Games Leftovers
-
Near, the creator of bsnes, higan and more has died
The highly respected developer known as Near, creator of emulators like bsnes, higan and more has died. Near has a long history in the emulation scene, working with others and often alone to create some really important software focused on accuracy and also contributions to translating some really popular titles.
Please be aware the following links have some disturbing content that touches on bullying, suicide and more.
In the early hours of June 27, Near (whose real name is Dave and identifies as non-binary) posted a very concerning thread on Twitter, explaining how they've suffered their whole life from bullying, harassment and more. This wasn't just in early life but across the internet too from the likes of 4chan and later a site called Kiwi Farms. The Twitter post was very alarming and painted a concerning picture of their declining mental health. Later that same day, respected security consultant and hacker Hector Martin posted on Twitter a Google Document file to explain that Near has died.
-
After the recent patches, Team Fortress 2 hit an all-time high
It's been a long road for Valve fighting against bots in Team Fortress 2 but it looks like the community has been overall quite happy with the latest changes.
This has led to Team Fortress 2 seeing a popularity explosion in users playing, with it hitting a new all-time peak of 151,253 around 3 days ago with the previous peak being 147,360 back in December 2020 which you can see (along with much more) on the useful SteamDB website.
-
Is Linux Now a Viable Platform for Gaming?
This is the reason why gaming on Linux, an operating system that currently holds a market share of just 2.38%, has been a difficult task for most players.
[...]
Linux gamers get the best experience when software developers create titles that are programmed to natively run on the operating system. This may be through coding it to run on the Linux kernel from the ground up or porting it over to be compatible with how it works.
The first ported game was Doom 1994, thanks to the efforts of Dave D. Taylor who worked on it in his spare time. However, little progress would be made until the late 2000s when Humble Bundle began selling its Humble Indie Bundles which supported Linux. Users of the operating system account for 25% of revenue, and this helped developers to see the potential of the market.
In 2012, Valve announced it would port its game engine to Linux, making it easy for developers to create Linux versions of games. The following year, the company released SteamOS, a Linux distro designed specifically for gaming.
Valve was quickly followed by Unity Technologies, Feral Interactive, GOG, and Epic Games who have also since begun supporting Linux. This helped titles like Insurgency: Sandstorm and Borderlands get released on the OS.
-
Unvanquished gets a small bug-fix release for graphical issues and a Flatpak
Unvanquished, the free and open source humans vs aliens strategic shooter had another update recently, although mostly a cleaning up build from the recent big release.
To make things easier and to ensure people across different distributions can access it easily and keep it up to date, Unvanquished is now available on Flathub as a Flatpak package. Nice to see more games do this officially as it's a good solution for so many distributions.
For bug fixes they solved a really rendering old bug with stray lines appearing across the screen, a bug causing weapon models to disappear was also solved and an NVIDIA big affecting all OpenGL3+ hardware on proprietary drivers across all operating systems that caused z-fighting (you would see weird black artifacts) has been solved. So now most users will see a much nicer gameplay experience, except Intel UHD who are advised to stick to the Medium graphical preset as there may be a driver bug resulting in graphical issues.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 533 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fotoxx: An Open Source App for Managing and Editing Large Photo Collection
When it comes to photo management software in Linux, Shotwell is perhaps the most famous of them all. No wonder it comes preinstalled in many distributions. But if you are looking for a Shotwell like application which is a bit faster, Fotoxx could be a good choice. It may not have a modern user interface, but it is fast in handling a large collection of photos. And it matters because indexing and showing thumbnails for thousands of photos could take considerable time and computing resources.
Programming and Standards Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Ubuntu: Design and Robotics Project
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
20 min 41 sec ago
33 min 13 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 1 sec ago
8 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago