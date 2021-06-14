The Purism Librem 5 is designed with security in mind and has privacy protection by default. It uses PureOS, a free, ethical, and open-source operating system (OS) that is not based on Android or iOS. The phone doesn’t lock you into using this OS either — users can opt to install their own compatible GNU/Linux OS as an alternative. PureOS is based on the Debian OS. It also has three hardware-based kill switches that disable the camera and microphone, switch off power from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth adapters, and stop all network connectivity, including GPS. It sports a 3,500mAh removable battery, a 13MP primary camera, and 32GB of onboard storage. Users can expand the storage to 2TB via microSD

Any file on a Linux system that isn't a text file is considered a binary file--from system commands and libraries to image files and compiled programs. But these files being binary doesn't mean that you can't look into them. In fact, there are quite a few commands that you can use to extract data from binary files or display their content. In this post, we'll explore quite a few of them.

Shlink is an open-source and self-hosted URL shortener written in PHP. It is used to generate and manage short URLs from the command line. It allows you to track all visits of your short URLs including, location, browser or referrer. It can be integrated with third-party tools using the Shlink API. It provides a command-line interface to shorten URLs. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Shlink on Ubuntu 20.04.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, SonarQube is an open-source web-based tool to manage code quality and code analysis. SonarQube includes features like bug and vulnerability detection and code tracking. SonarQube can integrate into GitHub, Azure DevOps, Bitbucket, GitLab, and Docker. If you happen to have an on-premise Linux server, or a cloud account with the likes of AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure, handy, you can deploy the community edition of SonarQube for free. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

Too little, too late: Linux app support is finally coming to Skylake Chromebooks Chromebooks are incredible tools for school and home use, and although they're often thought of as simple machines, they can do a variety of tasks beyond surfing the web. When Google launched Linux support for Chrome OS in 2018, it unlocked access to thousands of desktop applications. While modern Chromebooks have had access to Linux apps for years, capable Skylake-powered systems like the Samsung Chromebook Pro got left in the dust. It seems the wait may finally be over thanks to recent updates — but it may be too late to matter. Google broke its silence via the Chromium bug tracker last Friday, confirming that the work to run Linux apps on Skylake Chromebooks is complete. This should finally close the curtains on this issue, with support arriving in subsequent updates without flipping on the "Enable VMs on Experimental kernels" Chrome flag. It's unclear how much longer users with a Skylake device will have to wait, but it could appear in the next major Chrome OS update (M92).