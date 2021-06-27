This week has been really slow on news and releases, but we got a brand-new kernel to play with, Linux 5.13, and there’s also the first-ever release of Rocky Linux as a drop-in replacement for CentOS Linux 8. On top of that, Ubuntu users got major new kernel security updates, KDE Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, and Linux gamers got a new Proton release with support for more of those Windows games.

Josh and Kurt talk to Chris Weiland from Restore the Fourth Minnesota. Restore The Fourth Minnesota is nonprofit dedicated to restoring the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and ending unconstitutional mass government surveillance. Chris drops a ton of knowledge about how to be an effective tech activist, what his group is doing, and most importantly we get actionable advice!

today's howtos 1 Click Knowte Ubuntu Install Knowte is a note taking application that allows you to quickly and easily write and organize your notes. What makes it especially useful, is the search feature. You remember you wrote something down but can’t find the note? Search for specific words, and Knowte will dynamically filter your list of notes to only show those containing those words.

How to make hard drive bigger in VirtualBox on Linux Is your Virtualbox VM’s hard drive too small? Want to make it bigger but can’t figure out what to do to accomplish that? Don’t worry! We can help! Follow along with this guide as we show you how to make hard drives bigger in Virtualbox!

Remove or Delete Symbolic Link Linux – Linux Hint In Linux, linking is a powerful concept. A symbolic link is a file that refers to a different file or directory. The link itself doesn’t contain any data of the original file. It simply points to the location of the original file, be it in the same filesystem, different filesystem, or a remote filesystem. In this guide, check out removing or deleting symbolic link in Linux.

How to Install Ansible on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS / 21.04 Ansible is a free and opensource IT Automation and configuration tool. It is available for almost all the Linux distributions and can be used to manage Linux and Windows systems. Now a days Ansible is also used to manage EC2 instances in AWS, Virtual machines, and Containers etc. It does not require any agent on managed hosts, but it only requires ssh connection. In this article, we will cover how to install latest version of Ansible on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS / 21.04

How to install Viber on Deepin 20.2 In this video, we are looking at how to install Viber on Deepin 20.2.