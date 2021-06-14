today's leftovers
Email Subscription Plugin Migration
Sorry for this bit of administrivia — apparently, Feedburner, which I have been using for years to serve email subscriptions, is ceasing the email service in a couple of weeks. My first instinct was to just trash the service altogether, but I was pleasantly surprised to see I had a not-small number of email subscribers. So, instead of just trashing the feature I’m attempting to do a graceful migration.
Annotating Apple’s Anti-Sideloading White Paper
Apple today released a white paper arguing against proposed legislation that would mandate the ability to sideload apps (and thereby alternative app stores) on iOS/iPadOS:1 “Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps”.2 I think it’s good, fair, and cogent. I highly encourage you to read it — it’s not long — then come back for my annotations below.
How German Schools Use BigBlueButton to Provide Online Education
The supervisor asked how much it would cost to expand the concept immediately to 2,000 schools. Grupp offered to research a smaller-scale application of 100 to 200 schools. After three weeks, Grupp and two partners had set up and configured a pool of BigBlueButton servers. The onboarding of the first schools followed quickly.
These schools almost immediately expressed their satisfaction with the implementation, and the minister of education gave the green light to significantly increase overall capacity.
6 Recommended Open Source Learning Management Systems (LMS)
In many ways, the open-source learning management system has many immense benefits to the users. Because any developer can contribute to the source code, the software is always up to date with the ever-changing world of eLearning. There is also no initial need for licensing costs, except for implementation and customization costs.
Mozilla launches Rally, a Firefox plugin to let users provide browsing data for research
Mozilla Corp. today announced the launch of Rally, a new platform that allows users to submit their own browsing data to research projects, using a privacy-centric and opt-in approach.
Data is a valuable thing — so valuable that so-called “free services” spend lots of time tracking and collecting vital information on their users to sell to other parties. These parties can be marketers, banks, insurance companies, governments, researchers and others.
Services also use this information to target advertisements, personalize experiences on their sites, sell products and similar. At the same time, users don’t get a lot of say in what information is collected and what’s done with it, and they often don’t get the choice to opt in or out.
Lightworks
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Lightworks
Figuring out recurrence (and bugs…) in Kalendar’s week 3 (GSoC 2021)
This week, we have been focused on making sure that the event editor is finally fully functional – at least, for adding events.
The main obstacles to that were a lack of working recurrence rules and general bugginess, especially around keyboard input of event date/time. Once this week’s merge request is merged, most of that should be fixed!
Recurecurecurecurecurrence
With this week’s merge request, the previously inactive “Repeat” section of the event editor now does what you would expect it to. Now, like in KOrganizer, Kalendar lets you pick how your event is going to repeat, either by selecting a preset (e.g. Daily/Monthly/etc.) or by creating a custom recurrence rule. Custom recurrence rules have special layouts that allow you to create a rule that works exactly the way you want it to!
157: Linux’s Windows 11 Opportunity, Rocky Linux 8.4, Blender Paid Support | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ve got Distro News from the team at Rocky Linux with their announcement of the 8.4 stable release and also from the Debian team with Debian 10.10. In App News, Canonical has announced a new LTS Support service for the application Blender. Plus we’ll check out the latest release of KMyMoney. NVIDIA announced availability of the 470 Drivers with DLSS Support in Proton and we’ll talk about what that means. Later in the show, we’re bringing back the Lightning Round of topics that we tested out in a previous episode and so much more including something that may hurt your wallets with the Steam Summer Sale. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Microsoft/IBM Pushing Stuff, Programmable Buttons in Linux 5.14, and Mesa 21.2
Using Git Version Control as a Writer
I believe modern writers should begin thinking about their processes, or workflows. In a highly distracted world, it is imperative to take ownership over the chain of tasks we perform every day as writers. Traditionally, writers would put their writing to the hours where the distraction is less, and the focus high. Unfortunately advice from Hemingway, Atwood, et al., isn’t really applicable to us any more. The world we live in is far more connected, and thus have far more pitfalls for writers. Part of that is being disciplined enough to not let social media or cute videos of puppies and kittens distract us at the times we are writing. But disconnecting from the internet isn’t really an option if part of your writing requires quick fact-checks, spellings of uncommon and technical words, etc., – this is very true for me when I am writing. The other issue is the distractions that are within the writing app itself; as a life long MS Word user, I found it getting prettier, but slower and more distracting. I spoke about this at length as being among the primary reasons for transitioning into Vim in the first place, so I am not going to speak extensively on this. The point being that writing in the modern world, on modern devices can be far from ideal.
An Unspecified Amount Of Time In Tok
Tok has seen a handful of mostly user-experience focused improvements; the most noticeable one being the presence of global menu support. Tok now supports global menu bars; which are typically at least five times faster to access than window-local menus due to Fitts' Law. [...] As per usual, Tok is always striving to be lightweight. Mobile was the area of focus for this changelog's performance improvements. Opening the group information should now be instantaneous; where it took a few seconds before.
