Programming Leftovers
Promotion: Knight's Challenge
A coding puzzle for “The Weekly Challenge ‐ Perl & Raku” I made has been released this week!
You have 46- hours to play with it if you align with official deadline. It probably spends you 2~5 hours in this weekend. Beware! Doing the bonus part may spend you a block of extra 2 hours or more.
I wish more people will participate and show different approaches to the task. (And, may the participant gives me some feedback as a puzzle creator?)
On tail calls and register allocation
Josh Haberman has a blog post on using tail calls to speed up interpreters and parsers, with protobuf (upb) as a case study. It's a brilliant insight, and I believe one of the most significant developments of high-performance C over the last decade. (The super-short TL;DR is to use the argument registers as fixed storage for important variables, and write each function so that it essentially becomes a basic block with no prologue. It's mostly applicable for code where you have very complex and unpredictable control flow stemming from input data, where the compiler's register allocation and basic block layout generally doesn't do too well.) However, there are some practical considerations around register allocation that I don't believe Haberman addresses fully, so I'd like to expand a bit.
The background is that Rune Holm wrote a series of interpreters for a toy bytecode language, as investigations for the https://github.com/captain-amygdala/pistorm (based on Musashi). It turned out that the tail call technique worked great for x86 and Aarch64 (Apple M1), but much worse on the target platform of Cortex A53 (in 32-bit mode).
It turns out that the tail call technique requires the compiler to never ever use a callee-saved register; if you used e.g. r5, the Arm EABI requires you to save that so that it's preserved as viewed from the caller, and then you get the function prologue that you wanted to avoid. Now, the caller doesn't care much about r5, since it's just tail-calling into you anyway, but the compiler cannot know that; the ABI generally has to be followed.
RapidDisk 7.2.1 now available
RapidDisk is an advanced Linux RAM Disk which consists of a collection of modules and an administration tool. Features include: Dynamically allocate RAM as block device. Use them as stand alone disk drives or even map them as caching nodes to slower local disk drives.
The State of Python Packaging in 2021 | Bastian Venthur's Blog
Every year or so, I revisit the current best practices for Python packaging. I.e. the way you’re supposed to distribute your Python packages. The main source is packaging.python.org where the official packaging guidelines are. It is worth noting that the way you’re supposed to package your Python applications is not defined by Python or its maintainers, but rather delegated to a separate entity, the Python Packaging Authority (PyPA).
Krita 5 is Just Around the Corner, Coming with Exciting New Features
Are you curious about Krita 5? Take a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next major version of this free drawing software. Krita is a professional free and open source painting program. It is a raster graphics editor designed primarily for digital painting and 2D animation. Krita demonstrate a variety of details which make the creation of gorgeous paintings easier. With the release of Krita 4.4.5 earlier this month, all eyes are now focused on the forthcoming Krita 5 release, which is expected to be released in August. Krita 5 has a new look with more readable and useful icons. It is packed with new features such as the new animation timeline docker, import video animations and much more.
6 Reasons Why You Should Give Linux Another Chance in 2021
Linux has been around for quite a while now. And while we’re certainly past the days when it was considered unsuitable for home use, there are still lots of people who remain skeptical of what it has to offer in this regard. The operating system is in a pretty good place right now, all things considered. But it’s important to have the right expectations when jumping into it. It’s a great system for a wide range of tasks and activities, but there are some things for which Windows—or macOS—remains a better choice.
Server: REST, Containers vs Virtual Machine, and Postgres
Events: KDE Akademy, elementary Developer Week, and DebConf
