files were created, but pandoc can do much more. It has been called “the Swiss army knife” of document conversion – and with good reason. There isn’t a lot that it can’t do.

    Pandoc can covert .docx, .odt, .html, .epub, LaTeX, DocBook, etc. to these and other formats, such as JATS, TEI Simple, AsciiDoc, and more.

  • How to Create a Sudo User in CentOS/RHEL – TecAdmin

    Sudo allows us to provide superuser privileges to a normal user with restrictions. It allows users to run programs with the privileges of the superuser. You can configure sudo to give root privileges to specific commands only.

  • How To Disable Camera Permanently on Firefox Browser

    To disable camera permanently on Firefox, open the menu button > Preferences > go to Privacy & Security settings > Permissions section > find Camera > click Settings > check Block new requests asking to access your camera > Save Changes > finished. Now every website requiring camera will automatically be blocked to access the camera. For example, it is useful if you often do screen sharing via video conferences but had been disabling manually every camera access so with this trick now you will have it disabled automatically in every conference while all other features like microphone (voice) and text (chat) still work normally. Another important benefit is that now you can disable your camera without putting a sticker to cover it physically. Happy conferencing!

  • Install Audacity 3.0.2 From PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Audacity audio editor and recorder is easy to install in Ubuntu Software via Snap package. For those prefer the classic deb package, the Ubuntu PPA has updated for the latest Audacity 3.0.2.

    Since Audacity 3.0, it requires the development branch of wxWidgets toolkit 3.1.x. However, Ubuntu provides only the stable v3.0 series packages.

    Thanks to Pascal de Bruijn, I’ve successfully built wxWidgets 3.1.3 for Audacity. So the audio editor packages updated for Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, and Linux Mint 20.

  • systemd on Linux: Intro and Unit Files

    The first video in the systemd series, covering the basics of Linux init and systemd, including how to create systemd unit files for services.

  • Top 5 Interesting and Funny Commands on Linux (Fun Terminal)

    For a linux user, the terminal or command line is a powerful and important tool for work. A lot of things on linux are done inside the terminal.

    When working on a linux server, the command line shell is the only interface to work with, most of the time. But the terminal is also very textish and a bit non-interesting at time.

    The linux terminal is not always dull and boring. There are commands to make it do some funny acts to entertain the user.

Krita 5 is Just Around the Corner, Coming with Exciting New Features

Are you curious about Krita 5? Take a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next major version of this free drawing software. Krita is a professional free and open source painting program. It is a raster graphics editor designed primarily for digital painting and 2D animation. Krita demonstrate a variety of details which make the creation of gorgeous paintings easier. With the release of Krita 4.4.5 earlier this month, all eyes are now focused on the forthcoming Krita 5 release, which is expected to be released in August. Krita 5 has a new look with more readable and useful icons. It is packed with new features such as the new animation timeline docker, import video animations and much more. Read more

6 Reasons Why You Should Give Linux Another Chance in 2021

Linux has been around for quite a while now. And while we’re certainly past the days when it was considered unsuitable for home use, there are still lots of people who remain skeptical of what it has to offer in this regard. The operating system is in a pretty good place right now, all things considered. But it’s important to have the right expectations when jumping into it. It’s a great system for a wide range of tasks and activities, but there are some things for which Windows—or macOS—remains a better choice. Read more

Server: REST, Containers vs Virtual Machine, and Postgres

  • The 6 non-negotiable REST architecture constraints

    The term "architectural constraints" refers to the characteristics that an architecture must have to fit the definition of a particular model, such as REST. By adhering to the specific, underlying rules that form the foundation for these architecture constraints, it becomes much easier to understand exactly what makes something "RESTful" -- as well as avoid the headache-inducing problems those new to this architectural style often face. Unfortunately, many architects continue to allow practices that violate REST principles, yet still believe they've mastered RESTful design. However, they would be well-served to learn that there is no way around the basic requirements that define this architecture model. Let's examine the six fundamental REST-based architecture constraints everyone should use to guide a REST-based implementation, including why they are so important and the tactical development and design practices they entail.

  • Will containers kill VMs? There are no winners in this debate

    Reg readers have a reputation as never being short of an opinion. So, it is with more than a little surprise that we must declare our latest debate, on the motion Containers will kill Virtual Machines, was a tie!

  • Digital transformation, changes in the database market drive Postgres growth

    Anyone looking at the history of the open-source relational database management system Postgres, which dates back to the 1970s with Ingres, would expect an outdated technology, no longer in use today. It turns out that the recent acceleration of digital transformation and changes in the database market, as well as product innovations themselves, have made it more current than ever – and growing rapidly.

Events: KDE Akademy, elementary Developer Week, and DebConf

  • KDE Akademy 2021 Recap

    Yesterday night KDE Akademy 2021 ended after eight fun and productive days filled with talks, BoFs, workshops, discussions and meetings with old and new friends.

  • elementary Developer Week 2021

    For years we’ve dreamed about creating a conference for open source app developers. There are conferences for the people already on the inside—the ones building platforms and big first-party apps, but we’re bringing in those on the outside to include them in the process. This conference is our way of reaching out to app developers, sharing the knowledge we’ve all collected over the years, and providing a space to ask questions and provide feedback.

  • Pranav Jain & Debian, DebConf, unfair rent boy rumors

    In our last blog, we looked at the Ubuntu/Canonical employee Lucas Kanashiro coming into Debian as a mentor and having a relationship with an intern. Out of fairness, we need to look at other relationships too. [...] Pranav was appointed as an administrator shortly after this meeting but the Debian Project Leader did not revise the delegation email naming the administrators until one year later, effectively making it harder for other candidates and observers to know about Pranav's role. These hidden conflicts of interest are very common in Debian, people see it as a game pretending to be open and transparent. Nonetheless, Google found out and got really mad. They wanted to expel both Pranav and Minkush but it looks like Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc did a lot of backstabbing to make it look like somebody else was responsible. This is scapegoating. Molly de Blanc was no less guilty than anybody else in this affair. At the time, other mentors and Google were not informed that Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc were in that relationship. Lamb used his position as DPL to defend his girlfriend in the eyes of Google. Nonetheless, there is another big question to answer: what does Pranav Jain actually do in Debian? [...] Many more experienced developers never receive a travel grant for DebConf. Why has this young man from a developing country become so popular, receiving his tickets just as easily as the young women from developing countries?

