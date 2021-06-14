When Ubuntu 21.10 ‘Impish Indri’ arrives this October it’ll do so with a new look in tow. After many fine years of service Ubuntu’s iconic mix of dark header bars and light widgets is being retired. Shocked? Well, the writing has been on the wall for a while. Ubuntu’s community-based design team has decided that Ubuntu 21.10 will only come with a fully-light and fully-dark version of the default Yaru theme only. At present, Ubuntu ships with three versions of the Yaru GTK theme: Yaru (dark headerbar and light widgets; default); Yaru Light (light headerbar and light widgets); and Yaru Dark (dark headerbar and dark widgets). Users can switch between these from the Appearance pane in the Settings app. Also: How to use managed IT services like the Fortune 500

It’s time for another of our periodic dispatches from the YaST trenches. But instead of the usual collection of topics, this time we want to focus on a single feature that is finally landing in openSUSE Tumbleweed after a couple of months of development. The fun thing is that, despite all the hard work, it is a pretty unnoticeable feature for most end users.

The 7 Best Alternatives to the Terminal App for Ubuntu If you've used Ubuntu for a while now, you must be aware of the power of the command-line interface. It offers more control over the operating system and its working, eats up less memory than a GUI, and is suitable for automating your tasks. On Ubuntu, the default command-line interface that picks up your commands for execution is the Terminal app. But what if you are bored with the default terminal? Don't panic. As an Ubuntu user, your options are not limited, thanks to an active open-source culture. There are a variety of credible Terminal alternatives for Ubuntu all over the internet. Let's look at them one by one.