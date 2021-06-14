Christian Hergert: Performance Improvements in Text Editing
I realize I don’t blog much these days, but I do try to keep my Twitter filled with screenshots as I work on GNOME.
Recently I spent some time doing another round of performance improvements in GtkSourceView.
Much work this cycle has focused on submitting work to the GPU more efficiently. For example, Matthias Clasen taught the new OpenGL renderer to submit colors along with glyph vertices so that it could have fewer GL uniform updates along with fewer program switches. This has had the effect of letting us batch common GtkTextView usage into a single glDrawArrays() submission. Great stuff!
I’ve been striving to reach 144hz text scrolling ever since a kind GNOME contributor sent me a 144hz monitor to test with. So with the new bits in place, I took another look at what was slowing us down.
Fedora 35 To Automatically Use Optimal Encryption Sector Size For Better I/O Performance
With this autumn's Fedora 35 release there should be better performance out-of-the-box for those employing LUKS/dm-crypt encryption while using 4K sector size based storage.
As it stands now when installing Fedora Linux to a disk and using LUKS encryption, a 512 sector size is being used regardless of the physical sector size of the underlying disk. But now with the latest cryptsetup release is an option to be able to automatically determine the optimal sector size. Fedora 35 is planning to enable that option.
today's howtos
-
Are you an Ubuntu user? Do you need to edit your bootloader to change something, delete something, or something else? Don’t know how to do it? If so, this guide is for you. Follow along as we show you how to edit the Ubuntu bootloader.
-
This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience.
I thought a lot of what I managed to do so far with Transilience would be impossible, but then here I am. How about Ansible conditionals? Those must be impossible, right?
-
Achievement unlocked! I know how to work with staging environments in Netlify now.
Specifically, I have just completed the setup and testing of such environment for this Jekyll-based blog.
It’s been a while since I documented a Unix Tutorial Project, too. I’ve been coming back to this idea for a few months now, first not being sure how to use different branches in GitHub, then not quite understanding how to work with different branches in the Sublime Text 4 and lately trying to figure out how to make sure I don’t accidentally publish a whole second website that would compete with the original website - duplicated content is not good for Google rankings.
-
If you’ve purchased an NVIDIA 2000-series or 3000-series GPU, you’re probably already aware of the big, new feature of these product lines: ray-tracing. What you may not know is that under the umbrella of NVIDIA’s ray-tracing features is another even more game-changing feature: Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). While it sounds like a mouthful, what it does is remarkably simple and totally awesome for gamers. Read on to learn everything you need to know about DLSS, how the technology has evolved, and how to start using DLSS today!
-
In the last post I told about Understanding Linux system security for Users After reading this post you have knowledge about Linux file system, and where username and password are stored in Linux? where you can dump this password? when you dump password, it will be in plain text or encrypted format? so for finding the password, walkthrough this post Unshadow the file and dump Linux password
-
After moving my Ikiwiki blog to my own server and enabling a basic CSP policy, I decided to see if I could tighten up the policy some more and stop relying on style-src 'unsafe-inline'.
This does require that OpenID logins be disabled, but as a bonus, it also removes the need for jQuery to be present on the server.
today's leftovers
-
As Dean of Research for our graduate school (sans.edu), I often assist students in developing their research ideas. The research conducted by our students is valuable and important to defend our networks against highly organized and well-funded threat actors. Any restriction on our student's ability to conduct their research, and sharing their results freely, only adds additional unnecessary burdens on us as network defenders. With that, I am happy that I was able to co-sign the attached statement by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) on behalf of the SANS Technology Institute. Legal threats against good faith security researchers only discourage the open exchange of ideas. If we hope to have a chance to defend, we will have to keep exchanging these ideas, learn and we need to continue to be curious hackers exploring the technologies that are the foundation of our everyday living.
-
Hard drive giant Western Digital is urging users of its MyBook Live brand of network storage drives to disconnect them from the Internet, warning that malicious hackers are remotely wiping the drives using a critical flaw that can be triggered by anyone who knows the Internet address of an affected device.
-
But rather than rethinking assessment, educational institutions doubled down on remote proctoring, throwing stupendous sums at companies that made outrageous promises about their ability to automatically detect cheating with "AI."
While this threw every student into a meat-grinder of opaque algorithmic cruelty, not every student suffered equally. In "Rejecting Test Surveillance in Higher Education," Georgetown Law's Lindsey Barrett describes the unequal and disproportionate harms.
-
Collabora Online Community Roundup #11 [Ed: After taking money from Microsoft the Collabora company outsourced to Microsoft's proprietary software trap/prison]
On 1 October 2020, Collabora Online moved to its new home on GitHub, and started settling in the new infrastructure, expanding its fantastic community, and continuing the work to deliver the latest and greatest developments in productivity and collaboration together. Check our community website for all the details!
-
-
Nexcom adds 8-inch and 12.1-inch products to its Panel PC family. The new Bay Trail-based units provide wider operating temperatures, AR, auto dimming and more Gbit Ethernet ports.
Nexcom has announced two additions to its IPPC (industrial panel PC) family of products: the IPPC 0811-B01 with an 8-inch screen and the IPPC 1211-B01 with a 12.1-inch screen. Like the existing members of IPPC family, these new panel PCs provide 10-point PCAP multi-touch screens with IP65 protection. The new products offer wider operating temperatures, AR (anti-reflective), auto dimming and more Gbit Ethernet connectors. Both units embed an Intel 1.91GHz BayTrail SoC. The IPPC 0811-B01 is now the smallest yet of Nexcom’s IPPC line which includes several sizes up to as large as 21.5 inches. And while previous IPPC family members have two Gbit Ethernet ports, these two new products double that to four.
Recent comments
16 min 40 sec ago
8 hours 31 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago