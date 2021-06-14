The Hantro media driver within the Linux kernel for supporting the Hantro IP-based VPU found in Rockchip and NXP i.MX8M SoCs is seeing improvements with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. The Hantro VPU driver with Linux 5.14 brings support for the second VPU found with the NXP i.MX8MQ SoC. To date only the first VPU (G1) has been supported by this driver while now support for the G2 is also wired up. With the G2 VPU support there is now basic HEVC/H.265 decoding support in place.

OpenShift 4.8 helps organizations quickly create new cloud-native applications without having to abandon their existing environments and IT investments. One new feature is IPv6/IPv4 dual stack and IPv6 single stack support, which provides applications with interoperability and communications for environments that use IPv6 and IPv4 such as in Cloud-Native Network Functions. Also, OpenShift Pipelines now allow users to declaratively define, version and track changes to their applications next to their source code in Git repositories. Users also get an enhanced developer experience within the OpenShift console, an OpenShift Serverless functions capability, and OpenShift sandboxed containers.

Having the right mindset is important in growing as a Linux user, and it also important for growing as a person. Generally, you can break down people into being in one of two camps depending on their mindset. And it tells you a lot about the person, including how they handle challenges in life, how well they navigate obstacles, etc.

The User ID or UID in Linux is a unique entity through which a user is identified on a system. Every user on a Linux system has a dedicated UID. There are several ways of finding the UID of a Linux user and we are going to share with you all those ways for an Ubuntu or Linux Mint system. [...] By picking out any method of your choice from this tutorial, you will be able to find the UID of any user you want while using Ubuntu 20.04. All the commands and utilities that we have used for this tutorial are built-in. Therefore, you will not have to waste your precious time in installing anything while following this tutorial.

KenShape is a tool to create 3D models from 2D pixel art which is really clever, while Asset Forge allows you to create 3D models from various parts. Both aimed at game developers not normal users but still fun to play around with, created by Kenney who is well known for producing tons of high-quality public domain art assets. Recently Asset Forge had a version 2.2 release which added colour map (UV mapping) export option, along with 33 new blocks to use for the standard version and a further 21 if you have the Deluxe edition along with a number of bug fixes. [...] I tried to make a Floppy Disk icon in it, if that wasn't clear…really interesting software though, even for someone who is not an artist or particularly good at making models, it can be a wonderful stopgap. In fact, both the applications mentioned are great for prototyping.

There are thousands of bird species in the world, with numerous different and unique ones living in various areas. Developers Errol Joshua, Mahesh Nayak, Ajith K J, and Supriya Nickam wanted to build a simple device that would allow them to automatically recognize the feathered friends near them and do some simple tracking, such as knowing how often a particular bird makes its call. Their project uses a Nano 33 BLE Sense, along with its onboard microphone, to pick up sounds and make inferences about what they are in real-time. The team decided to train their tinyML model to detect four different species that are native to their area and then downloaded a sample dataset containing many sound files. After a bit of editing, they transferred the audio clips into Edge Impulse’s Studio and subsequently labeled each one. The Impulse consisted of a Mel-filter-bank energy (MFE) block that took the sounds and produced a spectrogram for each one. With these processed features, the model was able to achieve an impressive 95.9% accuracy.

GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports.

The first article in this series introduced the challenges of modernizing a monolithic, legacy Java application, and we deployed our example Java EE 8 application on Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP). This article guides you through the first of three steps to carry out the modernization to a cloud-ready Java application.

Normally, CSS injection vulnerabilities are fairly boring. With some luck, you can use them to assist a clickjacking attack. That is, unless the vulnerable party is a browser extension, and it lets you inject CSS code into high profile properties such as Google’s. I’ve now had some fun playing with this scenario, courtesy of G App Launcher browser extension.

Popescu lived in several countries including United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Egypt. He sold SatoshiDice, a Bitcoin gaming site in July 2013 for a fee of over 125,000 BTC. In January 2014, the Bitcoin pioneer offered to sponsor the operating system ‘OpenBSD’, which was about to close down due to a lack of funds. Wired Magazine described Popescu’s decision and the whole process that time as a “Bitcoin Baron Keeping a Secretive Open Source OS Alive.” Popescu later revealed that he paid all the bills of the OpenBSD operating system to pay homage to its developers for their “clamped down security approach.”

GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu Released For The Latest Kernel Deblobbing Following yesterday's release of the Linux 5.13 kernel, the GNU folks have released GNU Linux-libre 5.13-gnu as their downstream that strips out support for loading binary-only firmware/microcode, blocks the ability to load binary-only kernel modules, and other sanitization work in the name of software freedom.