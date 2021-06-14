I realize I don’t blog much these days, but I do try to keep my Twitter filled with screenshots as I work on GNOME. Recently I spent some time doing another round of performance improvements in GtkSourceView. Much work this cycle has focused on submitting work to the GPU more efficiently. For example, Matthias Clasen taught the new OpenGL renderer to submit colors along with glyph vertices so that it could have fewer GL uniform updates along with fewer program switches. This has had the effect of letting us batch common GtkTextView usage into a single glDrawArrays() submission. Great stuff! I’ve been striving to reach 144hz text scrolling ever since a kind GNOME contributor sent me a 144hz monitor to test with. So with the new bits in place, I took another look at what was slowing us down.

Today, we're going to take a look at PopOS 21.04. Or 21.06? It should release in June, so 21.04 doesn't really make sense, right? Anyway, the guys at system76 have been working at their distro for a while now, but this release is the first time that I felt they departed from baseline Ubuntu enough to warrant a dedicated video. So we're gonna take a look at the new stuff, but also at stuff that already existed previously, as it's the first time I'm really using PopOS at all, and the first contact I'll get with their GNOME redesign called Cosmic.

Recently I've been having a back forth with someone who can't accept a nuanced opinion on open source so I thought I'd just make a video on the topic in case anyone else is confused where I stand.

Fedora 35 To Automatically Use Optimal Encryption Sector Size For Better I/O Performance With this autumn's Fedora 35 release there should be better performance out-of-the-box for those employing LUKS/dm-crypt encryption while using 4K sector size based storage. As it stands now when installing Fedora Linux to a disk and using LUKS encryption, a 512 sector size is being used regardless of the physical sector size of the underlying disk. But now with the latest cryptsetup release is an option to be able to automatically determine the optimal sector size. Fedora 35 is planning to enable that option.