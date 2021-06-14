Free Software Leftovers
The 4 Most Used Operating Systems for NAS Devices, In Case You’re Thinking of Getting It
Hear more and more about NAS servers or “Network Attached Storage Devices”, a specific class of computers that allow us to do this Setting up our personal cloud Even hosting backups, a medical center, or a torrent download client.
However, what sets it apart is that, whether we use a commercial device or configure our NAS at home to reuse an old computer, The operating systems and/or distributions we will use are not the same we are used to For use in home computers.
So we compiled Four Most Used NAS Operating Systems (two in the “open source” category, and two more in the commercial [sic] solutions category), so we can start to get to know them a little better.
Dutch Digital Autonomy is undermined; demands for Free Software are rising
The Netherlands is becoming dependent on a digital infrastructure that is dominated by a small number of monopolistic companies. Although the Dutch Cyber Security Council recognises the consequent risk, their report neglects focusing on Open Standards and Free Software, the proven best practices to face this problem. The FSFE calls on the Dutch government to stand firm and get a grip on their digital security and autonomy by adhering to Open Standards and Free Software, in line with their earlier commitment to use Free Software by default.
Our team emphatically defends digital rights in the Netherlands. In 2018, Jos van den Oever noticed that the 'Debat Direct' app could not be downloaded to his Firefox OS phone. In other words, the official application for parliamentary debates was not available under a Free Software license. Jos' request to get the app's source code was denied, and he brought the case to court. The Council of State ruled on 31 March 2021 that the Parliament does not have to publish the source code. As a result, the participation app remains closed to those who wish to use only Free Software apps.
Jos van den Oever, the person behind this initiative, is a FSFE volunteer and part of our country team Netherlands. Its members kept in touch even during the pandemic, when they had to replace booths for online meetings. Nico Rikken, one of the two coordinators, shares his experiences about this transition in a blogpost, and calls anyone interested to join the FSFE community based in the Netherlands..
Everyone wants to invest in open-source startups now
The Exchange caught up with Mike Volpi of Index Ventures, an early backer of Confluent, on the company’s IPO day. During our chat, we got to nibble on the open-source (OSS) startup world, which Volpi said changed dramatically in recent years. From his telling, venture investors back in 2015 weren’t too hyped about open-source startups, arguing that there already was one (Red Hat), and that that was going to be roughly about it.
Fotoxx: An Open Source App for Managing and Editing Large Photo Collection
When it comes to photo management software in Linux, Shotwell is perhaps the most famous of them all. No wonder it comes preinstalled in many distributions. But if you are looking for a Shotwell like application which is a bit faster, Fotoxx could be a good choice. It may not have a modern user interface, but it is fast in handling a large collection of photos. And it matters because indexing and showing thumbnails for thousands of photos could take considerable time and computing resources.
Programming and Standards Leftovers
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Ubuntu: Design and Robotics Project
