Databases: PostgreSQL and MongoDB
-
Tangible difference, according to Sheikh, include getting environments running more quickly, with “less latency in terms of agility,” and the ability for deployment anywhere being attractive factors for the data scientist.
-
“Our previous database solution was complex … we leveraged multiple pieces of software from multiple vendors,” he said. “We looked for an alternative that was simpler and better … 2ndQuadrant Postgres was the one that provided the most comprehensive solution we were looking for.”
-
For enterprise organizations switching to an open source database, understanding the benefits and weaknesses of that database is key. In this blog, we compare PostgreSQL vs. MongoDB — two of the most popular open source databases in use today.
Programming Leftovers
-
Google Coral is a family of development boards, modules, M.2/mPCIe cards, and USB sticks with support with local AI, aka on-device or offline AI, based on Google Edge TPU. The company has just published some updates with one important firmware update, a manufacturing demo for worker safety & visual inspection, and the ability to use the Coral USB accelerator in Chrome.
-
Building Fibonacci sequence is supposed to be performed by C++ code below as a procedure invoked from Python via Python API.
-
I am aware of the notorious effect that people "get" monads and then post their own idiosyncratic takes on them. In my defense, this isn't something I write just after my "ah ha!" moment, I've understood them in Haskell's context for many years now, and actually... this isn't even about that "ah ha!" moment at all. This is only about what they are. Even if you completely understand everything I write in this post, the real "ah ha!" where you realize just how useful the libraries built up around the monad interface are, the first time you search for a type on Hoogle where you're like this should exist and it turns out it does in fact exist already, that's still in your future. In fact I'm quite deliberately not trying to convey that feeling in the interests of getting at simply what the monad interface is. Which isn't, strictly speaking, a pre-requisite to that experience, but it does help.
-
As the telephone network predates the Internet in Finland by over 100 years, the systems in it can be very old and obscure. Before the Internet gained popularity, these systems were used to provide similar services we use on the internet today. Would it not be interesting to explore a bit and see what has survived to this day? As there are no Shodan-like search engines for the telephone network, I needed to do the exploration myself. This post describes my exploration efforts.
To explore, I used wardialing. Wardialing is a technique to call a list of telephone numbers automatically using a computer. Hackers of old used wardialing to explore the telephone network much like port-scanning is used today to explore the Internet.
-
Notice the pathway of my career. I went from untyped languages like assembler and C, to statically typed languages like C++ and Java, to dynamically typed languages like Python and Ruby, and now to Clojure.
The type system in Clojure is as dynamic as Python or Ruby, but there is a library in Clojure called clojure/spec that provides all the strong typing anyone would ever need. However, instead of that typing being controlled by the compiler, it is controlled by me. I can enforce simple types, or very complex data relationships. You might think of it as a kind of pre-condition/post-condition language. Eifel programmers would feel very much at home with it. It's an almost perfect way to engage in Design by Contract.
So what do I conclude from this? Not much other than that static typing is not for me. I prefer the flexibility of dynamic typing, and the ability to enforce types if, and when, I need such enforcement.
-
Long-time readers of this site may recall my three-level backup system. Daily, my wife's computer and mine are backed up to each other over the local network, via a cron script I wrote. Also daily, each computer is backed up to its own USB hard drive, via Back In Time. And weekly, more or less, I use scdbackup to back up to DVD-R media (which can be safely stored off-site).
Kernel: Microsoft/IBM Pushing Stuff, Programmable Buttons in Linux 5.14, and Mesa 21.2
-
Microsoft and systemd developers are proposing a global counter for block device changes for the Linux kernel to better track changes and having a unique system-wide number for disk and other block device changes rather than on a per-disk basis.
This monotonically increasing number is system-wide and would be used so systemd and other user-space software could better correlate events for devices that end up re-using the same device, such as /dev/sda and especially /dev/loop0 and other devices often end up getting re-used when one device is detached and another added. Particularly around loop devices isn't a better means of finding out if it's the same loop device as before since not having a serial number or other means of uniquely identifying it.
-
The hid-input kernel driver with Linux 5.14 is set to see support for "Programmable Buttons" as outlined by the USB HID specification.
Programmable Buttons are as one would think, per the USB specification: "the user defines the function of these buttons to control software applications or GUI objects." With Linux 5.14 the kernel driver will now finally support the Programmable Buttons and in turn map them to the KEY_MACRO[#] event key codes. The KEY_MACRO event codes in turn are already supported/used by various user-space software.
-
Back in April was the last time we saw much XeHP specificc ode land in the open-source Mesa driver code while this week there was a fresh batch of code merged.
Merged this week into Mesa Git ahead of next quarter's 21.2 release was XeHP handling for scratch buffers and register spilling. Changes with GFX12.5 rework how scratch handling is done and thus a number of patches were needed to get this ready for XeHP. In turn this functionality is now wired up for both Iris Gallium3D and ANV Vulkan.
Using Git Version Control as a Writer
I believe modern writers should begin thinking about their processes, or workflows.
In a highly distracted world, it is imperative to take ownership over the chain of tasks we perform every day as writers. Traditionally, writers would put their writing to the hours where the distraction is less, and the focus high. Unfortunately advice from Hemingway, Atwood, et al., isn’t really applicable to us any more. The world we live in is far more connected, and thus have far more pitfalls for writers. Part of that is being disciplined enough to not let social media or cute videos of puppies and kittens distract us at the times we are writing.
But disconnecting from the internet isn’t really an option if part of your writing requires quick fact-checks, spellings of uncommon and technical words, etc., – this is very true for me when I am writing. The other issue is the distractions that are within the writing app itself; as a life long MS Word user, I found it getting prettier, but slower and more distracting. I spoke about this at length as being among the primary reasons for transitioning into Vim in the first place, so I am not going to speak extensively on this. The point being that writing in the modern world, on modern devices can be far from ideal.
Recent comments
12 hours 11 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
21 hours 25 sec ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago