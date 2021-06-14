Two years in the making and long awaited from Latte Community because of its advancements. Let's welcome Latte Dock v0.9.97 the First Beta of v0.10.x branch! Next three weeks will be given for bug fixing and translators to step in. If everything goes on schedule then in middle of July next official stable v0.10.0 will be released.

Best CAD Software for Linux This article will cover a list of useful “CAD” software for Linux. “Computer-Aided Design” or “CAD” is a design methodology where computers or other similar computing devices are used to create and optimize designs. CAD software can be typically used to create geometric figures and vector-based 2D and 3D graphics for physical or mechanical products and spaces that already exist or can be used to create prototypes and preview designs for physical products that are yet to be invented or launched. They can also be used to print 2D or 3D designs/blueprints of products on paper. CAD designs are really helpful for visualizing products and spaces before they are created, and you can observe their geometry and dimensions. CAD software is not meant for designing mockups for software applications or for designing user interfaces. Though they tend to be pretty flexible, you can design virtually anything if your use case demands.