The School for Sysadmins Who Can’t Timesync Good and Wanna Learn To Do Other Stuff Good Too, part 1 – the problem with NTP
In this series, I’ll describe a few best practices for setting up NTP in a standard 64-bit Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS environment. Bear in mind this quite limited scope; this advice will not apply in all circumstances and intentionally ignores the less common use cases. Further caveats: [...]
How to Delete File in Linux by using command and GUI Guide for beginners
Are you new for Linux and even don’t know “how to delete file in Linux Ubuntu 20.04″? Or Do you want to learn more options to delete files? Don’t worry.
As you know the graphical environment is growing day by day, And now you can use a graphical interface to delete the file.
Trust me Command line interface is more interesting then GUI. Once you will be habitual of commands you never like press right/left click on objects through mouse of your computer.
How to archive files on FreeDOS | Opensource.com
On Linux, you may be familiar with the standard Unix archive command: tar. There's a version of tar on FreeDOS too (and a bunch of other popular archive programs), but the de facto standard archiver on DOS is Zip and Unzip. Both Zip and Unzip are installed in FreeDOS 1.3 RC4 by default.
The Zip file format was originally conceived in 1989 by Phil Katz of PKWARE, for the PKZIP and PKUNZIP pair of DOS archive utilities. Katz released the specification for Zip files as an open standard, so anyone could create Zip archives. As a result of the open specification, Zip became a standard archive on DOS. The Info-ZIP project implements an open source set of ZIP and UNZIP programs.
Du Command to get Size of Directory in Linux a Complete Guide for beginners
Have you noticed “how can you see the size of directory in Linux?” where have you seen the size of a directory in Linux?
Don’t you remember?
But in fact, you can’t see the directory size in a general way. You must do some extra effort for completing this task.
I will cover everything in this article.
It is quite easy in windows, You just move the cursor over the directory and you will see the file and directory size. and It is the total size of the directory.
How to install skype On Ubuntu 20.04 Complete Guide for beginners [Ed: This is technically spyware. Use something like Signal instead.]
How to parse Bash program configuration files | Opensource.com
Keeping program configurations separate from code is important. It enables non-programmers to alter configurations without having to modify the program's code. With compiled binary executables, that would be impossible for non-programmers because it not only requires access to source files (which we do have with open source programs) but also a programmer's skill set. Few people have that, and most people don't want to learn.
[...]
So placing configuration items into easily maintained text files provides separation and allows non-programmers to edit configuration elements without the danger of making unintentional changes to the code. Many developers do this for programs written in compiled languages because they don't expect the users to be developers. For many of the same reasons, it also makes sense to do this with interpreted shell languages.
Fotoxx: An Open Source App for Managing and Editing Large Photo Collection
When it comes to photo management software in Linux, Shotwell is perhaps the most famous of them all. No wonder it comes preinstalled in many distributions. But if you are looking for a Shotwell like application which is a bit faster, Fotoxx could be a good choice. It may not have a modern user interface, but it is fast in handling a large collection of photos. And it matters because indexing and showing thumbnails for thousands of photos could take considerable time and computing resources.
Programming and Standards Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Ubuntu: Design and Robotics Project
