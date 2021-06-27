TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Linux Gaming Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 3080, and 3K Display
Meet TUXEDO Stellaris 15, the newest member of the ever-growing line of Linux computers from TUXEDO Computers, and the second to ship with a 3K display, after TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14, featuring a generous and sharp 15.6-inch size with a 2560×1440 pixels resolution, 350 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast, and an 165 Hz refresh rate.
But TUXEDO Stellaris 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop, and its best feature is that it lets you customize it with either AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, or Intel Core i7-11800H “Tiger Lake” H45 processors with 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a power consumption of 45 watts.
This week has been really slow on news and releases, but we got a brand-new kernel to play with, Linux 5.13, and there’s also the first-ever release of Rocky Linux as a drop-in replacement for CentOS Linux 8. On top of that, Ubuntu users got major new kernel security updates, KDE Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, and Linux gamers got a new Proton release with support for more of those Windows games.
