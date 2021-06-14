Android Leftovers
Netflix users on Android can now stream partially downloaded content
Netflix On Android Just Got A New Feature The iPhone Doesn't Have
Nokia Mobile releases new Android 10 build & June Security update for Nokia 5.4
Nokia Android Smartphone sale discounts 8.3 to $380
Viewsonic Announces ViewBoard 52 Series Android-Based Collaboration Board
Galaxy M10s gets Android 11 update two months before second birthday
Hantro VPU Driver With Linux 5.14 Adds G2 Decoder Support With HEVC
The Hantro media driver within the Linux kernel for supporting the Hantro IP-based VPU found in Rockchip and NXP i.MX8M SoCs is seeing improvements with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. The Hantro VPU driver with Linux 5.14 brings support for the second VPU found with the NXP i.MX8MQ SoC. To date only the first VPU (G1) has been supported by this driver while now support for the G2 is also wired up. With the G2 VPU support there is now basic HEVC/H.265 decoding support in place.
GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu Released For The Latest Kernel Deblobbing
Following yesterday's release of the Linux 5.13 kernel, the GNU folks have released GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu as their downstream that strips out support for loading binary-only firmware/microcode, blocks the ability to load binary-only kernel modules, and other sanitization work in the name of software freedom.
today's howtos
5 most secure smartphones
The Purism Librem 5 is designed with security in mind and has privacy protection by default. It uses PureOS, a free, ethical, and open-source operating system (OS) that is not based on Android or iOS. The phone doesn’t lock you into using this OS either — users can opt to install their own compatible GNU/Linux OS as an alternative. PureOS is based on the Debian OS. It also has three hardware-based kill switches that disable the camera and microphone, switch off power from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth adapters, and stop all network connectivity, including GPS. It sports a 3,500mAh removable battery, a 13MP primary camera, and 32GB of onboard storage. Users can expand the storage to 2TB via microSD
