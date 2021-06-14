today's howtos
-
How To Install Eclipse IDE on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Eclipse IDE on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Eclipse is an open-source IDE (Integrated development environment) available for cross platforms like Windows, Linux, and macOS. The primary use of Eclipse is to develop Java applications but can be used to develop apps in other programming languages such as HTML, CSS, or PHP.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Eclipse IDE on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
How To View The Contents Of An Archive Or Compressed File In Linux
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to view the contents of an Archive and/or Compressed file without actually extracting it in Linux and Unix-like operating systems.
Technically speaking - Viewing the contents of an archive and/or compressed files without extracting them is not possible.
Behind the scenes the compressed files are decompressed in a temporary directory, a common location is in the /tmp directory in Linux and Unix systems.
Once you reboot the system, the contents of /tmp directory will be gone.
-
CentOS 8 Extend Root Partition Using LVM – Linux Hint
A few years ago, disk management was a resource-consuming task for system administrators. Scenarios such as running out of space were the bane of sysadmins, mainly because resolving it involved a lot of work. This would cause sysadmins to take servers offline, install new drives, partition and then extend them to the current system. It was not fun.
The Logical Volume manager solved this problem once and for all. LVM is a device mapper framework that allows for disk management in very easy steps.
LVM allows sysadmins to perform disk management tasks such as resizing, extending, and removing partitions flexibly and easily. Therefore sysadmins do not need to take the system offline to extend partitions and more.
In this tutorial, I will show you a method to use the LVM manager to extend the size of your root partition.
-
Configure Static IP Address
Any device connected to a network gets assigned an IP address that allows other devices in the network to locate and communicate with it. Typically, an IP address gets assigned by the DHCP server on a router.
A DHCP server assigns any available IP address to the connected network. That means the IP address of a device may change from time to time. In certain instances, you may need to set up a static IP for your device. Doing this tells the router to reserve a specific IP for that device and assign it every time it connects to the network.
This tutorial aims to give you the basics of IP addresses, how DHCP works, and show you how to set up a static IP on your Linux machine.
-
Configure a Password-less Sudo
I can bet that we are all familiar with sudo. It is a utility available in most Linux distributions and being adopted by those that haven’t implement it yet. Therefore, if you are a regular Linux user, sudo is a must-use tool.
Sudo is a Unix utility that allows trusted users to run commands with the privileges of another user. Its most common use is to run commands as the root user, which is set by default.
However, to invoke sudo, the user calling the sudo command must be a group of the sudoers managed by the sudoers file in (/etc/sudoers/). However, the group name of the sudoers group may differ based on the distribution you are using.
Out of the box, once a user invokes sudo, they will be required to provide a password before execution. That is one of the security mechanisms of the sudo tool as it can be harmful if incorrectly.
However, if you often run loads of commands in your terminal, it can be very exhausting to keep typing your passwords every time you invoke sudo. Similarly, if you are running scripts that require sudo, having a password is really not the way to go. That is where the concept of password-less sudo comes in.
-
Create Yum Local Repository
Linux repositories are one of the most useful features of a Linux distribution. They contain a database of packages and software for the specific distribution or its children.
Yum is one of those repositories. It is the base repository for RPM packages used in RedHat and RedHat-based distributions. RPM is easy to configure and use, allowing users to install software packages in their systems easily and quickly.
Yum packages can be hosted on a server and served remotely via HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP or local installation of the repository. Local installation involves downloading the packages and store them on the local disk.
The purpose of this tutorial is to teach you how to set up a locally hosted Yum repository on CentOS.
-
How to install MongoDB Compass on Ubuntu
Mongo DB Compass is a GUI for the Mongo Database software. It runs on Ubuntu, as well as Mac OS, Windows, and RedHat. It’s helpful software for those that want a better GUI way of managing their Mongo DB setups. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set it up in Ubuntu.
-
Edit Etc/Hosts Linux
In various instances, you will need to edit the host file in the system. That can be to either use it as a firewall, i.e., control some network traffic, add a domain name, or test out its functionality.
The host file is a local file or local DNS system that contains a static table lookup for hostnames and IP addresses. It is available in all operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and macOS.
Because it is a local DNS system, it takes precedence over other DNS systems, making it a good choice for unrecognized domains.
This quick tutorial will help you understand what the file contains and how you can edit it.
-
How to Change MySQL Bind Address
MySQL is a popular database management system that has been available for years. Due to its flexibility and easy management, many small developments to massive projects use it.
In most cases, the MySQL server and the main application are hosted on the same machine. Thus, MySQL listens for connections from the local machine only. However, with the rise of distributed systems where the application and the database are hosted in separate servers, listening on localhost is not very ideal.
-
How to Change the Default Interface in Linux?
Almost everything productive we can do in Linux requires us to have a network connection. Whether we are developing apps, installing software, scripting, sharing files, or even watching movies, we need a working network connection. Hence, the statement “I require a network connection” is simply an understatement. The only way to enable network connection on a machine is through a network interface.
A network interface is a device or a point of connection between a device and a private or public network. In most cases, a network interface is a physical card such as a wireless adapter, a network card, and such. However, this does not necessarily mean that a network interface should be a physical device. For example, a loopback adapter that is not physically visible is implemented by software and available on all devices.
-
How to Check Memory Usage in Kubernetes Pod
When introducing a new application or migrating an old one to Kubernetes, you may not be aware of the resources required. However, Kubernetes works best when resource restrictions and requests are established for each pod (or, more correctly, each container in each pod). This determines how pods are scheduled on nodes. Kubernetes monitoring is also critical for resource usage, efficiency, and controlling costs. To ensure pods use underlying node resources effectively, Kubernetes clusters must be effectively implemented.
The same may be said for resources assigned to certain containers or namespaces. You must learn how an application acts when it is deployed to scale it and deliver a reliable service. In a Kubernetes cluster, you may monitor application performance by looking at the containers, pods, services, and cluster attributes. At all of these levels, Kubernetes provides extensive information on an app’s resource utilization.
-
How to Check if a Package is Available In Yum
Yellowdog Updater Modified or Yum for short is a package management tool for RPM packages. It is popular in the REHL family of Linux distributions, including CentOS and Fedora. Thus, you can think of yum as a bootstrap for RPM package manager.
Like popular package managers, Yum works via repositories that contain collections of tools in rpm format.
For this quick one, we will discuss the basics of yum and show available packages on a system using yum as a package manager.
-
How to Create An Ansible Playbook in Ubuntu
Ansible is a powerful automation and remote management tool that allows you to administer all your remote machines. Ansible is cross-platform and can work on most machines with no requirements for additional software. Ansible also offers security by utilizing SSH and Python on remote machines to execute specified tasks.
It supports two methods for managing remote machines: ad hoc commands and Ansible playbooks. Ad hoc commands are raw commands that you can execute in the terminal to perform a task in a single instance.
Ansible Playbooks, on the other hand, are files written in the YAML language. They contain a single or a set of tasks executed on the remote machine. Due to the strict nature of YAML, Ansible playbooks require careful attention in the general syntax.
This tutorial will walk you through the basics of writing Ansible Playbooks and executing commands on remote machines. For the illustrations in this guide, we will set up a simple playbook that installs and configures Apache webserver.
-
How to Find the Last Occurrence of a String in File Linux
In Linux, we constantly work with string and text files; whether working with log files or documents, text manipulation is one process we cannot escape.
This guide will show you how to locate the last occurrence of a string in a file in Linux. Linux has many tools that can help perform tasks. However, for simplicity, we will stick to the readily available tools in all major Linux distributions.
-
How to Get md5 Hash Of A File
Message-Digest algorithm, commonly known as md5 hash, is a type of cryptographic hash function mainly used to verify the integrity of files. Md5 is a 128-bit message digest produced after running the MD5 function against a file.
Md5 has its flaws and is therefore not a very good choice for certain encryption methods, but it is very well suited for file verification. It works by creating a checksum of a file and comparing the result to the original. That means if there are changes to a file, there is no way it can produce a digest value similar to the original. The value stays constant no matter where generated or how many times as long as the file remains unchanged.
For this guide, we shall look at ways to generate an md5 hash value of a file. That will allow you to verify the integrity of files either from remote locations or on your local machine.
-
How to Install and Use Tint2 Panel in Linux
“Tint2” is a free and open source standalone panel / dock application available for Linux. It is a desktop environment and distribution agnostic panel, so you can install it on any Linux based OS. It can be used as a replacement for existing panels / docks in your desktop environment as it supports system tray applets and indicator applets. You can also use it as an extra panel to accompany panels already available in your desktop environment. Tint2 is especially useful for desktop environments that don’t ship any panel by default (OpenBox for example).
-
How to Pass Ansible Username And Password?
Ansible is a modern open-source automation tool that makes it easier to configure and manage remote servers. Although other automation tools can match ansible’s usability, they are often too complex than a basic automation tool needs to be.
Ansible, on the other hand, is simple and easy to use for most users. It uses the YAML format to specify server configurations and tasks executed on remote machines. It also offers a great security feature by using SSH as the default mode of authentication.
However, in some instances, you may not have configured SSH keys on a remote host and thus need to specify the username and password explicitly
If that’s the case, this guide will discuss creating basic playbooks and running them on a remote host that does not have SSH keys configured.
-
How to Run an apt-get Update in Ansible
In my daily workflow, I work with a lot of remote Linux systems most of which are Debian based. Sometimes it gets very tiresome to SSH into all the machines, do an apt-get update and then check if there are any updates and install them. Even with Password-Less SSH logins, it still takes an immense amount of time. The question arises on how a user can automate this process. The answer is Ansible.
For this tutorial, I will show you how to utilize a powerful automation tool to update all your remote systems using apt. Staying up to date and applying all the patches to your system will help keep your system secure.
-
How to Use Systemctl Utility in Linux
Whether you are a seasoned system administrator or a new Linux user, service management is one of the fundamental operations you will have to carry out. Hence, having a firm grasp of how services work and how to manage them is a great advantage.
This tutorial walks you through the basics of service management in Linux and how to use Systemctl to manage services, get information about system units, and get helpful information about the state of the services in your system.
-
