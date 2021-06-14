Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 27th of June 2021 11:23:50 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to choose a communication protocol

    We rely on protocols to speak to each other, the natural way would be language with spoken words using vocal chords, we could imagine other way like emitting sound in Morse. With computers we need to define how to send a message from A to B and there are many many possibilities for such a simple task.

  • How Regex in SQL Works

    Regex, or Regular Expressions, is a sequence of characters, used to search and locate specific sequences of characters that match a pattern.

    In SQL if you were looking for email addresses from the same company Regex lets you define a pattern using comparators and Metacharacters, in this case using ~* and % to help define the pattern: [...]

  • How To Configure SSH Key-based Authentication In Linux

    As we all know, Secure Shell, shortly SSH, is the cryptographic network protocol that allows you to securely communicate/access a remote system over unsecured network, for example Internet.

    Whenever you send a data over an unsecured network using SSH, the data will be automatically encrypted in the source system, and decrypted in the destination side.

    SSH provides four authentication methods namely password-based authentication, key-based authentication, Host-based authentication, and Keyboard authentication.

  • install MX Linux How to install MX linux on virtual Box - Unixcop

    We have heard of many linux distributions in recent times used for different purposes. We choose a linux distribution such as debian , manjaro or ubuntu as per our requirements. So we care about the brand recognition of these distros sometimes. now forget about the brand value and go towards the simplicity. Here we will find a distribution that fulfills all our needs, and that is ‘MX linux’. Here I will go through all steps to install MX Linux in detail.

    We found MX linux as middle weight linux operating system based on Debian stable and using core antiX components. Additionally ,we also get complementary softwares created and packaged by the MX community. Now, MX linux is an operating system that is designed to combine elegant and efficient desktop system with high stability. Also MX linux is the most downloadable Linux Distribution at Distrowatch. This is because it gives simplicity and less dreary feel to the novice linux users. Basically, MX Linux consists of a core pulled from AntiX system and other stuff from MEPI’s.

  • How to Install Python on Ubuntu Step by Step Complete Guide for beginners

    This is good news that Python comes pre-installed in Ubuntu 19.04. But question is still remain How will you check Latest python version on your Ubuntu operating system?

    Most of tools and utility having special switch for checking version, same python have.

  • Use of cp Command to Copy a File in Linux with example a beginner's guide

    You can use the cp command to copy a file in Linux as well as a folder of any kind to the same working directory of any other destination directory. The use of absolute and relative path is also necessary as per requirement. In the subsequent content of this article, we will scrutinize the cp Command according to the following state of the home directory with the help of numerous examples. Following color coding is used to describe better command to copy a file on Linux.

  • How to Easily Append Text to End of File in Linux

    While working with configuration files in Linux, sometimes you need to append text such as configuration parameters to an existing file. To append simply means to add text to the end or bottom of a file.

    In this short article, you will learn different ways to append text to the end of a file in Linux.

  • How To Install Mega Cloud Drive Sync on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mega Cloud Drive Sync on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MEGA is one of the few cloud storage service providers with native Linux clients like Dropbox. MEGA Cloud Drive permits its users to sync their files and folders in between their MEGA Cloud Drive and local system. All of the modifications made into files on MEGA Cloud Drive will be reflected on your local computer automatically, and vice versa.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Shutter Screenshot Tool on a Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu: Which One’s Better For Beginners?

Mint and Ubuntu are the two most popular Linux Distros among beginners. Some of the reasons they’re popular are their simple and delightful easy-to-use UIs, especially Mint’s UI, which resembles Windows in many ways. In this article, let’s compare Linux Mint Vs Ubuntu, check out the similarities and differences, and determine which one’s better for beginners. [...] On an old PC and for beginners, Linux Mint is the clear winner. On more modern hardware, the choice is not quite as clear. Both distros offer different experiences, and at the end of the day, it all boils down to your personal desktop preferences. Read more

Android Leftovers

Louis-Philippe Véronneau on Hardening Weechat Relays Against RCE on Bullseye and Writing QA Scripts for Debian Teams

  • Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Hardening Weechat Relays Against RCE on Bullseye

    I've been using weechat to connect to IRC since late 2016 and one of its killer feature is relays. They let use other frontends like the Weechat Android app or the amazing Glowing Bear (packaged in Debian Bullseye by yours truly). Sadly, relays also used to be somewhat of a security risk: anyone with access to a relay could run scripts on the machine running weechat by using commands such as /exec or /script. Not great.

  • Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Writing QA Scripts for Debian Teams

    Since I joined the Debian Python Team, I have had a lot of fun working on different QA issues. Although I'm still a Perl illiterate, I've for example contributed to a few Lintian tags. There are multiple ways to make mass QA changes to team-managed packages. Projects like the Debian Janitor are more than fantastic: they make for a robust, thorough and automated way to fix QA issues in the archive and I don't have enough good words to describe the amazing work of Jelmer Vernooij on the toolsuite the Janitor uses. But with robustness comes complexity. The Janitor is currently based on 10 different subtools (silver-platter, ognibuild, lintian-brush, ...) and if you want to use it to fix a bug, you first need to make sure there's a Lintian tag that flags the issue you're working on. Then you need to write a lintian-brush fixer to fix said issue. Sadly, sometimes writing a new Lintian tag to flag a trivial changes is not the appropriate course of action and only creates clutter.

KDE: Latest KDE-on-FreeBSD News and Akademy 2021 Day 8

  • KDE on FreeBSD 2021o4

    Pushing towards mid-year here with the fourth octant, and me freshly “wed” (there’s a good Dutch word for “not-married partner” which is “nepgenoot”), here’s some KDE-on-FreeBSD news. It includes some desktop@ and x11@ items as well, because the things we do together are tangled up closely.

  • Akademy 2021 - Day 8

    After 4 days + 1 morning of BoFs, hacking sessions and meetings, talks at Akademy resumed in room 1 on Friday at 17:00 UTC. Kevin Ottens and Christelle Zouein from enioka Haute Couture kicked things off with the talk Community's Adventures in Analyticsland - Or the State of the Community Through New Analytics. Christelle and Kevin showed us the data analysis tools they have been working on to study information collected from KDE's development repositories and the surprising facts and trends they discovered. At the same time, in room 2, Volker Krause talked about Releasing Android Apps - Building, optimizing and deploying release APKs. In this talk, Volker explained that, because KDE developers are producing more and more mobile-friendly applications, there was a need to better understand how to release mobile platforms. Volker covered the efforts to expand KDE's tools for building packages (that already help produce packages for Windows, macOS and AppImage) so developers can also use them to create Android packages. At 19:40, Manav Sethi and Paul Brown came on in room 1 to talk about a new KDE project: Kockatoo a tool to simplify the management of social media posting. After Paul explained the issues derived from managing multiple accounts on a wide variety of platforms, Manav demonstrated how Kockatoo can help. The speakers then explained what was missing from the project and how they thought Kockatoo could help the different KDE projects be more efficient on social media.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6