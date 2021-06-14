Try Chatwoot, an open source customer relationship platform
Chatwoot is an open source customer relationship platform built with Ruby and Vue.js. It was written from scratch to allow customer-relations teams to build end-to-end platforms for ticket management and support.
This article looks at Chatwoot's architecture, installation, and key features.
