Antonio Terceiro: Debian Continuous Integration now using Salsa logins I have just updated the Debian Continuous Integration platform with debci 3.1. This update brings a few database performance improvements, courtesy of adding indexes to very important columns that were missing them. And boy, querying a table with 13 million rows without the proper indexes is bad! :-) Now, the most user visible change in this update is the change from Debian SSO to Salsa Logins, which is part of Pavit Kaur's GSoC work. She has been working with me and Paul Gevers for a few weeks, and this was the first official task in the internship. For users, this means that you now can only log in via Salsa. If you have an existing session where you logged in with an SSO certificate, it will still be valid. When you log in with Salsa, your username will be changed to match the one in Salsa. This means that if your account on salsa gets renamed, it will automatically be renamed on Debian CI when you log in the next time. Unfortunately we don't have a logout feature yet, but in the meantime you can use the developer toolbar to delete any existing cookies you might have for ci.debian.net.

KDE: digiKam, KStars, and Krita digiKam: GSoC 2021 Week 3 This week we fixed a lot more deprecated code. We are now very close to try building digiKam with Qt6 for the first time.

GSOC with KStars 01: Intro Hi folks, talking to you over the interwebs is Valentin Boettcher who is overhauling the Deep Sky Object (DSO) system in the KStars Desktop Planetarium for the Google Summer of Code anno domini 2021. This is the first post in a series and rather late in the coming, so let's get right to it. I'm currently studying for a master’s degree in physics at the TU-Dresden in, you've guessed it correctly, the beautiful city of Dresden (Germany). In Germany, we do have two study terms per year and the summer term usually coincides neatly with the GSOC so that I couldn't participate in past years. This time around however, my schedule was finally sparse enough for me to have a go at it, and here we are :).

GSoC’21: Week 1-3 with Krita – Santhosh Anguluri It has been 3 weeks since the commencement of GSoC coding phase. This is my blog update to share the status of my project with you all. In this period, I have worked on applying removal of paint data over multiple layers over a selected area. Moreover, when a group is selected to apply on, then the operation is applied on every layer and sub-group belong to it. However this feature lead to a regression that a deletion performed on a paint layer is applied to its masks as well. This is something that might not be user-friendly. So my mentors suggested me to make the operation in such a way that the deletion is performed only on masks that are explicitly selected.