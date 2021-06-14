GNOME Internet Radio Locator version 11.12 with GeoClue 2.0 Location Services
GNOME Internet Radio Locator 11 for GNOME 40 is a Free Software program that allows you to easily locate Free Internet Radio stations by broadcasters on the Internet with the help of map and text search.
GNOME Internet Radio Locator 11 for GNOME 40 is developed on the GNOME 40 desktop platform with GNOME Maps, GeoClue, libchamplain and geocode-lib and it requires at least GTK+ 3.0 and GStreamer 1.0 for audio playback.
GNOME Internet Radio Locator 11 for GNOME 40 is available with map marker popups for Internet radio stations in 110 world cities as well as text-based location search for 187 Internet Radio stations in 102 world cities.
You can either zoom/click on the map marker popups to listen to a station or enter city names in the GUI search input field in order to locate radio stations in the city using the text search with auto-completion.
Wait a few seconds to see your current location on the map in the GNOME Internet Radio Locator application.
You must enable Location Services to run GNOME Internet Radio Locator 11.
To enable Location Services in GNOME 40, navigate to the Settings app and choose Privacy/Location Services and make sure Location Services is checked.
