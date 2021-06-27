More IBM Layoffs and Migrating From CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 Research Triangle Park’s biggest employer is putting up a large portion of its campus for sublease – more than 600,000 square feet of space. Tech giant IBM (NYSE: IBM) has started marketing 630,000 square feet of space at its RTP campus, including three buildings full of office, lab and warehouse space that date back to the 1970s and '80s. The buildings join a flood of sublease space that’s come on the Triangle market since last year – including prime locations such as Advance Auto Parts' new headquarters in North Hills.

IBM cutting 84 jobs at Fountain Plaza tech hub that is part of Buffalo Billion

How to Migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 Rocky Linux 8.4, codenamed Green Obsidian, is finally here! It was released on June 21, 2021, barely two months after the release of Rocky Linux 8.3 RC1 (Release Candidate 1) which is a beta version of the latest release. This is the first stable and production-ready release of Rocky Linux after months of intense research and development. It is available for both x86_64 and ARM64 architectures. As you know by know, Rocky Linux is a community enterprise operating system that is 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4. This makes it a perfect alternative to CentOS 8 which will turn EOL by the end of December 2021.

KDE Gear Update and Akonadi+MySQL 5.7.34 on FreeBSD Everything we release in KDE Gear is maintained During Akademy some members of the community said stuff like "app/library XXX and YYY are not maintained even if we ship them in KDE Gear". Which is not true, everything released in KDE Gear is maintained, there may not be an explicit maintainer, but there is shared community maintenance. When confronting a particular person about it, they said "but look, there has not been any new commit that isn't either translation improvements or adapting to code deprecations/etc.", to which i said, "yes, that is exactly what maintenance means".

Akonadi+MySQL 5.7.34 on FreeBSD Users of Akonadi (databases/akonadi) on FreeBSD are advised of an incompatibility between .. something .. and the current version of MySQL client 5.7. The Akonadi server crashes on startup, and no KDE PIM applications that need Akonadi will work. Users are advised to downgrade the MySQL client libraries for the time being.