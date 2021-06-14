Proprietary Software and Security Blunders
Sony Thinks Cloud Gaming Can Eliminate Piracy (and Consoles)
Sony believes that cloud gaming is in many ways superior to the way most people play games today. In a recent patent application the company argues that, when people no longer store games on local devices, piracy will become irrelevant. At the same time, this means that 'expensive' consoles are no longer needed either.
Is Windows 11 the beginning of the end for Skype?
First - Microsoft Teams, the video-calling app which saw a boom during 2020's pandemic, will be integrated into Windows 11 by default.
10 Reasons To Change Windows 11 To Linux For Free [Ed: Once again comparing Microsoft vapourware to a real thing]
All decisions about the development and behavior of Windows are made by Microsoft. If the company decides that you will receive updates at some point, you will receive them when they decide to stop supporting a particular version of Windows, support will be terminated, despite the fact that the system is still used by many. For example, they stopped supporting Windows 7. In Linux, everything is different. There is no single company that would make such decisions. All decisions are made by the community. A clear example is the cessation of CentOS support for Red Hat. The community immediately created an alternative – Rocky Linux, which will be binary compatible with CentOS and will continue to evolve instead.
Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds [cr]ackers [iophk: Windows TCO]
When Reuters asked about that warning, Microsoft announced the breach publicly.
After commenting on a broader phishing campaign that it said had compromised a small number of entities, Microsoft said it had also found the breach of its own agent, who it said had limited powers.
The agent could see billing contact information and what services the customers pay for, among other things.
Microsoft admits to signing rootkit malware in supply-chain fiasco
Malware hits some Western Digital devices: Report
After malware was found to have wiped all data from some users' devices, storage solutions major Western Digital (WD) is advising customers who use its My Book Live and My Book Live Duo products to disconnect them from the Internet.
In a statement on its community forum, WD said, some My Book Live devices had been compromised by malicious software, which led to a factory reset that erased the data, The Straits Times reported.
Windows 11 Announced: A Legacy OS Gives Consumers The Middle Finger
As some of you may have heard, yesterday Microsoft announced the upcoming release of Windows 11. As an early build had leaked last week and Microsoft had dropped a number of hints this did not shock anybody in particular. What was rather shocking was how little Microsoft seems to give a shit about the normal everyday average computer user.
Unplug your WD My Book Live, or you might find your drive’s data wiped
Some users on WD’s forum report that their devices appear to have been factory reset, while others report seeing a page requesting a password they don’t know.
In most cases, those who have been affected say that all of the data on the device appears to be gone, with their file structure either remaining intact, but with empty folders, or no folders at all except the ones that come by default on the device.
Western Digital Confirms 'My Book Live' Drives Are Being Deleted Remotely
Western Digital’s popular My Book Live hard drives are being deleted remotely by an unknown attacker, according to the company. And there’s not much anyone can do at this point but unplug their drives from the internet.
“We have determined that some My Book Live devices have been compromised by a threat actor,” Western Digital’s Jolin Tan told Gizmodo early Friday by email. “In some cases, this compromise has led to a factory reset that appears to erase all data on the device.”
Cybercrime gangs as tech startups
Crime has been moving online, like everything else, for the past 25 years, and for the past decade or so it’s accounted for more than half of all property crimes in developed countries. Criminologists have tried to apply their traditional tools and methods to measure and understand it, yet even when these research teams include technologists, it always seems that there’s something missing. The people who phish your bank credentials are just not the same people who used to burgle your house. They have different backgrounds, different skills and different organisation.
Why Windows 11 is forcing everyone to use TPM chips
We’re still waiting for explicit confirmation from Microsoft on the CPU requirement, but a rep confirms that TPM 2.0 will be mandatory, and that the original information on that page was wrong. “The referenced docs page was a mistake that has since been corrected,” an MS rep tells The Verge.
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Microsoft/IBM Pushing Stuff, Programmable Buttons in Linux 5.14, and Mesa 21.2
Using Git Version Control as a Writer
I believe modern writers should begin thinking about their processes, or workflows. In a highly distracted world, it is imperative to take ownership over the chain of tasks we perform every day as writers. Traditionally, writers would put their writing to the hours where the distraction is less, and the focus high. Unfortunately advice from Hemingway, Atwood, et al., isn’t really applicable to us any more. The world we live in is far more connected, and thus have far more pitfalls for writers. Part of that is being disciplined enough to not let social media or cute videos of puppies and kittens distract us at the times we are writing. But disconnecting from the internet isn’t really an option if part of your writing requires quick fact-checks, spellings of uncommon and technical words, etc., – this is very true for me when I am writing. The other issue is the distractions that are within the writing app itself; as a life long MS Word user, I found it getting prettier, but slower and more distracting. I spoke about this at length as being among the primary reasons for transitioning into Vim in the first place, so I am not going to speak extensively on this. The point being that writing in the modern world, on modern devices can be far from ideal.
An Unspecified Amount Of Time In Tok
Tok has seen a handful of mostly user-experience focused improvements; the most noticeable one being the presence of global menu support. Tok now supports global menu bars; which are typically at least five times faster to access than window-local menus due to Fitts' Law. [...] As per usual, Tok is always striving to be lightweight. Mobile was the area of focus for this changelog's performance improvements. Opening the group information should now be instantaneous; where it took a few seconds before.
