SUSE and Red Hat Leftovers
BABA’s Drives Agility and Efficiency into Food Manufacturing with SUSE | SUSE Communities
“In SUSE Linux Enterprise, we found the right platform to help us make this pivotal transition and transformation. The cutting-edge features, expertise and support during every step of this process contributed to the ROI immediately; well-positioning us to capitalize on new business opportunities.” Ilaventhan Vijaya, head of finance, BABA’s Group of Companies.
RHEL for Edge: update infrastructure quickstart
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4 brings a set of new features that make it easier to manage image updates for edge systems. RHEL for Edge uses Image Builder as the engine to create rpm-ostree images. This model provides advantages around the long life cycle and package flexibility of RHEL combined with A/B transactional updates, rollbacks controlled by application health-checks, and network efficient updates over the wire. In this post, we will walk through how to set up a simple yet powerful staging environment for edge image updates.
Open source and collaboration propel RHEL to the top of the TOP500
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) provides the operating system cornerstone for the top three supercomputers in the world according to the June 2021 TOP500 ranking.
The biannual list showcases the 500 most powerful computer systems in the world to provide a better understanding of the high-performance computing market, and encourage collaboration and the exchange of data and software throughout the tech industry, academia and research organizations.
IBM Adds AI-Powered Automation Software To Networking
From 5G to the future: How Red Hat supports Verizon in the drive for greater connectivity
The past year has truly stressed the importance of connectivity to modern life, as the COVID-19 pandemic delivered layers of isolation that were simply unthinkable a few months before its onslaught. Connected devices, from mobile phones and tablets to computers and smart TVs served as a window to the world and a link to the "old normal," helping us retain our human connections while also keeping the world moving during the height of the pandemic.
This same connectivity provided a linkage between the machines and services driving crucial industries and organizations. From the factory floors that fueled the global supply chain to the emergency rooms that adapted to surging demand, being connected wasn’t about "digital transformation;" it was about survival.
5 most secure smartphones
The Purism Librem 5 is designed with security in mind and has privacy protection by default. It uses PureOS, a free, ethical, and open-source operating system (OS) that is not based on Android or iOS. The phone doesn’t lock you into using this OS either — users can opt to install their own compatible GNU/Linux OS as an alternative. PureOS is based on the Debian OS. It also has three hardware-based kill switches that disable the camera and microphone, switch off power from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth adapters, and stop all network connectivity, including GPS. It sports a 3,500mAh removable battery, a 13MP primary camera, and 32GB of onboard storage. Users can expand the storage to 2TB via microSD
Too little, too late: Linux app support is finally coming to Skylake Chromebooks
Chromebooks are incredible tools for school and home use, and although they're often thought of as simple machines, they can do a variety of tasks beyond surfing the web. When Google launched Linux support for Chrome OS in 2018, it unlocked access to thousands of desktop applications. While modern Chromebooks have had access to Linux apps for years, capable Skylake-powered systems like the Samsung Chromebook Pro got left in the dust. It seems the wait may finally be over thanks to recent updates — but it may be too late to matter. Google broke its silence via the Chromium bug tracker last Friday, confirming that the work to run Linux apps on Skylake Chromebooks is complete. This should finally close the curtains on this issue, with support arriving in subsequent updates without flipping on the "Enable VMs on Experimental kernels" Chrome flag. It's unclear how much longer users with a Skylake device will have to wait, but it could appear in the next major Chrome OS update (M92).
Debian: 'App Stores' Before It Was Called That and Debian Developers at FOSSASIA
