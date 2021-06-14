Krita 5 is Just Around the Corner, Coming with Exciting New Features
Are you curious about Krita 5? Take a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next major version of this free drawing software.
Krita is a professional free and open source painting program. It is a raster graphics editor designed primarily for digital painting and 2D animation. Krita demonstrate a variety of details which make the creation of gorgeous paintings easier.
With the release of Krita 4.4.5 earlier this month, all eyes are now focused on the forthcoming Krita 5 release, which is expected to be released in August.
Krita 5 has a new look with more readable and useful icons. It is packed with new features such as the new animation timeline docker, import video animations and much more.
6 Reasons Why You Should Give Linux Another Chance in 2021
Linux has been around for quite a while now. And while we’re certainly past the days when it was considered unsuitable for home use, there are still lots of people who remain skeptical of what it has to offer in this regard. The operating system is in a pretty good place right now, all things considered.
But it’s important to have the right expectations when jumping into it. It’s a great system for a wide range of tasks and activities, but there are some things for which Windows—or macOS—remains a better choice.
Server: REST, Containers vs Virtual Machine, and Postgres
-
The term "architectural constraints" refers to the characteristics that an architecture must have to fit the definition of a particular model, such as REST. By adhering to the specific, underlying rules that form the foundation for these architecture constraints, it becomes much easier to understand exactly what makes something "RESTful" -- as well as avoid the headache-inducing problems those new to this architectural style often face.
Unfortunately, many architects continue to allow practices that violate REST principles, yet still believe they've mastered RESTful design. However, they would be well-served to learn that there is no way around the basic requirements that define this architecture model.
Let's examine the six fundamental REST-based architecture constraints everyone should use to guide a REST-based implementation, including why they are so important and the tactical development and design practices they entail.
-
Reg readers have a reputation as never being short of an opinion. So, it is with more than a little surprise that we must declare our latest debate, on the motion Containers will kill Virtual Machines, was a tie!
-
Anyone looking at the history of the open-source relational database management system Postgres, which dates back to the 1970s with Ingres, would expect an outdated technology, no longer in use today. It turns out that the recent acceleration of digital transformation and changes in the database market, as well as product innovations themselves, have made it more current than ever – and growing rapidly.
Events: KDE Akademy, elementary Developer Week, and DebConf
-
Yesterday night KDE Akademy 2021 ended after eight fun and productive days filled with talks, BoFs, workshops, discussions and meetings with old and new friends.
-
For years we’ve dreamed about creating a conference for open source app developers. There are conferences for the people already on the inside—the ones building platforms and big first-party apps, but we’re bringing in those on the outside to include them in the process. This conference is our way of reaching out to app developers, sharing the knowledge we’ve all collected over the years, and providing a space to ask questions and provide feedback.
-
In our last blog, we looked at the Ubuntu/Canonical employee Lucas Kanashiro coming into Debian as a mentor and having a relationship with an intern. Out of fairness, we need to look at other relationships too.
[...]
Pranav was appointed as an administrator shortly after this meeting but the Debian Project Leader did not revise the delegation email naming the administrators until one year later, effectively making it harder for other candidates and observers to know about Pranav's role. These hidden conflicts of interest are very common in Debian, people see it as a game pretending to be open and transparent.
Nonetheless, Google found out and got really mad. They wanted to expel both Pranav and Minkush but it looks like Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc did a lot of backstabbing to make it look like somebody else was responsible. This is scapegoating. Molly de Blanc was no less guilty than anybody else in this affair. At the time, other mentors and Google were not informed that Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc were in that relationship. Lamb used his position as DPL to defend his girlfriend in the eyes of Google.
Nonetheless, there is another big question to answer: what does Pranav Jain actually do in Debian?
[...]
Many more experienced developers never receive a travel grant for DebConf. Why has this young man from a developing country become so popular, receiving his tickets just as easily as the young women from developing countries?
