today's howtos
-
How to choose a communication protocol
We rely on protocols to speak to each other, the natural way would be language with spoken words using vocal chords, we could imagine other way like emitting sound in Morse. With computers we need to define how to send a message from A to B and there are many many possibilities for such a simple task.
-
How Regex in SQL Works
Regex, or Regular Expressions, is a sequence of characters, used to search and locate specific sequences of characters that match a pattern.
In SQL if you were looking for email addresses from the same company Regex lets you define a pattern using comparators and Metacharacters, in this case using ~* and % to help define the pattern: [...]
-
How To Configure SSH Key-based Authentication In Linux
As we all know, Secure Shell, shortly SSH, is the cryptographic network protocol that allows you to securely communicate/access a remote system over unsecured network, for example Internet.
Whenever you send a data over an unsecured network using SSH, the data will be automatically encrypted in the source system, and decrypted in the destination side.
SSH provides four authentication methods namely password-based authentication, key-based authentication, Host-based authentication, and Keyboard authentication.
-
install MX Linux How to install MX linux on virtual Box - Unixcop
We have heard of many linux distributions in recent times used for different purposes. We choose a linux distribution such as debian , manjaro or ubuntu as per our requirements. So we care about the brand recognition of these distros sometimes. now forget about the brand value and go towards the simplicity. Here we will find a distribution that fulfills all our needs, and that is ‘MX linux’. Here I will go through all steps to install MX Linux in detail.
We found MX linux as middle weight linux operating system based on Debian stable and using core antiX components. Additionally ,we also get complementary softwares created and packaged by the MX community. Now, MX linux is an operating system that is designed to combine elegant and efficient desktop system with high stability. Also MX linux is the most downloadable Linux Distribution at Distrowatch. This is because it gives simplicity and less dreary feel to the novice linux users. Basically, MX Linux consists of a core pulled from AntiX system and other stuff from MEPI’s.
-
How to Install Python on Ubuntu Step by Step Complete Guide for beginners
This is good news that Python comes pre-installed in Ubuntu 19.04. But question is still remain How will you check Latest python version on your Ubuntu operating system?
Most of tools and utility having special switch for checking version, same python have.
-
Use of cp Command to Copy a File in Linux with example a beginner's guide
You can use the cp command to copy a file in Linux as well as a folder of any kind to the same working directory of any other destination directory. The use of absolute and relative path is also necessary as per requirement. In the subsequent content of this article, we will scrutinize the cp Command according to the following state of the home directory with the help of numerous examples. Following color coding is used to describe better command to copy a file on Linux.
-
How to Easily Append Text to End of File in Linux
While working with configuration files in Linux, sometimes you need to append text such as configuration parameters to an existing file. To append simply means to add text to the end or bottom of a file.
In this short article, you will learn different ways to append text to the end of a file in Linux.
-
How To Install Mega Cloud Drive Sync on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mega Cloud Drive Sync on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MEGA is one of the few cloud storage service providers with native Linux clients like Dropbox. MEGA Cloud Drive permits its users to sync their files and folders in between their MEGA Cloud Drive and local system. All of the modifications made into files on MEGA Cloud Drive will be reflected on your local computer automatically, and vice versa.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Shutter Screenshot Tool on a Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 321 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu: Which One’s Better For Beginners?
Mint and Ubuntu are the two most popular Linux Distros among beginners. Some of the reasons they’re popular are their simple and delightful easy-to-use UIs, especially Mint’s UI, which resembles Windows in many ways. In this article, let’s compare Linux Mint Vs Ubuntu, check out the similarities and differences, and determine which one’s better for beginners. [...] On an old PC and for beginners, Linux Mint is the clear winner. On more modern hardware, the choice is not quite as clear. Both distros offer different experiences, and at the end of the day, it all boils down to your personal desktop preferences.
Android Leftovers
Louis-Philippe Véronneau on Hardening Weechat Relays Against RCE on Bullseye and Writing QA Scripts for Debian Teams
KDE: Latest KDE-on-FreeBSD News and Akademy 2021 Day 8
Recent comments
7 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 41 sec ago
16 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago