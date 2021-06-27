Language Selection

TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Linux Gaming Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 3080, and 3K Display

Meet TUXEDO Stellaris 15, the newest member of the ever-growing line of Linux computers from TUXEDO Computers, and the second to ship with a 3K display, after TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14, featuring a generous and sharp 15.6-inch size with a 2560×1440 pixels resolution, 350 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast, and an 165 Hz refresh rate.

But TUXEDO Stellaris 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop, and its best feature is that it lets you customize it with either AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, or Intel Core i7-11800H “Tiger Lake” H45 processors with 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a power consumption of 45 watts.

More IBM Layoffs and Migrating From CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8

KDE Gear Update and Akonadi+MySQL 5.7.34 on FreeBSD

  • Everything we release in KDE Gear is maintained

    During Akademy some members of the community said stuff like "app/library XXX and YYY are not maintained even if we ship them in KDE Gear". Which is not true, everything released in KDE Gear is maintained, there may not be an explicit maintainer, but there is shared community maintenance. When confronting a particular person about it, they said "but look, there has not been any new commit that isn't either translation improvements or adapting to code deprecations/etc.", to which i said, "yes, that is exactly what maintenance means".

  • Akonadi+MySQL 5.7.34 on FreeBSD

    Users of Akonadi (databases/akonadi) on FreeBSD are advised of an incompatibility between .. something .. and the current version of MySQL client 5.7. The Akonadi server crashes on startup, and no KDE PIM applications that need Akonadi will work. Users are advised to downgrade the MySQL client libraries for the time being.

Audiocasts/Shows: Firefox, Free Software Security, and Linux Action News

  • Firefox used to be the best. What happened?

    Firefox has been my only choice of web browser to decades at this point. But recent decisions by Mozilla have left many Firefox users feeling forgotten.

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 277 – Privacy and activism with Chris Weiland

    Josh and Kurt talk to Chris Weiland from Restore the Fourth Minnesota. Restore The Fourth Minnesota is nonprofit dedicated to restoring the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and ending unconstitutional mass government surveillance. Chris drops a ton of knowledge about how to be an effective tech activist, what his group is doing, and most importantly we get actionable advice!

  • Linux Action News 195

    The news this week that pushes Linux ahead in the enterprise, the challenges Windows 11 might bring, and we go hands-on with the new Debian-based TrueNAS SCALE. Plus, our thoughts on WD Live users getting their data wiped and Rocky Linux’s gold master.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 27th, 2021

This week has been really slow on news and releases, but we got a brand-new kernel to play with, Linux 5.13, and there’s also the first-ever release of Rocky Linux as a drop-in replacement for CentOS Linux 8. On top of that, Ubuntu users got major new kernel security updates, KDE Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, and Linux gamers got a new Proton release with support for more of those Windows games. Read more

