today's howtos
-
How to play Battlefield V on Linux
Battlefield V is the 16th entry in the first-person shooter developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. In the game, players compete against each other in historical battles, with 64 players at a time. In this guide, we’ll show you how to make it work on Linux.
-
How to play Baldur's Gate 3 on Linux
Baldur’s Gate 3 is an up-comping RPG developed and published by Larian Studios. The game is in active development, and is on Steam as “early access.” Early access means even though the game is being worked on, users can play it as is. Here’s how to get it working on Linux.
-
1 Click Libre Office Install on Ubuntu - LateWeb.Info
LibreOffice is a powerful and free office suite, a successor to OpenOffice(.org), used by millions of people around the world. Its clean interface and feature-rich tools help you unleash your creativity and enhance your productivity. LibreOffice includes several applications that make it the most versatile Free and Open Source office suite on the market: Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing).
LibreOffice is compatible with a wide range of document formats such as Microsoft® Word (.doc, .docx), Excel (.xls, .xlsx), PowerPoint (.ppt, .pptx) and Publisher. But LibreOffice goes much further with its native support for a modern and open standard, the Open Document Format (ODF). With LibreOffice, you have maximum control over your data and content – and you can export your work in many different formats including PDF.
-
How to add an OpenPGP repository key, now that apt-key is deprecated
Now, you'll see the following warning: "Warning: apt-key is deprecated. Manage keyring files in trusted.gpg.d instead." What do you do?
To install certain applications from non-standard repositories, those keys must be added. How do you add them? Unfortunately, it's not quite as easy as it once was. You'll still be issuing a command that pipes the downloaded file into another command, with the help of sudo.
The confusing part is that you'll no longer use apt, in any way, to add the key. You'll be adding the key to your keyring. Let's stick with our Opera example, although installing Opera via their .deb package automatically installs and configures their repository for you.
-
How to install Foreman on Rocky or Almalinux 8 - Linux Shout
Foreman is an open-source lifecycle management suite – this means that it covers all tasks that are pending, from creation to configuration and monitoring of a system. It is doesn’t matter whether it is physical or virtual systems or Docker containers, Foreman works the same for all of them. Hence, with the help of this provisioning, configuration, orchestration, and monitoring platform physical systems can therefore simply boot from the network and be installed automatically and standardized. Numerous hypervisor and cloud platforms can be addressed through plugins, for example, VMware, oVirt, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, XEN, OpenStack, OpenNebula…
Puppet is used by default for configuration management – however, Chef, Salt, or Ansible can also be used via plugins. Corresponding configuration rules can be created via the Foreman web frontend and the consistency of the system landscape can be displayed.
-
How to Use the ps Command in Linux to Kill Process - Make Tech Easier
When you are working, sometimes your programs suddenly freeze. Other times, the programs are still running but with a high processor or memory consumption. There is a way to fix this in Linux using the ps (Process Status) command. Here we show you how to use the ps command in Linux to list the currently running processes and their PIDs. You can then find and kill the processes consuming your resources.
-
How to configure GlassFish Cluster with Automatic Load Balancing | RoseHosting
GlassFish is an open-source implementation of the Java platform. It supports several technologies including, EJB, JPA, JSF, JMS, RMI, JSP, servlets and allows developers to create portable and scalable applications.
GlassFish cluster is a collection of GlassFish Server instances that share the same applications, resources, and configuration information. It allows you to monitor all instances in a cluster from a single host. It is designed for failover, scalability, and load balancing.
In this guide, we will explain how to deploy a GlassFish cluster with automatic load balancing on the RoseHosting Platform.
-
How To Install Google Cloud SDK on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Cloud SDK on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Cloud SDK contains tools and libraries that enable you to easily create and manage resources on the Google Cloud Platform. It supports Linux, Mac & Windows as well.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Monit monitoring system on a CentOS 8.
-
Introduction to image builder
Image Builder is a tool that allows you to create custom OS images (based on the upstream project Weldr), and it’s included in the base repos so you can build images right from the start.
You can use the command line or a Cockpit plugin, and it’s a fairly simple and straightforward process which allows you to create images for most of the major platforms – Libvirt/KVM (RHV or general Linux virtualisation), VMware, Openstack, AWS and Azure. You can also deploy these images from Satellite.
-
Creating images for Toolbox
One of the first things I needed to do in Toolbox was to create a custom image based on Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) that resembles the UX the users get with fedora-toolbox image, so I needed to learn how to create custom images for toolbox. It is surprisingly easy to do that!
The first thing I needed to do was to take a look to the Toolbox documentation. In the toolbox repository README.md file there is an explaination of what do you need to create your custom images.
-
Linux ifconfig Command
ifconfig (interface configuration) is a network management tool. It is used to configure and view the status of the network interfaces in Linux operating systems. With ifconfig, you can assign IP addresses, enable or disable interfaces, manage ARP cache, routes, and more.
In this article, we’ll explore how to use the ifconfig command.
-
Step by step guide to create Docker Image - LinuxTechLab
We have, in our earlier tutorial discussed the Dockerfile i.e. what are Dockerfiles & how to create one. We also mentioned three different examples, one each for CentOS, Fedora & Ubuntu to create docker images with Webserver (apache).
We will now use one of those Dockerfiles (CentOS one) to create a Docker image & will then upload the created image to Docker Hub. To simply explain Docker Hub, it's a public registry that has over 15000 images that can be directly used or can be used to create a custom Docker image. Docker Hub is directly maintained by Docker.
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE Leftovers
Ubuntu Makes a Major Theme Change For its Next Release
When Ubuntu 21.10 ‘Impish Indri’ arrives this October it’ll do so with a new look in tow. After many fine years of service Ubuntu’s iconic mix of dark header bars and light widgets is being retired. Shocked? Well, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Ubuntu’s community-based design team has decided that Ubuntu 21.10 will only come with a fully-light and fully-dark version of the default Yaru theme only. At present, Ubuntu ships with three versions of the Yaru GTK theme: Yaru (dark headerbar and light widgets; default); Yaru Light (light headerbar and light widgets); and Yaru Dark (dark headerbar and dark widgets). Users can switch between these from the Appearance pane in the Settings app. Also: How to use managed IT services like the Fortune 500
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Terminal App for Ubuntu
If you've used Ubuntu for a while now, you must be aware of the power of the command-line interface. It offers more control over the operating system and its working, eats up less memory than a GUI, and is suitable for automating your tasks. On Ubuntu, the default command-line interface that picks up your commands for execution is the Terminal app. But what if you are bored with the default terminal? Don't panic. As an Ubuntu user, your options are not limited, thanks to an active open-source culture. There are a variety of credible Terminal alternatives for Ubuntu all over the internet. Let's look at them one by one.
North Korea Uses Linux But Open Source Is Dying Here: Here’s Why!
The Open-source software model has existed for years now, and we have seen communities develop uncountable software. One example is Linux which is either directly or indirectly used in almost every device on the planet. All of this is great, but have you ever wondered if open-source exists in countries like North Korea? If yes, then what kind of process do the North Koreans follow? Mike Izbicki, one of the contributors, shares his experience teaching open-source software in North Korea. He taught a class of master’s students about how to contribute to open-source software. [...] “The patches submitted for this class were the first-ever open-source contributions to come from North Korea; unfortunately, they were also the last,” Mike added. This is because former US President Donald Trump banned Americans from traveling to North Korea in 2017. North Korea does have a closed-source Linux distribution called the RedStar OS, and its wallpapers were recently extracted from the ISO. It is also very unfortunate to see a country unable to contribute to open-source due to laws restriction. If it was not due to the restrictions, we might’ve got some bright minds with their valuable contributions to open-source communities. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.
