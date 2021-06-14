Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 27th of June 2021 02:05:09 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Email Subscription Plugin Migration

    Sorry for this bit of administrivia — apparently, Feedburner, which I have been using for years to serve email subscriptions, is ceasing the email service in a couple of weeks. My first instinct was to just trash the service altogether, but I was pleasantly surprised to see I had a not-small number of email subscribers. So, instead of just trashing the feature I’m attempting to do a graceful migration.

  • Annotating Apple’s Anti-Sideloading White Paper

    Apple today released a white paper arguing against proposed legislation that would mandate the ability to sideload apps (and thereby alternative app stores) on iOS/iPadOS:1 “Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps”.2 I think it’s good, fair, and cogent. I highly encourage you to read it — it’s not long — then come back for my annotations below.

  • How German Schools Use BigBlueButton to Provide Online Education

    The supervisor asked how much it would cost to expand the concept immediately to 2,000 schools. Grupp offered to research a smaller-scale application of 100 to 200 schools. After three weeks, Grupp and two partners had set up and configured a pool of BigBlueButton servers. The onboarding of the first schools followed quickly.

    These schools almost immediately expressed their satisfaction with the implementation, and the minister of education gave the green light to significantly increase overall capacity.

  • 6 Recommended Open Source Learning Management Systems (LMS)

    In many ways, the open-source learning management system has many immense benefits to the users. Because any developer can contribute to the source code, the software is always up to date with the ever-changing world of eLearning. There is also no initial need for licensing costs, except for implementation and customization costs.

  • Mozilla launches Rally, a Firefox plugin to let users provide browsing data for research

    Mozilla Corp. today announced the launch of Rally, a new platform that allows users to submit their own browsing data to research projects, using a privacy-centric and opt-in approach.

    Data is a valuable thing — so valuable that so-called “free services” spend lots of time tracking and collecting vital information on their users to sell to other parties. These parties can be marketers, banks, insurance companies, governments, researchers and others.

    Services also use this information to target advertisements, personalize experiences on their sites, sell products and similar. At the same time, users don’t get a lot of say in what information is collected and what’s done with it, and they often don’t get the choice to opt in or out.

  • Lightworks

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: Lightworks

  • Figuring out recurrence (and bugs…) in Kalendar’s week 3 (GSoC 2021)

    This week, we have been focused on making sure that the event editor is finally fully functional – at least, for adding events.

    The main obstacles to that were a lack of working recurrence rules and general bugginess, especially around keyboard input of event date/time. Once this week’s merge request is merged, most of that should be fixed!

    Recurecurecurecurecurrence

    With this week’s merge request, the previously inactive “Repeat” section of the event editor now does what you would expect it to. Now, like in KOrganizer, Kalendar lets you pick how your event is going to repeat, either by selecting a preset (e.g. Daily/Monthly/etc.) or by creating a custom recurrence rule. Custom recurrence rules have special layouts that allow you to create a rule that works exactly the way you want it to!

  • 157: Linux’s Windows 11 Opportunity, Rocky Linux 8.4, Blender Paid Support | This Week in Linux

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got Distro News from the team at Rocky Linux with their announcement of the 8.4 stable release and also from the Debian team with Debian 10.10. In App News, Canonical has announced a new LTS Support service for the application Blender. Plus we’ll check out the latest release of KMyMoney. NVIDIA announced availability of the 470 Drivers with DLSS Support in Proton and we’ll talk about what that means. Later in the show, we’re bringing back the Lightning Round of topics that we tested out in a previous episode and so much more including something that may hurt your wallets with the Steam Summer Sale. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Programming Leftovers

  • Coral Dev board news - NXP critical firmware update, manufacturing demo, and WebCoral in Chrome - CNX Software

    Google Coral is a family of development boards, modules, M.2/mPCIe cards, and USB sticks with support with local AI, aka on-device or offline AI, based on Google Edge TPU. The company has just published some updates with one important firmware update, a manufacturing demo for worker safety & visual inspection, and the ability to use the Coral USB accelerator in Chrome.

  • Building Fibonacci sequence via Python C++ Extensions on Fedora Linux 34

    Building Fibonacci sequence is supposed to be performed by C++ code below as a procedure invoked from Python via Python API.

  • [Old] Functors and Monads For People Who Have Read Too Many "Tutorials"

    I am aware of the notorious effect that people "get" monads and then post their own idiosyncratic takes on them. In my defense, this isn't something I write just after my "ah ha!" moment, I've understood them in Haskell's context for many years now, and actually... this isn't even about that "ah ha!" moment at all. This is only about what they are. Even if you completely understand everything I write in this post, the real "ah ha!" where you realize just how useful the libraries built up around the monad interface are, the first time you search for a type on Hoogle where you're like this should exist and it turns out it does in fact exist already, that's still in your future. In fact I'm quite deliberately not trying to convey that feeling in the interests of getting at simply what the monad interface is. Which isn't, strictly speaking, a pre-requisite to that experience, but it does help.

  • I made 56874 calls to explore the telephone network. Here’s what I found.

    As the telephone network predates the Internet in Finland by over 100 years, the systems in it can be very old and obscure. Before the Internet gained popularity, these systems were used to provide similar services we use on the internet today. Would it not be interesting to explore a bit and see what has survived to this day? As there are no Shodan-like search engines for the telephone network, I needed to do the exploration myself. This post describes my exploration efforts.

    To explore, I used wardialing. Wardialing is a technique to call a list of telephone numbers automatically using a computer. Hackers of old used wardialing to explore the telephone network much like port-scanning is used today to explore the Internet.

  • The Clean Code Blog

    Notice the pathway of my career. I went from untyped languages like assembler and C, to statically typed languages like C++ and Java, to dynamically typed languages like Python and Ruby, and now to Clojure.

    The type system in Clojure is as dynamic as Python or Ruby, but there is a library in Clojure called clojure/spec that provides all the strong typing anyone would ever need. However, instead of that typing being controlled by the compiler, it is controlled by me. I can enforce simple types, or very complex data relationships. You might think of it as a kind of pre-condition/post-condition language. Eifel programmers would feel very much at home with it. It's an almost perfect way to engage in Design by Contract.

    So what do I conclude from this? Not much other than that static typing is not for me. I prefer the flexibility of dynamic typing, and the ability to enforce types if, and when, I need such enforcement.

  • The (fixed) scdbackup afio problem

    Long-time readers of this site may recall my three-level backup system. Daily, my wife's computer and mine are backed up to each other over the local network, via a cron script I wrote. Also daily, each computer is backed up to its own USB hard drive, via Back In Time. And weekly, more or less, I use scdbackup to back up to DVD-R media (which can be safely stored off-site).

Kernel: Microsoft/IBM Pushing Stuff, Programmable Buttons in Linux 5.14, and Mesa 21.2

  • Linux Developers Discuss A Global Counter For Block/Disk Changes

    Microsoft and systemd developers are proposing a global counter for block device changes for the Linux kernel to better track changes and having a unique system-wide number for disk and other block device changes rather than on a per-disk basis. This monotonically increasing number is system-wide and would be used so systemd and other user-space software could better correlate events for devices that end up re-using the same device, such as /dev/sda and especially /dev/loop0 and other devices often end up getting re-used when one device is detached and another added. Particularly around loop devices isn't a better means of finding out if it's the same loop device as before since not having a serial number or other means of uniquely identifying it.

  • Linux 5.14 HID Input Driver To Handle Programmable Buttons - Phoronix

    The hid-input kernel driver with Linux 5.14 is set to see support for "Programmable Buttons" as outlined by the USB HID specification. Programmable Buttons are as one would think, per the USB specification: "the user defines the function of these buttons to control software applications or GUI objects." With Linux 5.14 the kernel driver will now finally support the Programmable Buttons and in turn map them to the KEY_MACRO[#] event key codes. The KEY_MACRO event codes in turn are already supported/used by various user-space software.

  • More Intel Xe-HP Enablement Code Lands In Mesa 21.2 - Phoronix

    Back in April was the last time we saw much XeHP specificc ode land in the open-source Mesa driver code while this week there was a fresh batch of code merged. Merged this week into Mesa Git ahead of next quarter's 21.2 release was XeHP handling for scratch buffers and register spilling. Changes with GFX12.5 rework how scratch handling is done and thus a number of patches were needed to get this ready for XeHP. In turn this functionality is now wired up for both Iris Gallium3D and ANV Vulkan.

Using Git Version Control as a Writer

I believe modern writers should begin thinking about their processes, or workflows. In a highly distracted world, it is imperative to take ownership over the chain of tasks we perform every day as writers. Traditionally, writers would put their writing to the hours where the distraction is less, and the focus high. Unfortunately advice from Hemingway, Atwood, et al., isn’t really applicable to us any more. The world we live in is far more connected, and thus have far more pitfalls for writers. Part of that is being disciplined enough to not let social media or cute videos of puppies and kittens distract us at the times we are writing. But disconnecting from the internet isn’t really an option if part of your writing requires quick fact-checks, spellings of uncommon and technical words, etc., – this is very true for me when I am writing. The other issue is the distractions that are within the writing app itself; as a life long MS Word user, I found it getting prettier, but slower and more distracting. I spoke about this at length as being among the primary reasons for transitioning into Vim in the first place, so I am not going to speak extensively on this. The point being that writing in the modern world, on modern devices can be far from ideal. Read more

An Unspecified Amount Of Time In Tok

Tok has seen a handful of mostly user-experience focused improvements; the most noticeable one being the presence of global menu support. Tok now supports global menu bars; which are typically at least five times faster to access than window-local menus due to Fitts' Law. [...] As per usual, Tok is always striving to be lightweight. Mobile was the area of focus for this changelog's performance improvements. Opening the group information should now be instantaneous; where it took a few seconds before. Read more

