Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 28th of June 2021 11:52:24 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • The School for Sysadmins Who Can’t Timesync Good and Wanna Learn To Do Other Stuff Good Too, part 1 – the problem with NTP

    In this series, I’ll describe a few best practices for setting up NTP in a standard 64-bit Ubuntu Linux 16.04 LTS environment. Bear in mind this quite limited scope; this advice will not apply in all circumstances and intentionally ignores the less common use cases. Further caveats: [...]

  • How to Delete File in Linux by using command and GUI Guide for beginners

    Are you new for Linux and even don’t know “how to delete file in Linux Ubuntu 20.04″? Or Do you want to learn more options to delete files? Don’t worry.

    As you know the graphical environment is growing day by day, And now you can use a graphical interface to delete the file.

    Trust me Command line interface is more interesting then GUI. Once you will be habitual of commands you never like press right/left click on objects through mouse of your computer.

  • How to archive files on FreeDOS | Opensource.com

    On Linux, you may be familiar with the standard Unix archive command: tar. There's a version of tar on FreeDOS too (and a bunch of other popular archive programs), but the de facto standard archiver on DOS is Zip and Unzip. Both Zip and Unzip are installed in FreeDOS 1.3 RC4 by default.

    The Zip file format was originally conceived in 1989 by Phil Katz of PKWARE, for the PKZIP and PKUNZIP pair of DOS archive utilities. Katz released the specification for Zip files as an open standard, so anyone could create Zip archives. As a result of the open specification, Zip became a standard archive on DOS. The Info-ZIP project implements an open source set of ZIP and UNZIP programs.

  • Du Command to get Size of Directory in Linux a Complete Guide for beginners

    Have you noticed “how can you see the size of directory in Linux?” where have you seen the size of a directory in Linux?

    Don’t you remember?

    But in fact, you can’t see the directory size in a general way. You must do some extra effort for completing this task.

    I will cover everything in this article.

    It is quite easy in windows, You just move the cursor over the directory and you will see the file and directory size. and It is the total size of the directory.

  • How to install skype On Ubuntu 20.04 Complete Guide for beginners [Ed: This is technically spyware. Use something like Signal instead.]
  • How to parse Bash program configuration files | Opensource.com

    Keeping program configurations separate from code is important. It enables non-programmers to alter configurations without having to modify the program's code. With compiled binary executables, that would be impossible for non-programmers because it not only requires access to source files (which we do have with open source programs) but also a programmer's skill set. Few people have that, and most people don't want to learn.

    [...]

    So placing configuration items into easily maintained text files provides separation and allows non-programmers to edit configuration elements without the danger of making unintentional changes to the code. Many developers do this for programs written in compiled languages because they don't expect the users to be developers. For many of the same reasons, it also makes sense to do this with interpreted shell languages.

»

More in Tux Machines

Fotoxx: An Open Source App for Managing and Editing Large Photo Collection

When it comes to photo management software in Linux, Shotwell is perhaps the most famous of them all. No wonder it comes preinstalled in many distributions. But if you are looking for a Shotwell like application which is a bit faster, Fotoxx could be a good choice. It may not have a modern user interface, but it is fast in handling a large collection of photos. And it matters because indexing and showing thumbnails for thousands of photos could take considerable time and computing resources. Read more

Programming and Standards Leftovers

  • How to Use Ada to Insulate Software from Hardware Updates

    One area in which Ada excels is that the language was designed specifically to solve the problems faced by long-lived embedded projects, which means portability is a primary concern. To achieve (among other benefits) improved portability, Ada has rich specification semantics that give the programmer the tools to precisely control how data is represented in memory, down to the bit!

    This feature of the Ada language is known as the record representation clause. To understand this feature, we’ll quickly introduce the concepts of a machine scalar and storage element. Simply put, a storage element is the smallest amount of addressable memory (typically a byte) and a machine scalar is an integer multiple of storage elements that can be efficiently loaded, stored, or operated on by the hardware.

  • Why Security is Paramount in a Digital-First Economy? [iophk: The end of Microsoft Windows]

    In today’s digital-first world, businesses are rethinking their approach to security. Instead of a traditional reactive approach of band-aid security solutions, CISOs are now looking for scalable, long-term strategies that could proactively protect their enterprise environment and prevent cyber criminals from taking advantage of vulnerabilities that got exposed during crisis situations like the one we all are currently going through.

  • 5 Ways to Count the Number of Lines in a File

    On Linux, you can do a single task in several ways. Likewise, if you want to count the number of lines in single or multiple files, you can use different commands. In this article, I’ll share five different ways including that you can use to print a total number of lines in a large file.

  • Query your Linux operating system like a database | Opensource.com

    Linux offers a lot of commands to help users gather information about their host operating system: listing files or directories to check attributes; querying to see what packages are installed, processes are running, and services start at boot; or learning about the system's hardware. Each command uses its own output format to list this information. You need to use tools like grep, sed, and awk to filter the results to find specific information. Also, a lot of this information changes frequently, leading to changes in the system's state.

  • Does the web still need HTTP Deflate?

    Compressing webpages to make them smaller is crucial to ensure fast webpage load times. Gzip and Brotli are the web’s two most used compression formats. A third contender, HTTP Deflate, has been around as long as Gzip, but it never caught on. Do you still need to support it on your websites and apps? or is it time to retire HTTP Deflate from the web platform? Every major web browser and all sorts of other tools and apps send an Accept-Encoding: deflate, gzip header to every web server they connect to. The request header advertises to the server that the client support the listed compression formats (“encodings.”) Both HTTP Deflate and Gzip have been supported since HTTP version 1.1 back in 1999. Most modern web browsers also announce support for the newer Brotli (br) format. The Gzip format is much more common than HTTP Deflate, despite their similar history. The 2020 Web Almanac analyzed more than 7,5 million website homepages to study compression trends. If found that only 0,015 % of servers returned an HTTP Deflate encoded response. Roughly 30 % of responses used Gzip, and about 10 % used the newer Brotli compression format.

  • Best Free Alternatives to Google Public DNS - LinuxLinks

    Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series, we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything.

Proprietary Software Leftovers

  • A driver containing rootkit malware was certified by Microsoft

    Microsoft tests drivers before assigning them a digital certificate that approves them to be installed by default. Somehow, a driver called Netfilter that redirects traffic to an IP in China and installs a root certificate to the registry managed to make it through that testing without being detected as malware. Karsten Hahn, a malware analyst at G Data, found the malicious driver and notified Microsoft, "who promptly added malware signatures to Windows Defender and are now conducting an internal investigation." Microsoft also suspended the account that submitted the driver, and is currently going over their previous submissions.

  • Zyxel Warns Customers of Attacks [sic] on Security Appliances

    The company did not say whether the attackers are targeting known or new vulnerabilities in the enterprise appliances.

  • Splunk Gets $1 Billion Investment From Silver Lake

    The investment comes in the form of convertible notes and Splunk says it plans on using the money to “fund growth initiatives and manage its capital structure.” This includes a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion that will be executed over time.

    The convertible senior notes purchased by Silver Lake will have an initial conversion price of $160 per share, and they will mature in July 2026, with an annual interest of 0.75%.

Ubuntu: Design and Robotics Project

  • Design and Web team summary – 28 June 2021 | Ubuntu

    The web team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of Canonical websites, product web interfaces and much more. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

  • Vision-based robotic apple picker features novel deep learning algorithms

    The same UR5 robot arm and Intel RealSense D-435 deployed on a customized four-wheeled vehicle. (Figure 3) The system runs on a Dell (Round Rock, TX, USA; www.dell.com) Inspiron PC with Intel i7-6700 CPU and NVIDIA GT-1070 GPU, again running the Kinetic version of ROS and Linux Ubuntu 16.04. A RealSense communication package connects the camera, robot, and PC.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6