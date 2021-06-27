Today in Techrights
- What to Do If the Techrights Web Site is Offline
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 27, 2021
- EPO ViCo on Trial
- Links 28/6/2021: Linux 5.13, IBM Layoffs, and Software Patents
- Holding Linus Torvalds Accountable for Things He Has Nothing to Do With
- Links 27/6/2021: Latte Dock 0.10, 5th Beta of LibreELEC (Matrix) 10.0
- Links 27/6/2021: BigBlueButton Case Studies and Fedora 35 Encryption
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 26, 2021
- Microsoft is Trying to Distract Everybody
- Links 26/6/2021: Linux 5.13 Likely Imminent and Huawei Criticised
- [Meme] The EPO's Hand on the Scales (With Fixers Inside the Most Important Hearings)
-
More IBM Layoffs and Migrating From CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8
KDE Gear Update and Akonadi+MySQL 5.7.34 on FreeBSD
Audiocasts/Shows: Firefox, Free Software Security, and Linux Action News
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 27th, 2021
This week has been really slow on news and releases, but we got a brand-new kernel to play with, Linux 5.13, and there’s also the first-ever release of Rocky Linux as a drop-in replacement for CentOS Linux 8. On top of that, Ubuntu users got major new kernel security updates, KDE Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, and Linux gamers got a new Proton release with support for more of those Windows games.
