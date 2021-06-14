Databases: PostgreSQL and MongoDB Will open-source Postgres take over the database market? Experts weigh in Tangible difference, according to Sheikh, include getting environments running more quickly, with “less latency in terms of agility,” and the ability for deployment anywhere being attractive factors for the data scientist.

ACI Worldwide shares its Postgres journey to meet evolving market needs “Our previous database solution was complex … we leveraged multiple pieces of software from multiple vendors,” he said. “We looked for an alternative that was simpler and better … 2ndQuadrant Postgres was the one that provided the most comprehensive solution we were looking for.”

PostgreSQL vs. MongoDB: Features and Benefits Comparison For enterprise organizations switching to an open source database, understanding the benefits and weaknesses of that database is key. In this blog, we compare PostgreSQL vs. MongoDB — two of the most popular open source databases in use today.

Programming Leftovers Coral Dev board news - NXP critical firmware update, manufacturing demo, and WebCoral in Chrome - CNX Software Google Coral is a family of development boards, modules, M.2/mPCIe cards, and USB sticks with support with local AI, aka on-device or offline AI, based on Google Edge TPU. The company has just published some updates with one important firmware update, a manufacturing demo for worker safety & visual inspection, and the ability to use the Coral USB accelerator in Chrome.

Building Fibonacci sequence via Python C++ Extensions on Fedora Linux 34 Building Fibonacci sequence is supposed to be performed by C++ code below as a procedure invoked from Python via Python API.

[Old] Functors and Monads For People Who Have Read Too Many "Tutorials" I am aware of the notorious effect that people "get" monads and then post their own idiosyncratic takes on them. In my defense, this isn't something I write just after my "ah ha!" moment, I've understood them in Haskell's context for many years now, and actually... this isn't even about that "ah ha!" moment at all. This is only about what they are. Even if you completely understand everything I write in this post, the real "ah ha!" where you realize just how useful the libraries built up around the monad interface are, the first time you search for a type on Hoogle where you're like this should exist and it turns out it does in fact exist already, that's still in your future. In fact I'm quite deliberately not trying to convey that feeling in the interests of getting at simply what the monad interface is. Which isn't, strictly speaking, a pre-requisite to that experience, but it does help.

I made 56874 calls to explore the telephone network. Here’s what I found. As the telephone network predates the Internet in Finland by over 100 years, the systems in it can be very old and obscure. Before the Internet gained popularity, these systems were used to provide similar services we use on the internet today. Would it not be interesting to explore a bit and see what has survived to this day? As there are no Shodan-like search engines for the telephone network, I needed to do the exploration myself. This post describes my exploration efforts. To explore, I used wardialing. Wardialing is a technique to call a list of telephone numbers automatically using a computer. Hackers of old used wardialing to explore the telephone network much like port-scanning is used today to explore the Internet.

The Clean Code Blog Notice the pathway of my career. I went from untyped languages like assembler and C, to statically typed languages like C++ and Java, to dynamically typed languages like Python and Ruby, and now to Clojure. The type system in Clojure is as dynamic as Python or Ruby, but there is a library in Clojure called clojure/spec that provides all the strong typing anyone would ever need. However, instead of that typing being controlled by the compiler, it is controlled by me. I can enforce simple types, or very complex data relationships. You might think of it as a kind of pre-condition/post-condition language. Eifel programmers would feel very much at home with it. It's an almost perfect way to engage in Design by Contract. So what do I conclude from this? Not much other than that static typing is not for me. I prefer the flexibility of dynamic typing, and the ability to enforce types if, and when, I need such enforcement.

The (fixed) scdbackup afio problem Long-time readers of this site may recall my three-level backup system. Daily, my wife's computer and mine are backed up to each other over the local network, via a cron script I wrote. Also daily, each computer is backed up to its own USB hard drive, via Back In Time. And weekly, more or less, I use scdbackup to back up to DVD-R media (which can be safely stored off-site).