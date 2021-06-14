Language Selection

Open-source Politics: 11 Libre Voting Solutions

Electronic voting systems are on demand, especially in time of COVID-19 pandemics.

The responsibilities of a voting system include allowing voters to mark ballots (if not using pen and paper), counting ballots, reporting election results, and ensuring the integrity of the process.

In addition, it may include ballot design and layout, as well as the functionality of a remote accessibility vote by mail system.

Voting system should facilitate auditing the results of an election. The responsibilities of a voting system do not include the responsibilities of a voter registration system. If the ballots are pre-printed, the voting system need not be capable of printing ballots.

Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu: Which One’s Better For Beginners?

Mint and Ubuntu are the two most popular Linux Distros among beginners. Some of the reasons they’re popular are their simple and delightful easy-to-use UIs, especially Mint’s UI, which resembles Windows in many ways. In this article, let’s compare Linux Mint Vs Ubuntu, check out the similarities and differences, and determine which one’s better for beginners. [...] On an old PC and for beginners, Linux Mint is the clear winner. On more modern hardware, the choice is not quite as clear. Both distros offer different experiences, and at the end of the day, it all boils down to your personal desktop preferences. Read more

Louis-Philippe Véronneau on Hardening Weechat Relays Against RCE on Bullseye and Writing QA Scripts for Debian Teams

  • Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Hardening Weechat Relays Against RCE on Bullseye

    I've been using weechat to connect to IRC since late 2016 and one of its killer feature is relays. They let use other frontends like the Weechat Android app or the amazing Glowing Bear (packaged in Debian Bullseye by yours truly). Sadly, relays also used to be somewhat of a security risk: anyone with access to a relay could run scripts on the machine running weechat by using commands such as /exec or /script. Not great.

  • Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Writing QA Scripts for Debian Teams

    Since I joined the Debian Python Team, I have had a lot of fun working on different QA issues. Although I'm still a Perl illiterate, I've for example contributed to a few Lintian tags. There are multiple ways to make mass QA changes to team-managed packages. Projects like the Debian Janitor are more than fantastic: they make for a robust, thorough and automated way to fix QA issues in the archive and I don't have enough good words to describe the amazing work of Jelmer Vernooij on the toolsuite the Janitor uses. But with robustness comes complexity. The Janitor is currently based on 10 different subtools (silver-platter, ognibuild, lintian-brush, ...) and if you want to use it to fix a bug, you first need to make sure there's a Lintian tag that flags the issue you're working on. Then you need to write a lintian-brush fixer to fix said issue. Sadly, sometimes writing a new Lintian tag to flag a trivial changes is not the appropriate course of action and only creates clutter.

KDE: Latest KDE-on-FreeBSD News and Akademy 2021 Day 8

  • KDE on FreeBSD 2021o4

    Pushing towards mid-year here with the fourth octant, and me freshly “wed” (there’s a good Dutch word for “not-married partner” which is “nepgenoot”), here’s some KDE-on-FreeBSD news. It includes some desktop@ and x11@ items as well, because the things we do together are tangled up closely.

  • Akademy 2021 - Day 8

    After 4 days + 1 morning of BoFs, hacking sessions and meetings, talks at Akademy resumed in room 1 on Friday at 17:00 UTC. Kevin Ottens and Christelle Zouein from enioka Haute Couture kicked things off with the talk Community's Adventures in Analyticsland - Or the State of the Community Through New Analytics. Christelle and Kevin showed us the data analysis tools they have been working on to study information collected from KDE's development repositories and the surprising facts and trends they discovered. At the same time, in room 2, Volker Krause talked about Releasing Android Apps - Building, optimizing and deploying release APKs. In this talk, Volker explained that, because KDE developers are producing more and more mobile-friendly applications, there was a need to better understand how to release mobile platforms. Volker covered the efforts to expand KDE's tools for building packages (that already help produce packages for Windows, macOS and AppImage) so developers can also use them to create Android packages. At 19:40, Manav Sethi and Paul Brown came on in room 1 to talk about a new KDE project: Kockatoo a tool to simplify the management of social media posting. After Paul explained the issues derived from managing multiple accounts on a wide variety of platforms, Manav demonstrated how Kockatoo can help. The speakers then explained what was missing from the project and how they thought Kockatoo could help the different KDE projects be more efficient on social media.

