KDE: Latest KDE-on-FreeBSD News and Akademy 2021 Day 8
-
KDE on FreeBSD 2021o4
Pushing towards mid-year here with the fourth octant, and me freshly “wed” (there’s a good Dutch word for “not-married partner” which is “nepgenoot”), here’s some KDE-on-FreeBSD news. It includes some desktop@ and x11@ items as well, because the things we do together are tangled up closely.
-
Akademy 2021 - Day 8
After 4 days + 1 morning of BoFs, hacking sessions and meetings, talks at Akademy resumed in room 1 on Friday at 17:00 UTC. Kevin Ottens and Christelle Zouein from enioka Haute Couture kicked things off with the talk Community's Adventures in Analyticsland - Or the State of the Community Through New Analytics. Christelle and Kevin showed us the data analysis tools they have been working on to study information collected from KDE's development repositories and the surprising facts and trends they discovered.
At the same time, in room 2, Volker Krause talked about Releasing Android Apps - Building, optimizing and deploying release APKs. In this talk, Volker explained that, because KDE developers are producing more and more mobile-friendly applications, there was a need to better understand how to release mobile platforms.
Volker covered the efforts to expand KDE's tools for building packages (that already help produce packages for Windows, macOS and AppImage) so developers can also use them to create Android packages.
At 19:40, Manav Sethi and Paul Brown came on in room 1 to talk about a new KDE project: Kockatoo a tool to simplify the management of social media posting. After Paul explained the issues derived from managing multiple accounts on a wide variety of platforms, Manav demonstrated how Kockatoo can help. The speakers then explained what was missing from the project and how they thought Kockatoo could help the different KDE projects be more efficient on social media.
-
I realize I don't blog much these days, but I do try to keep my Twitter filled with screenshots as I work on GNOME. Recently I spent some time doing another round of performance improvements in GtkSourceView. Much work this cycle has focused on submitting work to the GPU more efficiently. For example, Matthias Clasen taught the new OpenGL renderer to submit colors along with glyph vertices so that it could have fewer GL uniform updates along with fewer program switches. This has had the effect of letting us batch common GtkTextView usage into a single glDrawArrays() submission. Great stuff! I've been striving to reach 144hz text scrolling ever since a kind GNOME contributor sent me a 144hz monitor to test with. So with the new bits in place, I took another look at what was slowing us down.
