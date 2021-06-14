Following yesterday's release of the Linux 5.13 kernel, the GNU folks have released GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu as their downstream that strips out support for loading binary-only firmware/microcode, blocks the ability to load binary-only kernel modules, and other sanitization work in the name of software freedom.

The Hantro media driver within the Linux kernel for supporting the Hantro IP-based VPU found in Rockchip and NXP i.MX8M SoCs is seeing improvements with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. The Hantro VPU driver with Linux 5.14 brings support for the second VPU found with the NXP i.MX8MQ SoC. To date only the first VPU (G1) has been supported by this driver while now support for the G2 is also wired up. With the G2 VPU support there is now basic HEVC/H.265 decoding support in place.

today's howtos How To Install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, SonarQube is an open-source web-based tool to manage code quality and code analysis. SonarQube includes features like bug and vulnerability detection and code tracking. SonarQube can integrate into GitHub, Azure DevOps, Bitbucket, GitLab, and Docker. If you happen to have an on-premise Linux server, or a cloud account with the likes of AWS, Google Cloud, or Azure, handy, you can deploy the community edition of SonarQube for free. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Clone a Git Repository with Ansible When configuring remote servers with Ansible, you may encounter instances where you need to get files from a Git repository. This could be a software package from public repositories or configuration files on a private repository. To clone a git repo remotely using Ansible, you may add entries like this to your Playbook.

How to Install Shlink URL Shortener with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 Shlink is an open-source and self-hosted URL shortener written in PHP. It is used to generate and manage short URLs from the command line. It allows you to track all visits of your short URLs including, location, browser or referrer. It can be integrated with third-party tools using the Shlink API. It provides a command-line interface to shorten URLs. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Shlink on Ubuntu 20.04.

Peering into binary files on Linux Any file on a Linux system that isn't a text file is considered a binary file--from system commands and libraries to image files and compiled programs. But these files being binary doesn't mean that you can't look into them. In fact, there are quite a few commands that you can use to extract data from binary files or display their content. In this post, we'll explore quite a few of them.