How to migrate Java workloads to containers: 3 considerations
Containers and orchestration make up a growing part of IT’s present and future. The majority of IT leaders surveyed in Red Hat’s 2021 State of Enterprise Open Source report said they anticipated increasing container usage in their organizations during the next 12 months: 30 percent expect a significant increase, and 42 percent expect a slight increase. Kubernetes adoption is rising alongside that trend.
Containerization and orchestration also overlap two other key trends right now: Application migration and application modernization. Migration typically refers to moving workloads from one environment (today, usually a traditional datacenter) to another (usually a cloud platform.) Modernization, often used as an umbrella term, refers to the various methods of migrating applications to a cloud environment. These run the gamut from leaving the code largely as-is to a significant (or total) overhaul in order to optimize a workload for cloud-native technologies.
Red Hat technology evangelist Gordon Haff notes that this spectrum bears out in Red Hat’s enterprise open source research: The 2020 report found a healthy mix of strategies for managing legacy applications, including “leave as-is” (31 percent), “update or modernize” (17 percent), “re-architect as cloud-enabled (16 percent), and “re-architect as cloud-native” (14 percent).
Digital transformation: 10 more ways DevOps can help
Digital transformation today is intertwined with processes and tools that foster speed, agility, flexibility, and experimentation. “The goal of digital transformation is to evolve a business to compete in a digital landscape,” says Helen Beal, chief ambassador for DevOps Institute. “This necessitates becoming a technology- or software-led business.”
That’s why DevOps and digital transformation go hand in hand.
DevOps emerged more than a decade ago, borrowing a page from the manufacturing industry. Instead of focusing on the discrete and — for many years, disparate — tasks involved in the development and ongoing operations of software, DevOps took a more integrated product-centric approach that eliminated a significant amount of overhead and rework and improved quality, speed, and overall outcomes.
FESCo Says "Yes" To Fedora 35 Using Yescrypt For Hashing Shadow Passwords - Phoronix
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has said "yes" to using Yescrypt for hashing shadow passwords with this distribution's next release. Using Yescrypt in place of SHA256/SHA512 should lead to greater security for new user accounts.
For a few weeks there has been a change proposal to use Yescrypt as the default hashing method for new user passwords stored in /etc/shadow. Yescrypt should be more secure and other Linux distributions like Debian Testing, Kali Linux, and ALT Linux have also been switching over to it.
How to remove an unneeded GUI from a Red Hat Enterprise Linux server
GUIs are nice pieces of software. They often help with a lot of daily tasks. For example, they let you visualize what you're doing on the system, surf the internet, and much more, but they don't belong on servers. The reason for this strong claim comes from the fact that sysadmins shouldn’t be using a server as a desktop, and generally speaking, a server can be administered completely via the command line interface (CLI).
A full-fledged desktop environment is also resource-heavy. It can easily require 2 GB of RAM and three gigabytes or more disk space just to exist. Yes, you can install lightweight GUIs, but again, resources are unnecessarily wasted.
Fotoxx: An Open Source App for Managing and Editing Large Photo Collection
When it comes to photo management software in Linux, Shotwell is perhaps the most famous of them all. No wonder it comes preinstalled in many distributions. But if you are looking for a Shotwell like application which is a bit faster, Fotoxx could be a good choice. It may not have a modern user interface, but it is fast in handling a large collection of photos. And it matters because indexing and showing thumbnails for thousands of photos could take considerable time and computing resources.
