today's leftovers Does the Dell XPS 13 come with Linux? Can I install it? Windows is by far the most popular choice when it comes to PC operating systems, and you can find it on the best laptops out there. That includes Dell laptops, most of which run Windows 10 out of the box. It makes sense why this happens, since Windows offers the broadest app and game compatibility of any desktop OS. But if you’re a Linux fan and you want the premium design and performance of the Dell XPS 13, it can be a bummer. Don’t worry though, because you can get the XPS 13 with Linux out of the box, and if you already have an XPS 13 with Windows, you can still install Linux, too. [...] There are two color options to choose from, too. It comes with Ubuntu 20.04, which is no longer the newest release, but you can easily update to version 21.04 if you want the latest bits. It’s truly one of the best Linux laptops you can get.

Best GPL Guru Alternative site review for Wp Themes & Plugins [Ed: The term "GPL" is being misused. WordPress itself is GPL-licensed, but the term "GPL" is now being leveraged to sell proprietary software] You need WordPress Themes & Plugins to develop and manage your WordPress website. You can virtually build any kind of design that you want, by yourself, given that you have the right tools and plugins at your disposal. This is what GPL WordPress Themes and Plugins websites help you with. These websites offer you access to GPL themes and plugins that the user can download and use for any kind of purpose that they want. The downloader of the GPL products can use, distribute, and even modify the product as per their requirement. In this article, we are going to review the GPL Guru website for WordPress themes and plugins and its best alternative that you can use instead of this GPL WordPress themes and plugins provider website.

Veena Nagar: My Project at GNOME I find the workflow of GNOME very intuitive. It is smart and stable. Dynamic workspaces are one of the features that make using GNOME a great environment to me. We can easily view all the applications running on a workspace simply by pressing the Super key and We cannot forget that it’s easily extensible. It has a lot of extensions. [...] What is asynchronous? The idea of asynchronous operations is to execute a task “in the background” without the user having to wait for the task to finish. In C, We can only use callbacks to implement asynchronous operations whereas other programming languages like JavaScript and Python can implement such operations automatically using async/await keywords. GNOME platform libraries use C and also provide a bridge from the platform libraries written in C, to all the other programming languages such as Python and JavaScript with the help of GObject-Introspection software. In my project, I learned about the working of callable statements, the use of GAsyncResultCallback arguments, how to represent the conditions in an abstract syntax tree(AST) manner and also about the annotations we use to add finish-FUNC and async-FUNC in the GObject-introspection.

qBittorrent 4.3.6 / 4.4 Beta 1 The qBittorrent project aims to provide a Free Software alternative to µtorrent. qBittorrent is an advanced and multi-platform BitTorrent client with a nice user interface as well as a Web UI for remote control and an integrated search engine. qBittorrent aims to meet the needs of most users while using as little CPU and memory as possible. qBittorrent is a truly Open Source project, and as such, anyone can and should contribute to it.

How a 70s schoolteacher invented C, one of the most influential coding languages If you thought that C is the kind of language that only 60-year-old white men know, think again. Yeah, it’s the dinosaur among today’s programming languages. But it’s still alive and kicking in more areas than you’d think. For one, Unix is written in C. Originally written in assembly, the Unix kernel was rewritten in C back in 1973. This made Unix a lot more portable across different machines, and helped make it popular. And without this, we wouldn’t have all the beautiful operating systems of today — think Linux, Mac OS X, Android, iOS, Chrome OS, and whatever your router is running with. If you’ve ever worked with databases, you’ve definitely used C, too. Even if you weren’t aware about that! Database management systems like Oracle Database, MySQL, and others are written in C. Most of them have since been rewritten in C++, but that’s also a direct descendant of C.

Western Digital My Book Live drives are getting wiped on their own; company advises users to unplug it from the internet - gHacks Tech News Losing all your precious files is a data hoarder's nightmare. Unfortunately, many Western Digital My Book Live and My Book Live Duo users have been experiencing that for the past couple of days.

LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0 BETA5 LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 5 is released! bringing Kodi (Matrix) v19.1 (+ additional fixes) to LibreELEC users. Changes from LibreELEC 10.0 BETA 4 are listed here. As discussed in the recent Upcoming Changes blog post it, the 10.0 release is a disruptive and limited hardware release. If you have not read the blog post – please do – because we are not releasing images for all hardware. In summary: this is a stable release for Generic (x86_64 PCs). Stable-Beta for Allwinner and Rockchip. Stable “Alpha” for Raspberry Pi 4 as the code is still very new. RPi 2/3 are still in development targeting an LE10.2 release. RPi 0/1 are discontinued. All others hardware is still in development and not in a state for formal releases.