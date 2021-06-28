Language Selection

Linux Kernel 5.13 Released. New Features and Download Details inside.

Submitted by arindam1989 on Monday 28th of June 2021 09:18:42 AM
Linux
News

Linux Torvalds announced the release of Linux Kernel 5.13. Here's a recap of the new features and we give you the details on downloading this Kernel.
TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Linux Gaming Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 3080, and 3K Display

Meet TUXEDO Stellaris 15, the newest member of the ever-growing line of Linux computers from TUXEDO Computers, and the second to ship with a 3K display, after TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14, featuring a generous and sharp 15.6-inch size with a 2560×1440 pixels resolution, 350 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast, and an 165 Hz refresh rate. But TUXEDO Stellaris 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop, and its best feature is that it lets you customize it with either AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, or Intel Core i7-11800H “Tiger Lake” H45 processors with 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a power consumption of 45 watts. Read more

Today in Techrights

today's leftovers

  • control-archive 1.9.1

    This is the set of scripts and configuration files that maintain the Usenet control message archive and newsgroup lists hosted on ftp.isc.org.

  • Simultaneous assembly of Python External C++ procedures returning vector and sum of its member
  • Bpytop: Bashtop Reborn Again In Python

    A while back I looked at an application known as Bashtop and the developer decided that he didn't like how what language it was written in so he decided to rebuild it in Python and add a bunch of new features.

  • pg_dumpbinary v2.4 released

    pg_dumpbinary is a program used to dump a PostgreSQL database with data dumped in binary format. The resulting dump must be restored using pg_restorebinary that is provided with this tool. pg_dumpbinary 2.4 was released today, this new release adds a new command line option to pg_restorebinary, --truncate to be able to empty the tables before restoring data. This can be helpful when pg_restorebinary is used to refresh data from some tables.

  • Russ Allbery: New Big Eight signing key

    For various reasons, I haven't had any time to work on Usenet (or most other personal hobbies other than a few book reviews) for the past few months, so it took me longer than expected to finish this work. But I have finally switched the official, preferred Big Eight signing key to a newly-generated OpenPGP key that isn't incredibly weak.

More IBM Layoffs and Migrating From CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8

