Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

How to use old regions with SimCity 4 on Steam + Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 28th of June 2021 01:34:15 PM Filed under
Gaming

Not that long ago, SimCity 4 was resurrected. It became alive on Steam, a game you could buy and download and play and enjoy. I recently tried it - but not as you think. I actually installed it in Linux, using the Proton compatibility layer, and things were swell. Which brought about some sweet memories.

I had spent months of my time creating a beautiful mega-region, with 4.5 million people in some 60+ cities. This endeavor took a lot of work, I was using half a dozen mods to make SimCity 4 do some extra wonders for me, and once I was done, I copied my game save into a special backup folder. I didn't want to lose such a precious achievement. That was 2008-ish or so. Now, I had the game on Steam, but how does one go about loading those old region saves?

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Too little, too late: Linux app support is finally coming to Skylake Chromebooks

Chromebooks are incredible tools for school and home use, and although they're often thought of as simple machines, they can do a variety of tasks beyond surfing the web. When Google launched Linux support for Chrome OS in 2018, it unlocked access to thousands of desktop applications. While modern Chromebooks have had access to Linux apps for years, capable Skylake-powered systems like the Samsung Chromebook Pro got left in the dust. It seems the wait may finally be over thanks to recent updates — but it may be too late to matter. Google broke its silence via the Chromium bug tracker last Friday, confirming that the work to run Linux apps on Skylake Chromebooks is complete. This should finally close the curtains on this issue, with support arriving in subsequent updates without flipping on the "Enable VMs on Experimental kernels" Chrome flag. It's unclear how much longer users with a Skylake device will have to wait, but it could appear in the next major Chrome OS update (M92). Read more

Debian: 'App Stores' Before It Was Called That and Debian Developers at FOSSASIA

  • The Many App Stores Before the App Store

    — Michael Robertson, the software developer best known for his creation of MP3.com, in a blog post discussing his work on “Click-N-Run,” an early attempt at creating a digital download store along the lines of the App Store in the early 2000s. Click-N-Run (CNR), which was an aspect of the commercial Windows-like Linux distribution Linspire that Robertson helped build, was a commercial GUI-style interface for Debian’s apt package manager. It was eventually made available to other distros to much interest, though the results were reportedly a mixed bag. While no longer made, Linspire’s work on CNR (one of a few stabs at the GUI-based software distribution interface in Linux) likely inspired the graphical package managers now commonly offered with many Linux distributions, which largely work the same way. [...] The year StarCode Software, a developer of software for the BeOS operating system, was formed. The company built PackageBuilder and SoftwareValet, which combined together to become one of the first graphical package managers purpose-built for an operating system—and one Be acquired in 1998 and integrated into the operating system. [...] Mobile phones have been built with this expectation that the whole experience is seamless and managed by the hardware developer—and at one point, the mobile provider even played a significant role. In some cases, it still does. But one wonders how strong Apple’s case against sideloading will actually be, given that, y’know, it also sells desktop computers that allow sideloading … or as we call it over that way, downloading and installing apps from the Web. [...] But prior art is prior art, and one hopes that the technology industry takes a step back to learn the lessons from both the Apple App Store’s strengths and weaknesses going forward. After all, so many others got there first.

  • Jaminy Prabaharan & Debian: the GSoC admin who failed GSoC

    Moreover, in 2019, Chris Lamb appointed Jaminy as an administrator in Debian's GSoC program, alongside his ex-girlfriend Molly de Blanc and Pranav Jain. We looked at Pranav's lack of contributions to Debian in a previous blog. Jaminy has contributed even less, in fact, the contributors report doesn't even include her name. Below we copied the comments from the Google documentation about the role of an Administrator in GSoC. Is it possible for an intern who failed and made no other technical contributions to the organization to provide this level of leadership? Jaminy first met Chris Lamb and other Debian Developers at FOSSASIA in early 2016. Jaminy didn't subsequently meet her mentors at any other events. Why did Lamb appoint Jaminy as an administrator? Why did Debian continue to fund her travel for so long?

SUSE and Red Hat Leftovers

  • BABA’s Drives Agility and Efficiency into Food Manufacturing with SUSE | SUSE Communities

    “In SUSE Linux Enterprise, we found the right platform to help us make this pivotal transition and transformation. The cutting-edge features, expertise and support during every step of this process contributed to the ROI immediately; well-positioning us to capitalize on new business opportunities.” Ilaventhan Vijaya, head of finance, BABA’s Group of Companies.

  • RHEL for Edge: update infrastructure quickstart

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 brings a set of new features that make it easier to manage image updates for edge systems. RHEL for Edge uses Image Builder as the engine to create rpm-ostree images. This model provides advantages around the long life cycle and package flexibility of RHEL combined with A/B transactional updates, rollbacks controlled by application health-checks, and network efficient updates over the wire. In this post, we will walk through how to set up a simple yet powerful staging environment for edge image updates.

  • Open source and collaboration propel RHEL to the top of the TOP500

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) provides the operating system cornerstone for the top three supercomputers in the world according to the June 2021 TOP500 ranking. The biannual list showcases the 500 most powerful computer systems in the world to provide a better understanding of the high-performance computing market, and encourage collaboration and the exchange of data and software throughout the tech industry, academia and research organizations.

  • IBM Adds AI-Powered Automation Software To Networking
  • From 5G to the future: How Red Hat supports Verizon in the drive for greater connectivity

    The past year has truly stressed the importance of connectivity to modern life, as the COVID-19 pandemic delivered layers of isolation that were simply unthinkable a few months before its onslaught. Connected devices, from mobile phones and tablets to computers and smart TVs served as a window to the world and a link to the "old normal," helping us retain our human connections while also keeping the world moving during the height of the pandemic. This same connectivity provided a linkage between the machines and services driving crucial industries and organizations. From the factory floors that fueled the global supply chain to the emergency rooms that adapted to surging demand, being connected wasn’t about "digital transformation;" it was about survival.

Custom Raspberry Pi 3 SBC with eMMC flash powers gateway for washing machines

Both MIPI CSI and DSI connectors are gone, and so is the AV jack. Two of the USB 2.0 ports have made place for a micro USB port and some headers. Looking at the bottom of the board, the MicroSD card slot is gone, because there’s a 16GB Kingston eMMC flash for storage in that location. At first, I was quite confused, first because the Raspberry Pi logo is nowhere to found, then it’s the first “Raspberry Pi” SBC I see with an eMMC flash soldered on the board, the Raspberry Pi Foundation does not allow third parties to use Raspberry Pi images on custom boards, and it’s close to impossible to source Broadcom BCM283x SoC made for the Raspberry Pi. In any case, we started to discuss about the board, and a person mentioned it was for a washing machine gateway. Yes, right… That’s surely a joke! But then the original poster uploaded another photo of a ZIGBEE WIFI Hat… Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6