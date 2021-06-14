Fotoxx: An Open Source App for Managing and Editing Large Photo Collection When it comes to photo management software in Linux, Shotwell is perhaps the most famous of them all. No wonder it comes preinstalled in many distributions. But if you are looking for a Shotwell like application which is a bit faster, Fotoxx could be a good choice. It may not have a modern user interface, but it is fast in handling a large collection of photos. And it matters because indexing and showing thumbnails for thousands of photos could take considerable time and computing resources.

Programming and Standards Leftovers How to Use Ada to Insulate Software from Hardware Updates One area in which Ada excels is that the language was designed specifically to solve the problems faced by long-lived embedded projects, which means portability is a primary concern. To achieve (among other benefits) improved portability, Ada has rich specification semantics that give the programmer the tools to precisely control how data is represented in memory, down to the bit! This feature of the Ada language is known as the record representation clause. To understand this feature, we’ll quickly introduce the concepts of a machine scalar and storage element. Simply put, a storage element is the smallest amount of addressable memory (typically a byte) and a machine scalar is an integer multiple of storage elements that can be efficiently loaded, stored, or operated on by the hardware.

Why Security is Paramount in a Digital-First Economy? [iophk: The end of Microsoft Windows] In today’s digital-first world, businesses are rethinking their approach to security. Instead of a traditional reactive approach of band-aid security solutions, CISOs are now looking for scalable, long-term strategies that could proactively protect their enterprise environment and prevent cyber criminals from taking advantage of vulnerabilities that got exposed during crisis situations like the one we all are currently going through.

5 Ways to Count the Number of Lines in a File On Linux, you can do a single task in several ways. Likewise, if you want to count the number of lines in single or multiple files, you can use different commands. In this article, I’ll share five different ways including that you can use to print a total number of lines in a large file.

Query your Linux operating system like a database | Opensource.com Linux offers a lot of commands to help users gather information about their host operating system: listing files or directories to check attributes; querying to see what packages are installed, processes are running, and services start at boot; or learning about the system's hardware. Each command uses its own output format to list this information. You need to use tools like grep, sed, and awk to filter the results to find specific information. Also, a lot of this information changes frequently, leading to changes in the system's state.

Does the web still need HTTP Deflate? Compressing webpages to make them smaller is crucial to ensure fast webpage load times. Gzip and Brotli are the web’s two most used compression formats. A third contender, HTTP Deflate, has been around as long as Gzip, but it never caught on. Do you still need to support it on your websites and apps? or is it time to retire HTTP Deflate from the web platform? Every major web browser and all sorts of other tools and apps send an Accept-Encoding: deflate, gzip header to every web server they connect to. The request header advertises to the server that the client support the listed compression formats (“encodings.”) Both HTTP Deflate and Gzip have been supported since HTTP version 1.1 back in 1999. Most modern web browsers also announce support for the newer Brotli (br) format. The Gzip format is much more common than HTTP Deflate, despite their similar history. The 2020 Web Almanac analyzed more than 7,5 million website homepages to study compression trends. If found that only 0,015 % of servers returned an HTTP Deflate encoded response. Roughly 30 % of responses used Gzip, and about 10 % used the newer Brotli compression format.

Best Free Alternatives to Google Public DNS - LinuxLinks Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series, we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything.