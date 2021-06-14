5 most secure smartphones
The Purism Librem 5 is designed with security in mind and has privacy protection by default. It uses PureOS, a free, ethical, and open-source operating system (OS) that is not based on Android or iOS. The phone doesn’t lock you into using this OS either — users can opt to install their own compatible GNU/Linux OS as an alternative. PureOS is based on the Debian OS.
It also has three hardware-based kill switches that disable the camera and microphone, switch off power from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth adapters, and stop all network connectivity, including GPS.
It sports a 3,500mAh removable battery, a 13MP primary camera, and 32GB of onboard storage. Users can expand the storage to 2TB via microSD
