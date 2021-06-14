Using Git Version Control as a Writer
I believe modern writers should begin thinking about their processes, or workflows.
In a highly distracted world, it is imperative to take ownership over the chain of tasks we perform every day as writers. Traditionally, writers would put their writing to the hours where the distraction is less, and the focus high. Unfortunately advice from Hemingway, Atwood, et al., isn’t really applicable to us any more. The world we live in is far more connected, and thus have far more pitfalls for writers. Part of that is being disciplined enough to not let social media or cute videos of puppies and kittens distract us at the times we are writing.
But disconnecting from the internet isn’t really an option if part of your writing requires quick fact-checks, spellings of uncommon and technical words, etc., – this is very true for me when I am writing. The other issue is the distractions that are within the writing app itself; as a life long MS Word user, I found it getting prettier, but slower and more distracting. I spoke about this at length as being among the primary reasons for transitioning into Vim in the first place, so I am not going to speak extensively on this. The point being that writing in the modern world, on modern devices can be far from ideal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 606 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Microsoft/IBM Pushing Stuff, Programmable Buttons in Linux 5.14, and Mesa 21.2
Using Git Version Control as a Writer
I believe modern writers should begin thinking about their processes, or workflows. In a highly distracted world, it is imperative to take ownership over the chain of tasks we perform every day as writers. Traditionally, writers would put their writing to the hours where the distraction is less, and the focus high. Unfortunately advice from Hemingway, Atwood, et al., isn’t really applicable to us any more. The world we live in is far more connected, and thus have far more pitfalls for writers. Part of that is being disciplined enough to not let social media or cute videos of puppies and kittens distract us at the times we are writing. But disconnecting from the internet isn’t really an option if part of your writing requires quick fact-checks, spellings of uncommon and technical words, etc., – this is very true for me when I am writing. The other issue is the distractions that are within the writing app itself; as a life long MS Word user, I found it getting prettier, but slower and more distracting. I spoke about this at length as being among the primary reasons for transitioning into Vim in the first place, so I am not going to speak extensively on this. The point being that writing in the modern world, on modern devices can be far from ideal.
An Unspecified Amount Of Time In Tok
Tok has seen a handful of mostly user-experience focused improvements; the most noticeable one being the presence of global menu support. Tok now supports global menu bars; which are typically at least five times faster to access than window-local menus due to Fitts' Law. [...] As per usual, Tok is always striving to be lightweight. Mobile was the area of focus for this changelog's performance improvements. Opening the group information should now be instantaneous; where it took a few seconds before.
Recent comments
10 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago