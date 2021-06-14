Best Graphical Git Clients for Linux
This article will cover a list of graphical “Git” clients available for Linux. Git is a distributed version control system originally created by Linus Torvalds. It can help in tracking changes for your project files or code repositories and can be used to go back to earlier file revisions by reverting commits. The “git” command is undoubtedly one of the most popular commands to manage git repositories. However, this article will mainly focus on graphical git clients.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 517 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Latte Dock v0.10 | Beta Release
Two years in the making and long awaited from Latte Community because of its advancements. Let's welcome Latte Dock v0.9.97 the First Beta of v0.10.x branch! Next three weeks will be given for bug fixing and translators to step in. If everything goes on schedule then in middle of July next official stable v0.10.0 will be released.
Best CAD Software for Linux
This article will cover a list of useful “CAD” software for Linux. “Computer-Aided Design” or “CAD” is a design methodology where computers or other similar computing devices are used to create and optimize designs. CAD software can be typically used to create geometric figures and vector-based 2D and 3D graphics for physical or mechanical products and spaces that already exist or can be used to create prototypes and preview designs for physical products that are yet to be invented or launched. They can also be used to print 2D or 3D designs/blueprints of products on paper. CAD designs are really helpful for visualizing products and spaces before they are created, and you can observe their geometry and dimensions. CAD software is not meant for designing mockups for software applications or for designing user interfaces. Though they tend to be pretty flexible, you can design virtually anything if your use case demands.
Best Graphical Git Clients for Linux
This article will cover a list of graphical “Git” clients available for Linux. Git is a distributed version control system originally created by Linus Torvalds. It can help in tracking changes for your project files or code repositories and can be used to go back to earlier file revisions by reverting commits. The “git” command is undoubtedly one of the most popular commands to manage git repositories. However, this article will mainly focus on graphical git clients.
Recent comments
15 hours 39 min ago
23 hours 54 min ago
1 day 20 min ago
1 day 28 min ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 2 hours ago