today's leftovers
-
Standing With Security Researchers Against Misuse of the DMCA
As Dean of Research for our graduate school (sans.edu), I often assist students in developing their research ideas. The research conducted by our students is valuable and important to defend our networks against highly organized and well-funded threat actors. Any restriction on our student's ability to conduct their research, and sharing their results freely, only adds additional unnecessary burdens on us as network defenders. With that, I am happy that I was able to co-sign the attached statement by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) on behalf of the SANS Technology Institute. Legal threats against good faith security researchers only discourage the open exchange of ideas. If we hope to have a chance to defend, we will have to keep exchanging these ideas, learn and we need to continue to be curious hackers exploring the technologies that are the foundation of our everyday living.
-
MyBook Users Urged to Unplug Devices from Internet
Hard drive giant Western Digital is urging users of its MyBook Live brand of network storage drives to disconnect them from the Internet, warning that malicious hackers are remotely wiping the drives using a critical flaw that can be triggered by anyone who knows the Internet address of an affected device.
-
The pandemic showed remote proctoring to be worse than useless
But rather than rethinking assessment, educational institutions doubled down on remote proctoring, throwing stupendous sums at companies that made outrageous promises about their ability to automatically detect cheating with "AI."
While this threw every student into a meat-grinder of opaque algorithmic cruelty, not every student suffered equally. In "Rejecting Test Surveillance in Higher Education," Georgetown Law's Lindsey Barrett describes the unequal and disproportionate harms.
-
Collabora Online Community Roundup #11 [Ed: After taking money from Microsoft the Collabora company outsourced to Microsoft's proprietary software trap/prison]
On 1 October 2020, Collabora Online moved to its new home on GitHub, and started settling in the new infrastructure, expanding its fantastic community, and continuing the work to deliver the latest and greatest developments in productivity and collaboration together. Check our community website for all the details!
-
Make your bike smart with Raspberry Pi
-
8″ and 12.1″ panel PCs add auto diming, more GbE ports
Nexcom adds 8-inch and 12.1-inch products to its Panel PC family. The new Bay Trail-based units provide wider operating temperatures, AR, auto dimming and more Gbit Ethernet ports.
Nexcom has announced two additions to its IPPC (industrial panel PC) family of products: the IPPC 0811-B01 with an 8-inch screen and the IPPC 1211-B01 with a 12.1-inch screen. Like the existing members of IPPC family, these new panel PCs provide 10-point PCAP multi-touch screens with IP65 protection. The new products offer wider operating temperatures, AR (anti-reflective), auto dimming and more Gbit Ethernet connectors. Both units embed an Intel 1.91GHz BayTrail SoC. The IPPC 0811-B01 is now the smallest yet of Nexcom’s IPPC line which includes several sizes up to as large as 21.5 inches. And while previous IPPC family members have two Gbit Ethernet ports, these two new products double that to four.
-
Krita 5 is Just Around the Corner, Coming with Exciting New Features
Are you curious about Krita 5? Take a sneak peek at what’s coming in the next major version of this free drawing software. Krita is a professional free and open source painting program. It is a raster graphics editor designed primarily for digital painting and 2D animation. Krita demonstrate a variety of details which make the creation of gorgeous paintings easier. With the release of Krita 4.4.5 earlier this month, all eyes are now focused on the forthcoming Krita 5 release, which is expected to be released in August. Krita 5 has a new look with more readable and useful icons. It is packed with new features such as the new animation timeline docker, import video animations and much more.
6 Reasons Why You Should Give Linux Another Chance in 2021
Linux has been around for quite a while now. And while we’re certainly past the days when it was considered unsuitable for home use, there are still lots of people who remain skeptical of what it has to offer in this regard. The operating system is in a pretty good place right now, all things considered. But it’s important to have the right expectations when jumping into it. It’s a great system for a wide range of tasks and activities, but there are some things for which Windows—or macOS—remains a better choice.
Server: REST, Containers vs Virtual Machine, and Postgres
Events: KDE Akademy, elementary Developer Week, and DebConf
