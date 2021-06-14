With this autumn's Fedora 35 release there should be better performance out-of-the-box for those employing LUKS/dm-crypt encryption while using 4K sector size based storage. As it stands now when installing Fedora Linux to a disk and using LUKS encryption, a 512 sector size is being used regardless of the physical sector size of the underlying disk. But now with the latest cryptsetup release is an option to be able to automatically determine the optimal sector size. Fedora 35 is planning to enable that option.

I realize I don’t blog much these days, but I do try to keep my Twitter filled with screenshots as I work on GNOME. Recently I spent some time doing another round of performance improvements in GtkSourceView. Much work this cycle has focused on submitting work to the GPU more efficiently. For example, Matthias Clasen taught the new OpenGL renderer to submit colors along with glyph vertices so that it could have fewer GL uniform updates along with fewer program switches. This has had the effect of letting us batch common GtkTextView usage into a single glDrawArrays() submission. Great stuff! I’ve been striving to reach 144hz text scrolling ever since a kind GNOME contributor sent me a 144hz monitor to test with. So with the new bits in place, I took another look at what was slowing us down.

today's howtos How to edit the Ubuntu bootloader with a GRUB graphical editor Are you an Ubuntu user? Do you need to edit your bootloader to change something, delete something, or something else? Don’t know how to do it? If so, this guide is for you. Follow along as we show you how to edit the Ubuntu bootloader.

Enrico Zini: Ansible conditionals in Transilience This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience. I thought a lot of what I managed to do so far with Transilience would be impossible, but then here I am. How about Ansible conditionals? Those must be impossible, right?

Projects: Staging Environment with Netlify Achievement unlocked! I know how to work with staging environments in Netlify now. Specifically, I have just completed the setup and testing of such environment for this Jekyll-based blog. It’s been a while since I documented a Unix Tutorial Project, too. I’ve been coming back to this idea for a few months now, first not being sure how to use different branches in GitHub, then not quite understanding how to work with different branches in the Sublime Text 4 and lately trying to figure out how to make sure I don’t accidentally publish a whole second website that would compete with the original website - duplicated content is not good for Google rankings.

What Is Nvidia's DLSS and How Do You Use It? - Make Tech Easier If you’ve purchased an NVIDIA 2000-series or 3000-series GPU, you’re probably already aware of the big, new feature of these product lines: ray-tracing. What you may not know is that under the umbrella of NVIDIA’s ray-tracing features is another even more game-changing feature: Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). While it sounds like a mouthful, what it does is remarkably simple and totally awesome for gamers. Read on to learn everything you need to know about DLSS, how the technology has evolved, and how to start using DLSS today!

How to Unshadow the file and dump Linux password Easy Guide In the last post I told about Understanding Linux system security for Users After reading this post you have knowledge about Linux file system, and where username and password are stored in Linux? where you can dump this password? when you dump password, it will be in plain text or encrypted format? so for finding the password, walkthrough this post Unshadow the file and dump Linux password

Removing unsafe-inline from Ikiwiki's style-src directive After moving my Ikiwiki blog to my own server and enabling a basic CSP policy, I decided to see if I could tighten up the policy some more and stop relying on style-src 'unsafe-inline'. This does require that OpenID logins be disabled, but as a bonus, it also removes the need for jQuery to be present on the server.