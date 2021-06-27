More IBM Layoffs and Migrating From CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8
Research Triangle Park’s biggest employer is putting up a large portion of its campus for sublease – more than 600,000 square feet of space.
Tech giant IBM (NYSE: IBM) has started marketing 630,000 square feet of space at its RTP campus, including three buildings full of office, lab and warehouse space that date back to the 1970s and '80s. The buildings join a flood of sublease space that’s come on the Triangle market since last year – including prime locations such as Advance Auto Parts' new headquarters in North Hills.
IBM cutting 84 jobs at Fountain Plaza tech hub that is part of Buffalo Billion
How to Migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8
Rocky Linux 8.4, codenamed Green Obsidian, is finally here! It was released on June 21, 2021, barely two months after the release of Rocky Linux 8.3 RC1 (Release Candidate 1) which is a beta version of the latest release.
This is the first stable and production-ready release of Rocky Linux after months of intense research and development. It is available for both x86_64 and ARM64 architectures. As you know by know, Rocky Linux is a community enterprise operating system that is 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4. This makes it a perfect alternative to CentOS 8 which will turn EOL by the end of December 2021.
Audiocasts/Shows: Firefox, Free Software Security, and Linux Action News
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 27th, 2021
This week has been really slow on news and releases, but we got a brand-new kernel to play with, Linux 5.13, and there’s also the first-ever release of Rocky Linux as a drop-in replacement for CentOS Linux 8. On top of that, Ubuntu users got major new kernel security updates, KDE Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, and Linux gamers got a new Proton release with support for more of those Windows games.
today's howtos
Review: Ubuntu MATE 21.04 and Anbox
The Ubuntu team published version 21.04, on schedule and without much in the way of surprises. Ubuntu and its many community editions, including Ubuntu MATE, appear to have spent the past six months polishing the desktop environments. There aren't many changes, no leaps forward in terms of the underlying technology like init software, filesystems, and packaging formats which sometimes shake up the Ubuntu community. This time around the big headline change for Ubuntu was adopting Wayland as the default display software for the GNOME desktop. Meanwhile the Ubuntu MATE team included some fixes, addressed some problems when switching between desktop layouts, and polished their themes. One key item mentioned in the Ubuntu MATE 21.04 release announcement is that their fixes have been pushed upstream to Debian. This means that fixes which appear in Ubuntu MATE 21.04 will not only be available to other flavours of Ubuntu, but improvements to the MATE desktop should also appear in Debian and its dozens of derived distributions. Ubuntu MATE 21.04 is available for 64-bit (x86_64) machines. On release day ARM images were planned, but not published yet. The project's ISO file is a 2.8GB download. Booting from the Ubuntu MATE media brings up a menu asking if we'd like to run the live desktop, run the live desktop in safe graphics mode, or run the OEM install process. Taking the live desktop modes launches MATE 1.24.1. A window appears and asks us to select our language from a list and then click either a Try or Install button to proceed. [...] I was quite happy with my experiences with Ubuntu MATE 21.04. It had been a few years since I last tried this flavour of Ubuntu and I was pleased to see that the developers have mostly focused on polishing and fixing minor issues. The distribution works well with my hardware, it's responsive, and I like that we can easily switch between desktop layouts to suit the user's preference. The welcome window manages to provide access to a lot of information and resources without being too cluttered or confusing. The Software Boutique is an interesting idea and I have mixed feelings about it. Having a small collection of popular applications readily available in an uncluttered interface is quite attractive to newcomers. On the other hand, forcing users to install a separate software centre to gain access to less popular (though still useful) applications feels awkward. This is a tool I'd probably want to stick in front of novice users to see how they react to it before I make a decision on it. The documentation, settings panel, and default layout all feel really polished. The installer is easy to navigate, for the most part, and Ubuntu MATE ships with fairly up to date software. I had just two issues with this release. One was that the desktop panel sometimes crashed, either when switching desktop layouts or when signing in. Usually the panel restarts itself, but sometimes I had to logout and then sign back into my account to get the panel back. The other concern is Ubuntu MATE 21.04 only receives nine months of support. I'd suggest sticking with long-term support (LTS) releases for most people. However, for those who don't mind upgrading about once every six months, 21.04 is a really solid release based on my experience. It's also one of the more user friendly distributions I have used in the past six months.
