Android Leftovers
-
Samsung Galaxy S21 series Android 12 (One UI 4.0) update development
-
Exclusive: Galaxy S21 Android 12 One UI 4.0 update hints at early launch - SamMobile
-
Google apps with Android 12 animated splash screens - 9to5Google
-
ColorOS 12 Screenshots Leaked: Based On Android 12 OS? - Gizbot News
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro gets Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update
-
Google adds "Lock screen" settings for the Android version of Assistant - PhoneArena
-
Google and India's Jio Platform Announce Budget Android Smartphone JioPhone Next – TechCrunch - Illinois News Today
-
Best games for Amazon Fire HD tablets 2021 | Android Central
-
Use this nifty new Android feature to even work around a locked smartphone | The Star
-
Lenovo announces $679 13-inch Android tablet that works as a portable monitor - The Verge
-
Tigo launches ONEtv on Android TV throughout Latin America - Developing Telecoms
-
EMUI 12 appears online: Huawei continues to polish its Android skin? -
-
FAU-G team deathmatch launched on Android in beta mode. Here's how to play
-
Android OS is enjoying more advertising spend due to the new iOS 14.5 update of Apple / Digital Information World
-
15% lower Google Play fee for Wear OS, Android Auto integrations
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 779 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
TUXEDO Stellaris 15 Linux Gaming Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9, NVIDIA RTX 3080, and 3K Display
Meet TUXEDO Stellaris 15, the newest member of the ever-growing line of Linux computers from TUXEDO Computers, and the second to ship with a 3K display, after TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14, featuring a generous and sharp 15.6-inch size with a 2560×1440 pixels resolution, 350 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast, and an 165 Hz refresh rate. But TUXEDO Stellaris 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop, and its best feature is that it lets you customize it with either AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, or Intel Core i7-11800H “Tiger Lake” H45 processors with 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a power consumption of 45 watts.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
More IBM Layoffs and Migrating From CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8
Recent comments
4 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 14 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago